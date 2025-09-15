These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Some Very Good Karma Right Now

Popularly known as 'what goes around comes around,' karma is the idea that your actions (both from this life and previous lives) influence your daily reality. While people often speak about karma in a negative way, it's also possible to attract good karma with positive actions — which is exactly what's happening for three specific zodiac signs right now.

Whether it's a new job opportunity or a new relationship, the tides are turning in your favor. Now, is this change going to happen overnight? Of course not. Like anything in life, there's a need for a little effort and hard work. That being said, if these zodiac signs want to get as much abundance and good karma out of this time frame as possible, here are a few areas of their life they should be focused on.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you are attracting some very good karma right now. According to Brobeck, this good karma is about to manifest as "major elevation in your public image" or "some sort of major promotion at work."

Advertisement

From random bonuses to a spike in your presence on social media or your local community, this is your time to shine, Pisces. Not just within your career, but with any project you're taking on right now, because "You may be feeling more creative during this time," or have a major breakthrough that leads to more abundance than you would've dreamed of, Brobeck said.

So don't get lazy, Pisces! While it might be tempting to let the universe take it from here, success is at your fingertips so long as you keep pushing through.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you are attracting some very good karma right now. In the past, your love life might've felt stale with seemingly no progression in sight. Luckily, all of this is about to change as your relationships are about to be in the spotlight.

This isn't just for those in a relationship, either. For those who are single, expect a new romance to enter your life sooner rather than later. According to Brobeck, "A new relationship that you begin between now and the 21st is likely to last long term." As themes surrounding your relationships start becoming more positive, if you truly want to find your match, taking the initiative to put yourself out there is a start.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you're attracting good karma related to your public image right now. As Brobeck explained, "You may finally receive some sort of major promotion at work, or you could also find yourself trending online in some way."

Either way, this will last from now until the New Moon solar eclipse on September 21. So, if you're looking to boost your image or get that promotion you've been dying for, now is the time to keep practicing and working hard. While everything might feel stagnant now, good karma is on the way, so long as you're open to receiving it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.