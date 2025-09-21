Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of September 22 - 28

After the week of September 22 to 28, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. The powerful Virgo solar eclipse is over, but the energy is still with us and will be for weeks to come. September 22 marks the autumnal equinox or the official start of fall when the Sun enters Libra. This transit emphasizes fairness, justice, and most of all, peace and harmony. The downside of Libra is procrastination, so try not to fall into the trap of overthinking this week.

On the same day, Mars enters Scorpio, where it will remain until November 4. This is a powerful and often aggressive transit, as Mars is the planet that rules war, and Scorpio is the most intense zodiac sign. We may experience a drive to transform something in our lives, whether it is a small shift or a larger life change. There is very little that can hold us back at this time, but remember that if you are going to destroy something in your life, it's best not to burn bridges you may have to walk back across. This is not the time to force matters, issue ultimatums, or act on feelings of anger, as things, situations, and even people can easily break or get out of control. If you strike out at someone, expect an equal or stronger response. Do your best to stay positive and transform what you desire, rather than allowing the transit to just come at you.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

This week, you are still experiencing the effects of eclipse season, Aries. You may have experienced a recent health issue, a problem at work, or been caught up in your own mind. With Sunday’s eclipse and the Moon’s opposition to Saturn, you may feel as though you have been slowed down. Perhaps you have experienced exhaustion or been dealing with issues in your subconscious that are holding you back from your full potential. Don't worry, Aries, the effect is only temporary, as Saturn is the planet of delays.

Now is the time to let go of any type of negative thinking that causes you to inadvertently hold yourself back. You may want to speak to trusted friends or even seek professional help if the issue is intense and you can’t solve it on your own. Consider taking a brief pause or undergoing a reality check in terms of what you are trying to accomplish and whether or not it is truly sustainable. It may simply be time to get more rest, take a look at your schedule, and find a way to relax for a bit and let this energy pass. All of these things affect both your abilities and your general well-being. If something is overwhelming, it may be time for a change. It’s been a tough two weeks, and self-care is needed.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

During the solar eclipse in your sign, it is likely that you encountered an issue concerning relationships, whether personal or professional. You sense the gravity of the situation, but may not know how to move forward. Issues of boundaries or reciprocation will seem very intense this week. If you feel that a relationship has run its course, now is the time to let it go. While it won't be easy, your life will be better for it in the long run. If you determine that the relationship is worth continuing, and that this is only a temporary setback, work on ironing out differences through straightforward communication and a sharing of hopes and ideas.

Don’t focus on perfection, but on workability. Open and honest communication is called for. Remember that what’s left unsaid often causes issues in the future. This week, release what no longer serves you and embrace change. Discernment is your lifelong superpower, so trust yourself and the decisions you make at this time. If you feel the need to discuss it with trusted advisers, do so. Self-care can also go a long way this week.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Virgo eclipse impacted your partnerships of all types, as well as "open enemies" or those who you know don’t have your best interest at heart. You may experience some type of unfair action, betrayal, or even an ending as a worst-case scenario. This could occur in any part of your life, including work. It's a good time to re-evaluate your relationships and de-clutter your life as well as your headspace.

If the situation involves work, you have planetary help in the form of Pluto’s trine to Uranus, which will help you find new solutions to the issue. Venus has entered your sign, so this can help you come across well to others. If a personal relationship is involved, it is likely that problems have been brewing for a while now and did not come out of the blue. As a matter of fact, this person has probably been dragging you down for a long time now. Don’t let the fear of being alone keep you from doing what you have to do to live a healthy and positive life.

Self-care will be needed this week, along with rest. You may want to talk to trusted friends or family if you are having a hard time wrapping your head around what has occurred. Write down the pros and cons of the relationship, and you will likely notice that there are fewer pros. Ask yourself the question, "Is my life really better with this person in it?" and you will have your answer. Don't worry, though, as Jupiter's presence indicates that if a personal relationship has ended, you will soon meet someone better suited.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.