Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, September 27 — An Joyful Era Begins

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, love horoscopes encourage each zodiac sign to let go of the details and to stop worrying. Instead, it's best to embrace the whole picture. A burst of energy from the Moon in Sagittarius can help you feel a renewed sense of love, so you can be less concerned with what can go wrong because you’re focused on how much is going right.

Sagittarius is a light and optimistic zodiac sign. While the Moon moves through this fire sign, it often brings a search for the truth that's not done in a harsh or restrictive manner. The truth doesn’t only pertain to secrets or clarity, but also to what you genuinely want your relationship to be. While you may have been going through challenges recently or just found yourself stuck in a rut, the Moon in Sagittarius helps to free you from that energy. This is an opportunity to focus on the positives of your relationship and the person you’re with. The work of relationships isn’t just found in how you communicate with one another, but in the experiences that you take in together. Leave behind what feels heavy today and start to focus on why you fell in love with that special person in the first place.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, September 27, 2025:

Aries

Start dreaming of the future, beautiful Aries. Sagittarius is an inspiring influence in your life, helping you to think long-term and believe in the best possible outcome.

This loving energy invites you to reflect on what you truly dream of in a romantic partnership, rather than just what you think is logical.

Allow yourself to try something new, whether that is found in saying yes to someone who isn’t your usual type or planning a new activity for you and your partner. Today's goal is to infuse fresh energy into your romantic life.

Taurus

Trust yourself and your feelings, sweet Taurus. As the Moon moves through Sagittarius today, you will suddenly become comfortable with the very change that you were previously afraid of.

You might not jump into action just yet, but a new sense of certainty and confidence is emerging when it comes to improving your romantic life.

This loving energy may help you start planning what you want your next steps to be, as you’re no longer afraid of the unknown, but instead drawn to its limitless possibilities.

Gemini

Plan for a day of love, dear Gemini. Sagittarius is your opposing sign, which also means that it governs your house of romance and dating.

Your opposing zodiac sign isn’t something that challenges you but gives you a guide for where to find balance in yourself and in your relationship. While you tend to be focused on what is around you, Sagittarian energy helps you dream of far-off, distant horizons.

Where you can get stuck in a particular conversation, Sagittarius helps you to discover the meaning behind events. This energy can create the perfect day for love by allowing you to shift your perspective and make quality time for you and your partner.

Cancer

Give yourself what you most need, Cancer. You are a caretaker by nature. This is one of your greatest strengths, yet it’s also something that you must learn how to do for yourself as well.

You know what it means to love, but only if you’re finding balance in caring for your own needs. The Moon in Sagittarius brings about a focus on your self-care and well-being.

While you may simply be craving a night in, pay attention to how you nourish your mind and body. Does it align with your needs, as this can and will affect the relationships you attract?

Leo

Let go of the worries, dearest Leo. The Moon will move into Sagittarius today, igniting a powerful desire to make the most of this one precious life.

Although Sagittarius does rule themes of commitment and happiness, it can also bring about the concern that somehow, you’ve landed on the wrong path in life.

Try to let go of the worry today and connect with your inner self. Listen to your desires for what will bring you the greatest happiness and stop worrying about whether your relationship is on the right track.

Enjoy what you have in your life, instead of getting caught up in the timing.

Virgo

Find peace where you are, Virgo. With Sagittarius ruling your sector of home, family, and relationships, you can often become sidetracked by the next great adventure.

Whether you're looking for a bigger house, planning your next exotic trip, or celebrating a milestone in your relationship, focusing on the future can prevent you from enjoying the present.

Try to slow down your mind today and find peace where you are. Focus on enjoying those you share your home with, instead of getting caught up in another grand idea.

Libra

It’s on you to start the conversation, Libra. Sagittarius governs your house of communication.

With the Moon moving through this powerful fire sign, you are being urged to start the conversation you’ve been hoping to have. This conversation is not a light and airy one, but you must know where you stand.

You can’t wait for your partner to bring it up, though, because likely they are so comfortable in this situation that they won’t. Instead, you must be the one to address what’s been going on, so that you can also make the right decision for yourself.

Scorpio

Allow yourself the space to reflect, dearest Scorpio. The Moon in Sagittarius brings a moment of awareness around what you are building in your romantic life and whether it’s in alignment with your truth.

It can bring a sudden influx of wealth, and it also calls you to reflect on your personal values and what you are investing your energy into.

Take this time to reflect on your relationship and the choices you’ve made in your life. It’s never too late to make adjustments, but you need to be honest about what feels draining.

Sagittarius

Know that you are worth it, Sagittarius. The Moon in your zodiac sign of Sagittarius brings a time for you to feel whole all on your own.

The Moon helps you to embrace your emotional truth, serving as a conduit for helping to attract what is meant for you into your life.

During this time, you will feel confident about your feelings and the choices that you hope to make. This will be a make-or-break moment in your relationship, though, as after today, you will no longer be able to deny the truth of your feelings.

Capricorn

Slow it down, Capricorn. Although you’re an earth sign, you are incredibly industrious. This means that slowing down, taking a pause, or a break is something that you seldom do.

Yet, to hear the voice of your intuition, that is precisely what you must do. As the Moon moves through Sagittarius today, try to slow down. Cancel any plans and hold off on work until Monday.

Instead, go for a drive or visit a place that inspires your soul. Listen to the quiet and trust your intuition.

Aquarius

It’s up to you to enjoy this beautiful life, Aquarius. Sagittarius governs your house of socializing. Whether that is with your partner, friends, or family, with this energy, you are not meant to be a homebody, but instead, get out and make plans to enjoy the life you’ve built.

If you’re currently single, this is a phenomenal energy to meet someone new. In a relationship, it provides a respite and break from everything you’ve been working towards, allowing you to enjoy time with your partner.

Focus on what will bring you the greatest joy today, and then don’t let anything get in your way of doing it.

Pisces

Eventually, it all makes sense, dear Pisces. As the Moon moves into Sagittarius today, you will receive word or notice from someone. This correspondence concerns a previous disagreement or separation.

At the time, you had the choice between proving your point or choosing yourself. Because you chose the path of growth, you will now receive confirmation of your decision.

This information today may come from an ex or another person of value in your life. It will show you that you weren’t wrong for feeling the way that you did, and that you made the decision you were meant to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.