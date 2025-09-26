4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On September 27, 2025

On September 27, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Something's going on here, and during Moon square Venus, four zodiac signs are going to figure out what it is. During this transit, we'll feel the release of long-built-up tensions. Answers come to us, whether we're ready or not.

Four zodiac signs will see that some of the greatest gifts are the ones that sneak up on us and deliver everything we didn't even know we needed. Keeping in mind that Venus is the planet of love and beauty, we can know in our hearts that the gifts we receive on this day will greatly enhance our lives.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On September 27, the Moon square Venus transit will open your eyes and show you something you’ve been overlooking, Aries. The sign you are about to receive has to do with how you perceive the relationships you're in, meaning both friendships and romantic partnerships.

Advertisement

This day has you wondering if what you're receiving from your connections has anything to do with what you want. That's a big idea, and you may find that what you're getting now doesn't actually relate to what you're interested in.

In this way, your universal gift is perspective. It's about standing back and taking a good, long look at what works and what doesn't. This will inspire you to do what's best for yourself. Carry on!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Letting go of your ego isn't really on your to-do list, Leo. But while it's important for all of us to keep a healthy ego going, it's also good for us to, every now and then, let go and give ourselves a breather.

You, Leo, tend to identify with the glorious image you present to the world, and in a way, that's caused pressure for you. Living up to an ideal is hard work, and on September 27, during Moon square Venus, the universe is telling you that it's OK to leave that pressure behind.

Your gift of the day is humility, believe it or not. You could use a break, Leo, and you're the one who can give it to you. This will allow you to learn new lessons and find new great ideals to identify with.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This is one of those days when you really get in touch with the idea of self-worth, and that may be a hard thing for you to do, Virgo. You are always putting yourself down, and sometimes it's sheerly out of habit.

Moon square Venus lets you know in no uncertain terms that this is a habit worth breaking. On September 27, self-love takes the reins, and like it or not, you're going to learn just how good it feels to stop putting yourself down.

Advertisement

In fact, you may just find that you're more awesome than you ever gave yourself credit for. This is the universe's gift to you, Virgo. You're great, and now it's time for you to claim that title as your own.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The revelation of love in your life is both sweet and surprising, Scorpio. The universe has stepped in to show you that you're staring at something immensely beautiful, and that it's up to you to open your eyes and see it.

On September 27, you'll find that the one thing that's prevented you from really connecting with a person is a fear of intimacy. Don't worry, you aren't the first one to experience this, and you certainly won't be the last.

But for you, Scorpio, this block has kept you from knowing the love that you deserve. Understand this: the universe is on your side. You're going to have to trust it sooner or later, so it might as well be now.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.