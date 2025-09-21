Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 22 - 28

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here from September 22 - 28, 2025. This month is almost over, and you're really going to love this week. There are no red days. We have one day for removing negative energy, which is on Friday, September 26, but otherwise, it's smooth sailing for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Monday is a day to receive benefits from any hard work you've been involved in all month. Tuesday is a day for manifestation; think positive thoughts and perform any ritual you prefer to attract what you want. You can set out salt in every room on Wednesday, a day for closure; finish projects mid-week. Thursday is for establishing what you would like to do in October. Make phone calls, schedule appointments, and start planning. Saturday is perfect for running errands. If you're into hosting parties, this is the day to do something on a whim. Sunday is for balance. Rest, relax, and think about the future. Let's see what else is in store.

Dog

Dog, this is going to be one of the best weeks of the month for you. Because there is so much positive and smooth energy, you have very little stress; you'll feel worry-free. With fewer problems emerging, this is the perfect week to focus on yourself.

Make time to declutter personal space, especially areas that you see when walking in or out of rooms and the entry of your home. Consider decorating the walls with something that brings you happiness and uplift.

Plan a quiet evening out or at home with a significant other or a friend that you trust. Celebrate memories and make time to do something special that involves planning for the future.

Dragon

Dragon, this will be one of those weeks that demands a bit more than usual from your physical resources. You'll be very busy, accomplishing a lot and crossing off your goals. You will need to monitor your activities very carefully. In the midst of all your efforts, it's essential to keep your long-term goals in mind. You can become so lost in daily activities that you forget to plan.

Make time to talk to someone when you have the opportunity, such as an accountability partner or a trusted friend. You will want to avoid taking risks on Friday, but instead, aim to clear away things from your life that seem to inhibit your personal growth and development.

Goat

Goat, you are easy-going, and you don't mind simplicity. You can adopt a more minimalist lifestyle this week and add your unique touch to your personal space through thoughtful design. This is the time to get on Pinterest and start exploring what resonates with you.

You may find that this week is perfect for revamping your personal aesthetic lookwise. Perhaps you've been thinking about a new hairstyle, nail color or signature perfume. Start considering what you want to transform into during the fall season. What image do you want to have, and how do you want to show up in the world?

Horse

Horse, you are full of love, light and energy, so this week's easy-going energy is perfect for your animal sign. This is the ideal time to set personal health goals for yourself. Consider the types of foods you eat, your sleep habits, and your daily activities to strengthen your body and mind. Regarding family and friendships, start making plans for the holidays, especially travel, this week.

If you wish you had someone to exercise with or hold you accountable, ask around to find someone who shares your desire for self-improvement. This week is also perfect for socializing; you may meet new people to work on social projects that better your community.

You can look for groups online, especially on Facebook events. Consider clearing up your social media feed and joining a few groups to see how others are posting and commenting, and get a feel for how you can fill in the gaps with your knowledge.

Monkey

This week, taking more time for fun can give you space to work on creative projects; however, it can also open the door to idleness, which may lead to problems in the future. You will want to be careful not to presume that free time is an excuse to procrastinate or give less than your very best. Avoid mindless activities, such as scrolling through social media feeds.

Set daily goals that involve one for work and another for family. Make time to organize and declutter when it feels appropriate, but don't feel obligated to make it a week-long endeavor. A few hours on Friday will be perfect.

Ox

Ox, this week, turn that loyalty you possess toward yourself. Show yourself some appreciation by acknowledging your hard work throughout the month. Buy something nice for yourself. Celebrate personal wins quietly. You don't have to post on social media for this week if you don't want to. A little personal time will do you good.

One theme that will play out for you all week is the importance of collaboration in friendships. You may need help from someone. Don't be afraid to ask for it. You will realize how nice it is when people work together as a team.

Spend time focusing on a future goal. Make it a point to create your 1-year, 5-year and 10-year plans. If you don't have time this week, start jotting down ideas in preparation for October.

Pig

Pig, this week is perfect for dedicating time and attention to spiritual practices. With the week starting and ending on a beautifully smooth note, your mind will be at ease. You can focus on your inner voice beginning on Monday, allowing yourself to listen to the guidance of the universe.

By Friday, you will know what you need to distance yourself from. Your sensitivity will be elevated, making it much easier to align yourself with a cause or not. You will find that Sunday ends the week on a very positive note, since it's a balance day. Use Sunday for reflection and thinking. Don't give yourself any significant tasks beyond living in the moment.

Rabbit

Rabbit, you are such a sweetheart, and you have a great sense of wit. This week will bring out the creative side of you, through writing, art, music, and drawing. Plan a weekend trip to a museum or catch a show with live music.

You will want to protect your energy, especially when you are so open and receptive. Avoid negative topics, especially on social media. Aim to fill your mind and thoughts with higher things that involve love and generosity.

You may be asked to give money to a friend or a charitable cause. Stay authentically true to your finances and budget. Don't overgive when you should be working on strengthening your personal finances. Set a healthy boundary for now, and aim to be more generous in the future.

Rat

Rat, this is the perfect week for you to improve your finances and get organized. If you are responsible for financial matters at work, plan to reset budgets or review spending. In your personal life, review all financial statements and subscriptions to guarantee accuracy and completeness. Cancel what you don't use. Consider creating a budget for your social life and see where you can make savings.

Mid-week, you are ready to go out and mingle with friends and family. You may receive a few invitations for work-related events. Don't turn them down if you can go. You may meet someone important. Take business cards and prepare in advance. Have your elevator speech ready!

When it comes to love, avoid rushing into a new relationship; if you're committed, don't try to push your wants at this time. Aim for collaborative and understanding communication. Double-check planners so that you and your loved ones are on the same page, especially for upcoming holiday plans.

Rooster

Rooster, some weeks are perfect for pursuing personal goals, but this week is one that you'll want to use for career and personal development purposes. This is the week to consider your professional future, and that may involve reviewing the resources available to you. You may not want to jump into any long-term or even short-term commitments this week.

Instead, use this time for research. Create a document where you can add your thoughts. You may also want to consider your partnership needs and how you want to present yourself as a companion. Don't be afraid to think outside of the box, especially while brainstorming. Let your imagination flow.

Snake

Snake, you are so strong, and you often enjoy doing things on your own. This week may bring you to a place where you prefer your own company. This is the week for negotiating what you want in life and reaching a mutually agreeable outcome with others.

You can discuss scheduling conflicts with a partner and explore ways to make each day work better for both of you. At work, you may have an idea of how to shorten a particular task; discussing your ideas with a supervisor may be helpful mid-week, specifically on Thursday.

This is also a week for figuring out what you are outgrowing so you can replace those areas of life with something more vibrant and emotionally beneficial. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want or need.

Tiger

Tiger, this week's more relaxed energy may have you realizing how much tension you've held on to this month. Spend time in nature. Go outside for a nightly walk if you have the time. Engage in small activities that help you release negative energy, especially mid-week. When you start to feel the energy lifting, begin setting your intentions, especially around September 25.

Practice presence in all things. You will also learn a lesson in patience with loved ones. You will feel the intensity of Mars entering Scorpio on Monday. Be cautious if you sense your inner fire growing. Use exercise as a means of releasing stress. Consider participating in competitive activities that also serve as social bonding exercises, such as team sports, video games, or hitting the gym.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.