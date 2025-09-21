4 Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Signs From The Universe On September 22, 2025

On September 22, 2025, four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe. When Mars enters Scorpio, the messages sent by the universe are loud and clear. There's no mistaking what's going on, and even if what we're feeling is invisible, we know what our next move needs to be.

Signs come to us as feelings during this day, September 22. While it may feel as if unseen forces are directing us, we still know to follow that impression. For four zodiac signs, this has us feeling less alone in our decision-making. We trust that the cosmic power we receive is going to help us, and it most definitely will. Pay attention to repeated numbers or patterns during Mars in Scorpio.

1. Aries

Mars in Scorpio stirs up your motivated spirit, Aries. On September 22, you will feel as though something outside yourself is pointing you in a specific direction. This could come from a conversation that takes place, and whatever you hear will change your mind about something.

The sign you receive on this day reminds you that not every fight is worth your energy, but the one in front of you absolutely is. It's tough to know this, but you're a warrior, Aries, and so if you must fight the good fight, then so be it.

The universe wants you to see that if you stand by what you believe to be true, it will pay off in restored confidence and self-respect. What you sense is correct, and what you choose to act on is meant to be.

2. Leo

This is a day that has you feeling as though the universe is working side by side with you. You don't feel alone, Leo. Rather, you feel guided, as if you're meant to do something special. And if you're brave enough to actually do it, then you'll be rewarded.

With Mars in Scorpio on September 22, you'll practically feel compelled to undertake something that you were once fearful or doubtful about. You didn't know if you could ever be brave enough to do it. On this day, you'll feel immense self-confidence, and this will end up surprising you the most.

The events that take place on this day are not random, Leo. They are meant to be, and you'll be happy for each and every one of them, as everything that happens on this day takes you to a new phase in your personal growth.

3. Scorpio

Mars enters your sign on September 22, and you'll feel the surge of energy and intensity more than anyone else, Scorpio. You are naturally tuned in to signs, symbols, and hidden meanings, and today they feel amplified.

A dream comes to you, or a repeated theme in your day will stand out so clearly that you know it’s a signal meant just for you. While that's very cool, it's also a strong sign, and you will need to listen closely.

What really stands out about this transit is how it makes you sure that everything is meant to be. Whatever is happening now is part of the greater plan, and you are living your life in accordance with the laws of nature.

4. Sagittarius

This is one of those days when you feel so tapped into the energy of the universe that it's practically a conversation you can hear with your own ears. When Mars is in Scorpio, this conversation is crystal clear, Sagittarius.

During this time, you'll notice that everything you're doing feels right. There is no lingering doubt right now, and that Mars energy pushes you to continue forward with your plans.

You're not just being reassured, Sagittarius, you're being shown the way. Even though you're the one who pointed out the direction of this journey, you are most certainly not alone. What's going on right now is meant to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.