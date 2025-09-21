Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Libra Season From September 22 - October 21

Luck favors four specific zodiac signs throughout Libra season from September 22 - October 21, 2025. During this time, we will feel more relationship-oriented and connected to all of the others in our lives. When the Sun is in Libra, there is a greater energy or desire for peace and balance within ourselves and with others.

Since Libra is an air sign, thoughts and ideas this month will be expansive, thought out, and somewhat detached. Air signs are the thinkers and initiators of the zodiac and big on new ideas and how we can implement them into our lives. Four zodiac signs in particular will be favored during this time, attracting luck throughout the entire astrological season.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Happy Birthday, Libra! The Sun is in your sign, and wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines — and this month it is on you! The Full Moon will fall in your seventh house of others on October 6, a time of cementing bonds, or in some cases, spending time with some of the most important people in your life. This will be followed by the New Moon in Libra on October 21, your birthday moon, which serves as a sort of reset for the year.

Advertisement

Saturn has moved back into Pisces, your sixth house of work and health, giving you one last chance to finalize something concerning these matters. Are you keeping up with your health routine, or is there a work project you need to finish? Saturn will give you the impetus to do this.

On October 13, Venus moves into your sign, where it will remain until November 5. With Venus in your sign, you will be more open and magnetic, drawing others to you. Typically, when Venusis is in our sign, we look and come across at our best, making this Libra season a great month for you.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, luck favors you this Libra season since the Sun in Libra is very compatible with you. This Libra season, you will be focused on philosophy, education, your basic world view, and travel.

The Full Moon in Aries on October 6 is also compatible and falls in your third house of communication and short trips, which is what you'll be focused on at the start of the month. You could also spend more time with siblings or neighbors this month. Your chances of travel are higher around the New Moon in Libra on October 21, when you may feel more connected to your own place in the world.

Venus transits your eighth house of transformation, other people’s money, and intimacy until it enters Libra on October 13. This is also the house that determines how you feel in a relationship, and if you open your heart this Libra season, a relationship could move to a higher level. Venus in Libra is a very compatible energy for you, and you could meet someone at a distance, travel more, or grow in knowledge in any of these areas and take pleasure in it, making this a great month for you!

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, luck favors you this Libra season, when you will be focused more on love, fun, and entertainment. Mercury moves into your fifth house on September 18, followed by Venus on October 13. If you are single, this is the time to meet someone new. If you have a partner, it may just be the best month of the year for your relationship.

Saturn has re-entered your 10th house, which rules career, where it will be for five more months. Saturn in the 10th house often leads to major achievements, or you could finish something significant up. With Jupiter in Cancer, your second house of money, you could see an increase in income — or at the very least, you should feel good about money this month.

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Aries lights up your 11th house on October 6, making this a very social period. The New Moon in Libra on October 21 falls in your fifth house of love and entertainment, so this may be the most exciting month of the year for you.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, with Jupiter in your first house, you've had a big boost of luck all year, and this Libra season is no different. Jupiter is known for expanding whatever it touches, which in this case means you personally and all you do.

Venus will transit through your third house, increasing your communication with others until it enters Libra on October 13 to transit through your fourth house of home. You may feel inspired to make aesthetic improvements to your home, gain more pleasure at home, or decide to entertain more. Meanwhile, Saturn in Pisces transits your ninth house of education and travel this Libra season and trines your Sun or any Cancer planets, giving you grounding and stability, something you are always focused on.

The October 6 New Moon may put the focus on your career, where you are shining in some way. The New Moon in Libra on October 21 falls in your favorite place, home, making this a great astrological month for you, Cancer!

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.