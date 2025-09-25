6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Good Fortune On September 27, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and good fortune on September 27, 2025. Saturday is a Full Day, led by the Earth Pig in a Wood Snake year and Rooster month.

Full Days in Chinese astrology are like harvest time when what you’ve nurtured (even quietly) finally bears fruit. The Pig adds generosity and comfort while the Rooster helps you notice opportunities that others might miss. This isn’t a day for rushing. It’s a day for receiving.

Advertisement

If you’ve kept the faith through delays, if you’ve done the work without applause, or if you’ve simply hoped for a break, this Saturday can bring the kind of good fortune that feels both earned and unexpected. For six animal signs, here’s where the luck shows up and how to welcome it when it arrives.

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday feels made for you. With the Earth Pig running the show, your efforts to care for others that often go unseen, return as tangible blessings. Money you thought was lost may come back, a stalled payment could land, or someone might repay a kindness in a way that makes your life easier.

September 27 is also a good day to say yes if someone offers to help or gift you something. You don’t need to shrink from generosity. Let people give back. Even small things like a friend covering a cost, or a refund you forgot about can add up and mark a turning tide. Luck for you is about finally being valued in ways that lighten your load.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year continues to evolve you, and this Full Day drops proof that growth has financial and emotional payoff. A project you believed in might finally sell, a job lead you’d nearly dismissed could resurface with better terms, or someone influential might decide you’re worth investing in.

It’s also a strong day to quietly review what you own, what you could release, what you’ve built. Selling or monetizing something you’ve been holding onto could go better than expected now. The Pig energy rewards wise transformation so consider letting go of what no longer serves you to make space for an unexpected gain.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been sharpening your skills and boundaries all month under your own Rooster influence and now the Pig energy on Saturday adds warmth to that precision. Someone may finally meet you at your worth, whether it’s a raise, a fair payment, or a client coming back ready to pay full price.

It’s also a day to trust your instincts around opportunity. If something feels like an overdue green light, take it. Conversations about value, price, or commitment lean in your favor now. Your luck is about proof: seeing that your effort and high standards were never in vain.

4. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Earth energy loves you, and on this Full Day it may reward your quiet consistency. If you’ve been careful with spending, steady in your work, or slowly building security, today could bring a sign that it’s paying off in the form of lower costs, better terms, or a new way to stretch your resources without strain.

You might also notice someone stepping in to back you financially by offering a fair trade, easing a debt, or providing something valuable so you don’t have to shoulder it alone. Your practical nature puts you in position to say yes to help that creates lasting stability.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Saturday highlights a powerful money reset for you. If you’ve been juggling bills, hustling side work, or doubting a path forward, something shifts like a chance to pay off a lingering cost or help landing just when you thought you’d run out of options.

Take a moment to reassess where your energy’s been going. The Pig invites comfort and balance so if something financial feels too draining, there’s likely an easier way waiting to be seen. Acting on that realization today could spark long-term relief.

Advertisement

6. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Your connections are powerful today. The Rooster month sharpens your network and the generous Pig brings someone willing to share their resources. A friend might offer a lead that leads to extra income, a mentor could open a door you didn’t know existed, or someone who’s not on your radar might step in with material help, saving you from a purchase or expense.

Stay open to conversations, even casual ones. A passing chat could bring exactly the opportunity or support you need. Your luck is social today. Someone wants to see you thrive and may prove it in a way that directly boosts your wallet or stability.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.