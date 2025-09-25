Daily Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On September 26, 2025

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for September 26, 2025, with a message about what each zodiac sign needs to know for Friday. The Sun is in Libra and the Moon will leave Scorpio to enter Sagittarius. We are preparing for future travel, and this is the perfect day to plan and collaborate on schedules.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Eight of Pentacles, which represents hard work and doing your due diligence. If you're interested in returning to school or want to learn a new skill, the timing is perfect. Now, let's find out what September 26 will bring for each astrological sign, according to the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on September 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords, reversed

Aries, you finally see your way out of a situation where you once felt stuck. You can always tell when there is a way out, and for you, there is always one. If not, you'll make it happen.

So today's tarot card, the Eight of Swords, reversed, is a reminder that being in a sticky situation is because of your mind. You may not like the current situation, and it can leave you pondering whether you have what it takes to survive, but as an Aries, you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you may be feeling slightly less confident, but this will soon pass. It's hard to imagine that you would ever reach a point in your life where you felt insecure, but here you are, experiencing uncomfortable emotions.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that even the strongest people can have down moments. You may be here now, but you won't be forever.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Judgement, reversed

Gemini, what has you questioning yourself lately? You are naturally curious, and your personality often finds new ways to view things in your life.

Today's tarot card, Judgement, reversed, is a good reminder to seek the truth. You have to be patient. You may not find the answers you're seeking immediately, but they do come around eventually.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you care, and when you care, you feel it deeply. So it's hard for you to let go of things you have emotionally invested in. It's challenging for you to move forward.

The Eight of Cups, reversed, symbolizes a tough time in your life emotionally, where you feel stuck in a rut.

Work through this moment by writing, talking to a therapist or seeking closure in other healthy ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Tower, reversed.

Leo, you are not afraid to go through tough times. You aren't even concerned when situations last longer than you would like them to. So, when you receive the Tower tarot in reverse, it's similar to your mindset. Things happen.

You go through it, and then you move on. Maintaining a go-getter outlook is what will help you remain on top of your a-game today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, you know that luck and abundance come through luck, so you're unafraid of hard work. Today's tarot card, the Queen of Pentacles, is about you doing the things you know will produce results in the long term.

You don't want to focus just on the moment, but on the effort and energy that fosters value. Add depth to what you do. Bring your excellence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Wands

Libra, you're a lot tougher than your kind-hearted beauty appears to people who don't know you well. The Nine of Wands is about your tenacious spirit and relentless will to survive.

You will go into battles today with only one goal, and that's to win what you want to win and leave with the rewards you have earned. You won't have it any other way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Cups, reversed

You are so intentional, Scorpio, that when you feel like you're not getting what you want, it also shows on your face. You have been searching for something specific in your life, and today you may find it, but it may be just out of reach (for now).

The Three of Cups, reversed, is about that feeling you experience when your desires are left unfulfilled. Today, have self-compassion. Reframe the experience so you can see what you can do to make things right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you like to get things done. You're full of life, and you boldly go forward without any hesitation. You are very determined once you set your mind to complete a goal. You put your agenda in place, and you're ready to rock and roll.

The Three of Wands, reversed, is giving you a heads up that you may hit some delays or obstacles. Not to worry — putting together a game plan can help you sort through the blockades and get around them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, sometimes you can be so hard on yourself. You may have such ambitious dreams that if you fall even a little bit short, you think you have failed. That is not always the case. You have to learn lessons along the way.

The Nine of Swords is about gaining wisdom as you work through your dreams. You may hit a few snags or have moments where you can't figure out what to do next. These moments are character-building. Learn from them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Wands

Aquarius, you love to think of others and focus on their dreams and joys. That's what makes life so sweet for you, and you may not want to focus on yourself.

However, the Six of Wands is about you looking at what you bring to the table. You possess many incredible traits and strengths. Don't undersell yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Swords

Pisces, give yourself permission to enjoy new things, including fun experiences and adventures. You have numerous opportunities to learn about the world around you. Some of these are even free.

The Page of Swords is encouraging you to explore and discover new things in your community. Get involves. Take a moment to notice that there's an entire world out there beyond your cell phone screen.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.