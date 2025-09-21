3 Zodiac Signs Get A Much-Needed Fresh Start On September 22, 2025

On September 22, 2025, three zodiac signs get a much-needed fresh start. The Sun moves into Libra, bringing us balance, beauty, and new beginnings. This is very typical of September, as we always think of new starts around this time.

This transit also shines a light on the areas of our lives that are ready for growth. It's time to open doors and knock over the walls that prevent us from getting anywhere. The energy of this day is about harmony, and with harmony comes fresh opportunities. For three zodiac signs, September 22 may turn out to be the day that we find real solutions that lead us to major connections with others. It's Libra season now, and we see positivity and light in everything we do.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Libra Sun starts a new season for you, Virgo, particularly when it comes to financial opportunities. You'll be happy to feel so clearheaded about some of the decisions you're about to make.

Advertisement

On September 22, you may see a new path open that allows you to grow in both stability and confidence. And there are times in your life when this is exactly what you need, especially the confidence part.

This day also puts you in touch with timing, as you come to understand that certain opportunities are meant to be grabbed right now. If you don't, you may miss out. All of this is OK because you feel charged and confident. Missing out is not a part of your plan, Virgo.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

September 22 brings you the first day of your season, Libra, and it feels good. You'll notice that, on this day, everything seems to show potential. Possibility is the word of the day, and you are fully signed on for it.

An invitation arrives at just the right moment, and it has you believing that it's not just serendipity, but more like universal support. The timing is working in your favor. You're the magician who attracts greatness at this point.

This is the start of something promising, Libra, and you're smart enough to just go with it to see where it leads you. You can't help but feel positively charged up, and so, your mind adds to the experience of goodness.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

With the Sun in Libra starting on September 22, you will notice that doors begin to open in ways you were totally not expecting, Pisces. It's not so much the surprise of it all, but that feeling of "yes, I'm definitely going to do this!" This kind of affirmation really gets you going.

You may be offered a new chance at something you’ve longed for. Someone in your life may encourage you with just the right words, and what they say will really resonate with you.

Advertisement

And so, Pisces, you feel inspired and creative. Possibility is all around you, and nothing in your makeup is holding you back. This is the moment to say yes.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.