Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For September 29 - October 5 — A Powerful New Era Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for September 29 - October 5, 2025, a powerful week that encourages each zodiac sign to step forward into their new beginning. Putting together the pieces of the challenging eclipse puzzle will be part of this week’s themes, and the motivating energy of the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week gets us back on track. Virgo season might have drained us, but now we can get ready to focus on our new story.

As the week goes on, the Moon transits through Capricorn and Aquarius, giving us both the structure and ambition to learn more about ourselves during this Libra season. Through the lessons we endured during this past eclipse season, we now have the opportunity to rebuild — but it is important not to lose sight of our progress as we navigate this new terrain.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 29 - October 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, new opportunities emerge this week with the motivating energy making you feel more driven to excel.

The energy at the start of the week helps you evolve your projects. Take advice from mentors and focus on editing your work. You could feel comfortable making decisions connected to the professional space. Don't be afraid to take the lead — others will respect you for it.

When the Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday, victory closes in. With the Moon and Pluto making a conjunction, this can spark your dreams. Knowing the direction you are going will be part of the energy this week.

Things begin to fall into place over the weekend, when the Pisces Moon anchors and helps you feel centered as the week comes to a close.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week, you'll start seeing the seeds you planted earlier this year begin to bloom. The Capricorn Moon sparks new energy that brings motivation on Monday. Believe in yourself, your skills, and your talents. Do your best not to compare yourself to others. Instead, focus on your small accomplishments.

Things begin to feel much lighter during the Aquarius Moon midweek. Even if it brings more responsibilities to the table, you are adapting more quickly to the changes now that Saturn is back in Pisces, helping you to build upon your foundation.

The Moon in Pisces over the weekend reminds you that good friends will be there to inspire and help you out. This could be a social time, or you might feel more comfortable collaborating with others in order to conceptualize new ideas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sagittarius energy at the beginning of the week illuminates your partnership sector, especially your business connections. If you’re in school, this could be a wonderful period to put the final touches on a group project and see how much you can accomplish as a team.

Monday sparks more ambition as the industrious energy of the Moon in Capricorn helps you feel more self-assured. The first few days of the week could bring you closer to the past, helping you release the memories that might still have a hold on you.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday, surround yourself with like-minded individuals that you respect. You could receive more insight from them.

Over the weekend, the Pisces Moon will reflect how much you have blossomed over the last year. The work you are continuing to nurture will show others your dedication and your work ethic as you gain respect from them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, learning how to protect your boundaries will be part of your journey this week. On Monday, the Moon in Capricorn brings to light what you are willing to tolerate in your relationships as the lessons on protecting your boundaries come back to view.

Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday focuses on the weight of your responsibilities, the work that you need to complete, and the challenges you might be facing. Calm yourself down, reflect, and change your strategy if you’re feeling overwhelmed. While the Aquarius Moon might feel restricting, it can help you discover how to restructure your ideas to be more efficient.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, you feel the start of a new idea brewing. Embrace the flow of ideas connected with this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you experience a passionate start to the week with the Sagittarius Moon bringing new energy to your romantic sector. Rediscover a new side to yourself with this fire energy before the Moon enters Capricorn on Monday, because this Saturn-ruled Moon will reflect a period of hard work. However, it will make you focused on acquiring success.

If things feel unmanageable, the Moon in Aquarius could provide support from others midweek. You are entering a period of growth after this eclipse, and Libra season is here to strengthen your friendships as well.

The Moon in Pisces could present a period of reflection over the weekend as you prepare for your next chapter. This Jupiter-ruled Moon helps you take things easy and focus on recharging before the next week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there's a potent energy this week reminding you to take breaks and be more present at home. Use this period to connect with family and friends. When the Moon enters Capricorn on Monday, your relationships come into focus, especially in the romantic sector.

The skills you have will come to light during the Aquarius Moon midweek. You have the opportunity to start a new course or read a book that gives you more knowledge. Your mentors are very valuable during this part of your journey.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, your love life once again becomes a dominant theme in your life. Utilize this time to repair your relationships and focus on enhancing your communication. Libra season will allow you to radiate as a friend and partner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, we're in your zodiac season, so you're in the spotlight. You start the week feeling confident, and others are gravitating toward you. Your wisdom, intellect, and charm will have you winning over friends. Your optimism and energy can also help to uplift others, and you could become a leader within your friendship circles.

When the Moon is in Capricorn starting on Monday, your career sector will feel much more important for you. You're modifying your goals and dreams as your skills evolve.

When the Moon is in Aquarius midweek, you'll be more willing to socialize with friends or connect with your romantic partner. Single folks have the opportunity to meet someone new.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are going to welcome all the gifts headed your way this week, showing your resilience and power. This is an enlightening week for you since you will be more cognizant of your dreams and know that your dedication is needed to reach the summit. The Capricorn Moon on Monday helps you to strategize, which can be positive for any tasks that involve a lot of brain power.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in Aquarius shifts your attention to tasks you have pending at home. You could feel compelled to catch up with those responsibilities you may have ignored. It could also be a time when you might want to make renovations, fix things up, or work on transforming your room or office. Explore your imaginative and creative side freely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will be in your sign briefly on Monday before entering the sign of Capricorn. Focus on your material possessions, because you are being pushed to be more responsible and less impulsive with your purchases. If you needed a new budget or savings plan, this is the time to be more disciplined and develop a solid foundation for your future spending goals.

When the Moon enters Aquarius midweek, focus on making new plans and analyzing existing ones. You can make more practical moves with this energy.

The Jupiter-ruled Pisces Moon over the weekend can also make you more future-oriented. The road ahead might feel daunting after the eclipse, but you know you will get to where you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy at the beginning of the week is a blessing in disguise. The expansive energy from the Sagittarius Moon serves as a reset for you, preparing you for what you will face when the Moon enters your sign. Keep your dreams intact as the Moon in your sign brings balance and control to take on the role of a leader.

The Moon in Aquarius midweek reflects how you’ve managed to transform during this past eclipse season. Uncovering your strength and power will be pivotal, since you will see how well you've managed the shifts and turbulence from Virgo season. It could also shed some light on how you view yourself and how others perceive you. Focus on nurturing and protecting yourself.

When the Moon enters Pisces over the weekend, you could be presented with opportunities to socialize and explore your new ideas. Friendships add the optimism and clarity you're looking for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you start this week with a clear mind. You will remember why you need to let go of grudges and focus on reconciliation and diplomacy.

When the Moon enters your sign midweek, you will feel enlightened and empowered by Pluto's conjunction to the Moon, which sparks new ideas and allows you to protect the connections you make at this time.

The Moon in the sign of Pisces over the weekend will be a time when you continue to understand why establishing peace and harmony within your relationships is essential. With Pluto bringing plenty of transformations over the next couple of decades, learning how to be more understanding with others will be a process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your friendships will be an important topic at the start of the week. You need the support from others to discover your strength, especially after this draining eclipse season.

With the Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week, you see how your network and social connections encourage and inspire you.

When the Moon is in Aquarius midweek, it is a reminder to take time for yourself and prioritize rest if you can. It is important to go slow and take it easy before the Moon enters your sign, which is a sign to abandon self-doubt, release what’s holding you back, and be more accepting of your accomplishments. Now is your moment to focus on your next chapter.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.