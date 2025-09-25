3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From September 29 - October 5, 2025

From September 29 to October 5, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. While creating a budget and being mindful of the debt you accumulate is part of being responsible with your finances, it doesn’t necessarily help you to achieve greater wealth. You can do all the right things and listen to the suggestions of others, but at a certain point, you must also be willing to think for yourself.

The week ahead calls you to take an unconventional approach to your finances. This doesn’t mean that you should be careless, but you need to give yourself time to think outside the box. Reflect on your career path, investments, and that idea for a side business you’ve been contemplating. Freedom doesn’t just arrive with wealth, but it’s also the path to it. Consider taking an estimated risk, invest in yourself, and leave behind the perfect formula for success so that you can create your own.

1. Scorpio

Don’t underestimate the power of collaboration, Scorpio. This is a good time to reflect on your relationships with others. While the astrological energy this week can signify a lucrative romantic partnership, it also represents you tapping into the resources around you to achieve success. Instead of thinking that you must be the one to create greater wealth on your own, consider partnering with someone.

The caveat to this energy is also recognizing that a partnership or marriage should never be your sole path to financial success. You must recognize the beneficial relationships in your life, learn to work and invest together, but also be sure you focus on yourself. A relationship is not a financial plan. Yet if that has been the case, this energy can help you understand how to achieve success independently while teaming up with those who want to do the same. Wealth is truly all about who you know and making beneficial use of those connections.

2. Capricorn

Get creative with how you are making money, Capricorn. You tend to stick with what is tried and true; however, by doing that, you may be overlooking some important opportunities. You have a creative streak, but you must also allow yourself to tap into this unconventional path in order to find success. You are not meant to simply go to work every day, keeping your head down. If you want to truly be wealthy, then you also need to start embracing innovative ways of increasing your income. Whether this is through multiple jobs, starting a side business, or investing in a friend’s start-up, the path to success is going to be anything but traditional.

This week, the universe will grant you the wisdom to make the financial decisions that are best for you. You have a great deal of ideas, and now is the time to start putting them into motion. Be sure you’re enlisting the help of others, but don’t let the opinions of anyone else deter you from following the path you know you’re meant to.

3. Sagittarius

Start working your way out of debt, Sagittarius. You are meant to take a responsible approach to generating wealth, but, as one of the most free-spirited signs of the zodiac, this can often be challenging for you. You are always off exploring one way or another to get rich quickly, but in the process, you end up creating greater difficulty for yourself. Instead of thinking that your finances can turn around in the blink of an eye, start buckling down and follow through on the steps that are necessary to achieve success.

On Monday, September 29, the Moon will move into Capricorn. This energy speaks to your ability to attract, but then lose financial traction. Instead of getting swayed by yet another get-rich-quick scheme, focus on your budget and debt. Pay attention to the details, and don’t delay in taking action. Meet with a financial planner or accountant who can help shed light on how to achieve your financial goals. You are destined to live a vibrant and abundant life, but you must make sure you’re demonstrating your commitment to your financial success.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.