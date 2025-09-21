Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Monday, September 22, 2025

The daily tarot reading for September 22, 2025, provides a tarot reader's insight into each zodiac sign's horoscope for Monday. We experience a surge of dark energy as Mars, the planet that rules both Scorpio and Aries, enters Scorpio, bringing light to the darkness and causing things that you are unsure about to come out into the open. Scorpio is the Moon's debilitation, and in tarot, it's associated with The Emperor and the Tower, representing power and unexpected trouble.

Today's collective tarot card for everyone, the Ace of Wands, reversed, warns against control issues. Ace represents feeling like you have everything under control, and wands is when your thoughts are clear. But since this tarot card is reversed, we experience the opposite: delays and mental fog. Be patient, even when things aren't happening as you hope. Something is coming to the surface that you need to be aware of. Now, let's see what's in store for your astrological sign.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Five of Pentacles

Aries, be careful when it comes to spending. Today's message from the Five of Pentacles involves instability in your finances.

Are you going through hard times? Scarcity is predicted with this tarot card, and you don't want to act carelessly when you need to be frugal.

Before spending, ask yourself if an expense is truly worth it. When earning, ask how you can make more by improving what's already working for you.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot, reversed

Taurus, you are tenacious and very determined. When you commit, you stick to it. Today's tarot card, The Chariot, reversed, suggests something is going to throw you for a loop.

You may have moments where you feel less in control, with no ability to stop it. Take a deep breath if this happens, and know that things often change abruptly before a breakthrough occurs. You may be on the brink of a discovery. Wait for it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, here is some fantastic news. According to your tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, people in your life are going to act generously toward you.

You are always so good to others, and so there's a point when the universe wants to return the favor. You may be the recipient of some money or an item of value.

During times when you feel like you need to give less, just be yourself. Giving is a two-way street, and you'll get a return.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

Cancer, you are always so sensitive and tender that when a new era is dawning, you can feel it inherently. The Fool tarot card is a sign of rushing ahead and allowing the elation of the energy to get the best of you.

Today, you may sense a change that prompts you to take action. This is going to be a wonderful time for you to explore, even if the road ahead feels uncertain or you lack the support from others.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Oh, Leo, you take so much pride in everything you do. You want your work to be the utmost reflection of excellence. No half-efforts are good enough for you.

So, when you get the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, it's a frustrating card to have. It's telling you not to let imperfection cause you to lose steam. You may be nitpicking at yourself too harshly. Keep going.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Pentacles

Virgo, you're a superstar. You can handle multiple tasks at once. You enjoy being busy and have lots on your plate. Sometimes, a full day is better than one with little to get done; busyness gives you structure.

So today's tarot card, the Two of Pentacles, will resonate with your soul on many levels. You'll feel productive and put to good use. You'll get much done. Overall, you can expect to end the day with a strong sense of accomplishment.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups

You're wholesome at heart, and Libra, there's a part of you that will forever remain youthful and innocent. So today's tarot card, the Six of Cups, speaks about your younger years; you feel it inside.

You recall the past. You can tell that things are not the same, but it feels good to reminisce about them. Walking down memory lane will be good for your soul.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit, reversed

Scorpio, it's time to be yourself. When you let someone close to you, you give it a lot of thought. You're very loyal. You tend to be someone who keeps friendships for a very long time.

So, today's reversed Hermit tarot card is a call back to your identity. Friendships can create friction when peer pressure is felt to do or be something that isn't aligned with your values. Should you feel at odds with your relationships, ask why.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star, reversed

Sagittarius, you're an eternal optimist, but there can be moments when you feel a little bit despairing about a decision you've made. You may have closed the door on an opportunity and wonder if you should have kept it open.

You may have asked if you did the right thing, and self-doubt can foster numerous questions. Today's tarot card, the Star, reversed, reminds you that despair is just as normal an emotion as joy. Allow room for it.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Swords

Capricorn, one thing people should know about you is that once you have decided something, there's very little to stop you from following through. You are decisive, and you don't need a ton of time to make decisions.

Today's tarot card, the Knight of Swords, is about swift action and fast thinking. You might wonder if you should give the choice more time. Today's tarot says don't; if you already know, then that is enough.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

Aquarius, you are unique, and there are so many things that you do each day that prove your one-of-a-kindness. One thing that you do differently from others is think outside of the box, and that's how you're able to sustain effort during unusual times.

Today's tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, is an encouraging sign of perseverance. Remain committed to what you feel you ought to do. It may not seem like your hard work is paying off, but it will.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands

Pisces, you may meet someone who emulates all the strength and courage you hope to possess within yourself. If you're looking for a partner, friend or new love, the King of Wands is a positive omen of a chance meeting with fate.

You will easily find a person who fits your needs and wants. A significant relationship is about to begin. Don't stay home. Go out and meet people. Put yourself in a position to engage.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.