Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 28 — The Moon Aligns With Neptune

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for September 28, 2025, is here during the Moon in Sagittarius. The Moon in a mutable fire sign prompts restlessness for truth, and it joins up to Neptune in Pisces.

On Sunday, you may feel a hunger for direction, but with Neptune in Pisces, you may experience some confusion. There's a rift between what you believe and what you wish were true. Luckily, the Sagittarian energy helps you stay mentally sharp, enabling you to navigate between faith and illusion. Enjoy fantasy or open your mind to a deeper understanding.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, expect to be booked and busy on Sunday. Invitations, calls, and obligations are flooding in, and you might even find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number of social engagements.

If you say “yes” to everything, you risk burning out before you even get to enjoy the pleasures on your plate. Be selective, carve out sacred time for an escape, and allow yourself to recharge as needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the scales may have tipped too heavily toward your work commitments lately. While that ambition is admirable, your body and spirit are whispering — maybe even screaming — for balance.

On September 28, nourish yourself with real food, drink those smoothies, stretch, and don’t skip your rest day. The investment you put into your body now will yield dividends in energy, clarity, and longevity later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ve been tangled up in the minutiae, circling details that don’t really matter in the grand scheme. But on Sunday, something inside of you is ready to give yourself permission to abandon rules you didn’t even write.

Sometimes you win by breaking form, because there’s liberation in improvisation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Sunday is a good day to invite friends and companions into your sanctuary. It's good to spend time with those who know your heart. As you gather, memories may surface, stories of the past spilling into the present.

There may be laughter, but also questions about what was lost and what remains. Nostalgia can be medicinal when it opens the door to deeper connection.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today you may be the one to smooth over knots in your relationships with warmth and intention. What does it look like to create an environment where conscious communication can blossom?

True strength is in your ability to listen and to soften where pride would once flare. Repair is an act of love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, laying your cards on the table doesn’t mean you need to play the ultimatum card. But make no mistake, significant relationship decisions are approaching.

On Sunday, the crossroads are visible on the horizon. The power, however, is in your hands. You don’t need to choose hastily; you simply need to choose consciously.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, after so much work spent tending to your inner desires, wants, and wishes in private, the spotlight is finally turning toward you.

This is your chance to step out as an expression of what you’ve been cultivating beneath the surface.

The question isn’t whether people are watching, because they are. The question is, how do you want to be seen?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, hidden admirers may step into the light on Sunday. Connections that have been simmering beneath the surface could finally cross into reality.

What you choose to do with this spark is up to you, but know that silence will no longer keep it contained. Which connection in your life feels like it’s been waiting for the right moment to blossom?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you’ve been biting your tongue, you may feel compelled to speak what’s on your mind. However, be mindful that truth without tact can wound.

Think of yourself not as a preacher, but as an archer. Your words are arrows, and you want them to land with precision, not chaos.

Speak what you’ve been holding, but wrap it in the kind of honesty that heals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you want to climb, reach, and build. But if your goals are driven solely by appearances, such as what looks good on paper, you risk losing your inner compass.

Today challenges you to clarify your intentions. What mountain are you really trying to climb? Success without meaning is an empty mission.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your lot in life cannot be reduced to mere security or routine. You need to feel fulfilled on a visionary level, to touch the currents of something bigger than yourself.

On September 28, give yourself permission to indulge in audacious dreams, the kind that scare you because of their scale. Security is not your endpoint — innovation is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’ve been drifting, waiting for clarity to arrive like a wave. Finally, things are becoming sharper and more defined.

Where are you headed? What do you want to accomplish by the end of this year? What shape does your long-term vision take?

Don’t expect all the answers at once, but know that you're on the right track. The questions themselves are a form of guidance.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.