Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Monday, September 22 — Libra Season Is Here

Today's horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 22, 2025, brings a new solar season. Monday is the start of the Fall Equinox and the beginning of Libra season. Today, day and night stand in perfect balance. Fall marks a turning point that invites us to pause and tend to what we are harvesting and what we are preparing to release.

The rhythm of life slows, and during equinoxes, we are reminded that balance is not something static but a living dance of opposites. Before you step into the new season, pause and ask yourself what the summer months revealed to you. What grew under the heat of the sun? What conversations, choices, or encounters stretched you in unexpected ways? Now, let's find out what this means for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the season shifts like a plot twist in a noir film. Your partnerships are in focus, and old scripts are being ripped up.

Someone you trust, ignored, or haven’t spoken to in months may show up in your story with a jolt of clarity on Monday. Balance is earned through dialogue and small acts of honesty.

Which connections demand courage, and which ones quietly serve your growth?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, routines, work, and self-care carry weight, and the small adjustments you make now will echo through the months ahead.

Sculpting a life that feels deliberate and anchored takes time, so lean into patience and ease. Are you willing to sweep away what clutters your energy to make room for what truly matters?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what have you learned about your own creative legacy, and what is calling for expression next? Every sudden spark has been training you for the next act.

You’ve been rehearsing since summer, testing limits and perhaps even noticing what sticks. And now, the scene is set, and revelation waits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your home is no longer just walls and furniture. It’s a mirror of how safe and supported you feel inside.

Comfort has been generous, but with Libra season beginning today, the spotlight shifts to balance, partnership, and the way your private world connects with your outer one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the flow of resources and the pulse of desire are interwoven this season. Your investments, financial or emotional, are under the spotlight, and the people who share them with you are, too.

Over the next few days, think about where you can redirect your energy to support growth and abundance with less compromise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this new zodiac season may show you truths you’ve skirted or stories you’ve been telling yourself for too long. You may not like everything you see, but there is liberation in recognizing it.

Some relationships need elevation, and some require your permission to exist as they are. Which parts of you are ready to be unveiled, and which need gentle release?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it’s your birthday season, and it’s time to level up on your self-care rituals. September moves like a conductor’s baton, pointing to the harmony you’ve been neglecting.

The weight of work and all of your daily little tasks are conspiring together to teach you balance. Balance, as you know, can be a little messy. Boundaries, even within ourselves, help us recalibrate and restore our equilibrium.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your intuition and vision collide in your world now. Projects, collaborations, and passions that felt dormant are stirring on Monday, and someone you admire may appear as a catalyst or even a muse.

Courage is currency this season, so do you spend it, or hoard it? Your creative spark wants both action and quiet contemplation. But most of all, it wants connection.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, maps often shift the more we grow, and you might feel restless in the best way. Whether you're feeling like it's time for a new home, a new course of study, or to get started on a journey you’ve always dreamed of, on September 22, doors you didn’t even know existed are opening.

Leap, even if the landing is unknown, and remember you have allies on your side that you just haven’t met yet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your voice is sharper, but to get to where you want to go, it needs stillness, reflection, and the willingness to sit with what is unsaid. If you take a moment to pause on Monday, the next move becomes obvious.

Rushing now only scatters your power. Making space for your time can sharpen your impact, and silence serves to enhance your clarity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, energy flows like water, but some streams are polluted. Boundaries around your time, attention, and resources are non-negotiable on September 22.

Those who align with your rhythm will rise with you. Even parts of yourself need to choose growth over comfort, which at first might feel a little tricky.

Yet, your point of strength now comes from discernment, not stubbornness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, on September 22, encounters, decisions, and moments from months ago reappear like echoes in a hall. Closure is possible, and creativity is fertile.

What you harvest now can seed art, work, or wisdom that lasts. The only task at hand is to meet your history with curiosity rather than regret. What lessons from the past can you transform into your next act of creation?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.