4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On September 26, 2025

On September 26, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The Sagittarius Moon expands horizons, invites exploration, and promotes optimism. Moon trine Jupiter adds a boost of confidence, growth, and support, while Moon trine Saturn brings grounding and stability to our efforts. Together, these energies encourage us to notice where the universe is offering help.

These transits carry the message that blessings are here, but not by chance. Persistence paved the way to success. September 26 asks us to recognize support, accept guidance, and step forward with a strong belief in our own abilities. It is also a day for practical reflection, especially for these four zodiac signs. It's a great day to consider which areas of our lives are ready for growth and which deserve careful attention.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Sagittarius Moon has you feeling true enthusiasm, Aries. You may feel more adventurous and ready to take calculated risks that could pay off. Moon trine Jupiter reinforces the sense that opportunity is within reach, giving you solid direction as to which road to take next.

Advertisement

Saturn reminds you to stay grounded. Not every opportunity is meant to be rushed, and your patience strengthens the results. Guidance, support, and recognition may arrive today, showing you that your effort is valued.

September 26 is a day to embrace confidence without overextending yourself. The universe is giving you a boost, and it’s meant to be used wisely. Notice the signs and allow yourself to receive the blessings headed your way.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sagittarius Moon brings you a sense of hopefulness, Virgo. It helps you to see possibilities that may have felt out of your reach. Moon trine Jupiter encourages you to trust yourself and your abilities, and have confidence that all of the effort you’ve invested will eventually bear fruit.

Saturn adds that well-needed grounding element, while reminding you to plan carefully and take steady, deliberate steps. Support may come from practical sources. Take it all into consideration.

On September 26, the universe is asking you to notice your own progress and let yourself stay open to encouragement. Believe in it. This day favors patience. Acknowledge your own diligence and allow yourself to move forward with confidence.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Sagittarius Moon encourages you to work on your perspective, Scorpio. The transit Moon trine Jupiter throws in a wave of optimism and opportunity, while making it easier for you to see solutions that were previously hidden.

Saturn brings in your old friends, discipline and structure, ensuring that your progress is stable and lasting. This day may bring you clarity, as it shows you that your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

September 26 is about recognizing that you have the resources and insight to move confidently, and that's saying a lot, Scorpio. Opportunities for growth are available, and you're ready to take on new (and fun) responsibilities.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Hope and adventure are alive and well under the Sagittarius Moon, Pisces. While the transit Moon trine Jupiter expands your confidence and ability to attract positive outcomes, you may also feel a renewed sense of possibility. Good things are in store.

Saturn brings you the knowledge that what you're presently going through is both grounded and sustainable. The universe provides you with a clear head and a steady hand on this day. You are able to move forward with purpose.

On September 26, it's up to you to notice the blessings on your path. The day supports reflection, insight, and deliberate action. What you do has power, and your intentions lead the way. The stage is set for steady, meaningful progress. Nice to know!

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.