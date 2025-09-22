Life Gets A Lot Easier For These 3 Zodiac Signs After A Difficult Summer, Starting Now

Summer 2025 is officially over, as is the challenging astrological energy that made the season rather difficult for some. But according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, the worst is over, and life gets a lot easier for these three zodiac signs after an especially difficult summer.

From feeling a little lighter to getting everything you've ever wanted with minimum effort, you can drastically change your life for the better now that Saturn is in Pisces, eclipse season is over, and we're in Libra season. And while this feeling may not last forever, at the very least, these three signs will be getting the break they deserve after having a tough summer.

1. Aries

Aries, with Saturn, the planet of discipline, in your sign for most of the summer, it was rather difficult for you. But now that Saturn has returned to Pisces as part of its retrograde journey, "You're gonna start to feel like your life is on easy mode," Brobeck said.

Not only will you feel happier, but things will finally begin to lighten up as you either start a new romantic relationship or begin a new creative project. So, even if it feels slightly off now, hold on a little longer. Life is about to change for the better, as long as you remain consistent with your efforts.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you definitely had a more difficult summer, but life is going to get a lot easier for you now that it's over. From finding yourself gaining more opportunities to have fun to having a better romantic love life, your life is about to get a lot more exciting, Brobeck said.

However, that's not all, as Brobeck also added, "You may also find yourself really working on a new creative project." And while this project may seem like it doesn't have much to stand on right now, Brobeck explained that once Saturn returns to Aries in February, "the universe will press go on this new project," improving your life in the long run.

3. Cancer

Cancer, with lucky Jupiter in your sign, life honestly hasn't been all that bad, though the summer may have been more difficult that you were expecting. But you're still in your emerald year, and life gets a lot easier from here as your opportunities increase, Brobeck said. From travel opportunities involving parties to business trips, expect this month to be filled with a little more excitement than usual.

"It's also very possible that someone could open a major door for you for your career," according to the astrologer.

This is great, as these themes will last until February, meaning that your blessings aren't limited to just this month. So, whether it's your career or a new creative endeavor, keep on pushing. Whatever you work on will gain momentum in February, provided you remain consistent with it.

