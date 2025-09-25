Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 26, 2025

After September 26, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, luck often shows up in surprising ways. This is an expansive, generous transit that reminds us just how quickly circumstances can improve. And for three zodiac signs, good news is only the beginning.

This Jupiter transit brings out the best in us. Optimism? Check. Self-respect and self-belief? Check. The universe feels supportive, and opportunities arrive where we least expect them. Fortune doesn’t always come as money, but it can! Still, on this day, we may see that fortune manifests as a great friendship, or a conversation that blows our minds and leaves us happier than ever. Life is good, and all good things are entirely possible.

1. Taurus

On September 26, the Moon trine Jupiter transit brings you an unexpected turn of luck, Taurus. It may arrive through finances, and while that sounds pretty good, your luck may also come in the form of a primo opportunity that you simply cannot resist.

Stability and abundance are not only possible, but closer than you think. Stay open to what is offered to you at this point, as you're a magnet for positive energy during this transit.

On this day, a sign that assures you that you’re on the right path and that your life is about to get much better. Trust that this is the beginning of greater things. Make it happen, Taurus! Show us how it's done.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Jupiter is your ruling planet, so you will feel this transit with special intensity. On September 26, the transit Moon trine Jupiter blesses you with the kind of optimism that feels contagious. You just want to share it with everyone.

On this day, you will attract luck simply by being yourself. Yep, it's that amazing! Opportunities seem to pop up out of nowhere, and your natural enthusiasm makes it easy to embrace them all. This is one of those days when it feels as though the universe is conspiring in your favor.

Your unexpected fortune comes in the form of doors opening where they were once closed. Life feels promising and joyful again, and you are ready to run with it.

3. Capricorn

For you, Capricorn, the Moon trine Jupiter transit brings in blessings where you least expected them. This is a big day for progress on your end, and you'll get so much done. Good fortune is what it's all about, even though you're the one who makes that happen.

On September 26, you may find that plans move smoothly or that opportunities appear when you thought they were out of reach. You, being you, know how to take advantage of a situation, and on this day, you'll be moving mountains and not just for yourself.

Effort is never wasted, not with you, Capricorn. The universe rewards your persistence with a stroke of luck that shows you just how far you’ve come. Everything's coming up Capricorn on September 26. Have a beautiful day!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.