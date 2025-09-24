These 4 Zodiac Signs Are About To Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For

There are four zodiac signs about to receive everything they've been asking the universe for. According to astrologer Neda, "Vesta, the asteroid of the goddess within and your inner fire, is entering Sagittarius, the sign of the wild woman," an energy that helps these zodiac signs break free from many of the constraints and delays that have been holding them back from achieving what they've desired.

Vesta in Sagittarius, which lasts until November 15, 2025, "is a time to devote ourselves to experience that feels enriching, educational, educational, philosophical, or spiritual," astrologer Cody Springer explained in an Instagram post. With Vesta in this optimistic and visionary zodiac sign, "our inner fire becomes a guiding torch, inspiring us to dedicate our time to a purpose that feels aligned with our soul’s vision." So, if you're looking to manifest the life of your dreams, look no further if you're one of these four signs.

1. Gemini

Gemini, the journey you're about to go through isn't a casual one. You are about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for in your love life. According to Neda, "You are manifesting a partner or a relationship dynamic that is divine, equal," and everything you've ever wanted.

In the past, you might've been stuck in a cycle of karmic connection that felt draining. However, entering into this new transit, expect to find a love that challenges you intellectually. Neda continued, "People are going to be drawn to you magnetically, especially when you speak."

From here, based on where you are in your life right now, you can expect one of two things to happen. If you're single, expect to meet your mirror self while traveling. And if you're in a relationship, expect your relationship to either deepen or come to an end. Either way, starting now, your relationship is changing.

2. Virgo

If you're a Virgo, you'll be pleased to know that you're about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for as relates to your home life. According to Neda, Vesta in Sagittarius is forcing you to get out of your comfort zone, because "you are becoming the matriarch and the healer."

For the better, expect to cut ties with your old self as you own your power and finally start seeing your manifestations come to fruition. As you feel the call to "explore and expand," as Springer wrote, you may be inspired to either move homes or travel solo, which changes your life direction for the better.

"You're going to surprise people," Farr said. "You were quiet before; you are now going to be the person that everyone listens to."

3. Pisces

Pisces, "This is your glow-up arc," Farr said. For the first time in a while, you're being called to lead and access your divine feminine, and once you do, you'll open the door to receiving everything you've been asking the universe for.

Like something out of a movie, you're done playing small to protect others. Finally ready to step into your main character energy, your dream career and spiritual calling are about to be activated.

"You are finally gonna be seen for your gifts," Farr added, and your love life is also impacted. Because of your intense glow-up, expect to meet your match as you become a power duo.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with this powerful asteroid's energy in your sign, you're about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for. According to Neda, "You are the vessel that Vesta is choosing to carry this flame." And while this might feel confusing at first, expect to enter into your goddess energy as you go through a complete transformation.

Neda explained that you're breaking free from every single box that people tried to put you into. "You are remembering your magic," as you go through an intense rebirth. So, if you've been looking for the perfect time to manifest, now is the time, as your mind and surroundings finally change for the better. And while it might take a bit, once December hits, expect to be a completely different person.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.