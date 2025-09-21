Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, September 22 — A Peaceful New Era Begins

As the Sun moves into the air sign of Libra on Monday, September 22, a gentleness eases into each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Libra is the sign of justice and peace. It represents balance within yourself as well as your life, and also allows you to enjoy everything that you’ve built. Libra Season is a time for compromise, to step away from needing to be right, and instead focus on what feels good in your life and relationships.

Libra Season helps you find that sweet spot of independence and partnership, allowing you to feel at peace with yourself and the life that you live. During this time, you should strive for peaceful compromise, taking a moment to see a situation from another person’s point of view. Speak up, address situations, and advocate for your needs, but also remember that for your relationship to last, you both have to work on it together.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 22, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is your season for romance, dearest Aries. Libra Season activates your house of love and dating, so you will find yourself focusing on relationships.

If you’ve chosen to be single or recently ended a relationship, then this period will dedicate you to truly achieving a life that you love.

Romance is a beautiful addition to your life, but only as long as it’s not the only source of joy. Revel in the dating opportunities that arise and spend quality time with the person you love, but don’t neglect your own pursuit of happiness.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Welcome to your season of feeling your best, dear Taurus. Libra Season rules over your house of well-being, health, and personal boundaries. During this time, you are challenged to speak up for what you need and face matters directly in your relationship.

No more being afraid of change or what your partner might think. Instead, this is a call and reminder that if something is feeling off, then it’s your responsibility to address it.

This season may have you craving alone time, just be sure that it’s not to avoid something that needs to be dealt with.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Revel in the love you have, sweet Gemini. Libra represents your house of marriage, creativity, and joy, making this a beautiful season for enjoying your relationship and life.

With the Sun in Libra, you will also be called to take action in your romantic life and could see a proposal or significant commitment during this period.

Just be sure also to be mindful of achieving balance. No relationship in your life should make you sacrifice what is most important to yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what must be done, Cancer. As Libra Season begins, you will truly be feeling at home in the energy. While Libra rules your home, family, and romantic relationship, it also calls you to slow down and embrace what means the most to you.

For you, creating balance and peace within your home will be paramount. This may impact the progress of a romantic relationship or prompt you to spruce up your living space.

Direct your energy to your home and truly make it a space that reflects the love you have for those in it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have the power to create magic in your life, Leo. Libra Season brings a calm and diplomatic approach to your romantic relationship.

This energy enables you to enhance your communication with your partner and find a common ground, even if you struggled to do so in the past.

Be sure to be open to conversations and understanding from their point of view. No one has to be right in the situation, but instead, each of you must find a way to move forward together.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only invest in what truly matters, Virgo. Libra energy rules your house of self-worth, value, and wealth. This is often a place of immense lessons for you as you realize that no amount of financial abundance can fulfill your soul if you’re not honoring what truly matters.

Be sure to embody a deep sense of worthiness during this season and watch for investing solely in your own pursuits, rather than romantic affairs.

This can be a time to feel loved and appreciated by someone special, genuinely, but only if you make space for it to arrive.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Welcome to your zodiac season, Libra. This is your birthday season, or solar return, as the Sun returns to its exact location at your birth.

Your solar return is a time for renewal and a fresh start, marking a new year for yourself. The Sun in Libra allows you to honor yourself so that you radiate authenticity.

You will become courageous in pursuing what calls to you and unapologetic if others don’t agree. This is a time to make the moves you’ve been dreaming of and realize that the relationship meant for you will only make you more of who you are meant to be, no less.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Balance is always possible, Scorpio. It should never feel like you have to turn off your intuition to remain in a relationship.

Yet, you also can’t solely rely on internal feelings when it comes to love, as there needs to be a practical side. Libra Season is a time for you to learn how to honor your intuition, but also ground it in what is real.

Observe the actions of your partner or the person you’ve newly started dating. Recognize that you can feel a soul connection, but that still means they need to show up for you in a healthy way.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in those who do the same for you, Sagittarius. Themes of reciprocity will figure heavily into your experiences during Libra Season.

Libra rules over your romantic relationship, as well as the circle of people that you surround yourself with. While you should always expect relationships in your life to be reciprocal, you will gain a greater awareness of this theme in the weeks to come.

Don’t just expect someone to know what you need, though, as you will be required to voice what you deserve.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Never underestimate the power of the universe, Capricorn. Libra Season calls you into a season of success and greater balance.

The most important aspect to keep in mind is striking a balance between your professional life and your personal life. During this season, it will be crucial that you don’t neglect the one who loves you because of matters related to work.

But that also means honoring your boundaries so that your relationship doesn’t interfere with the success that you deserve.

Everything in moderation delivers balance and trust in the process, as the universe guides you toward an exciting new chapter.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s a wonderful feeling when you finally realize that you don’t have to choose Aquarius.

Libra Season brings together all of your dreams so that you start to believe you can have it all. Instead of feeling like there are always multiple paths in life that you could take, this season helps you to integrate it all into one amazing and beautiful adventure.

Libra Season is a time to find balance within all your desires, including those for romance. You don’t need to jet off to an exotic location to live your best life, but instead figure out what you can do so that your life and relationship are a living example of who you are.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for the process, Pisces. Libra Season brings about powerful forces of transformation within your life, yet it also reminds you of the importance of balance.

You can’t live your life continually just going with the flow, just as you also can’t continue to control the outcome in your romantic life.

Libra reminds you that the answers will come to you when you are ready for them, and not a moment sooner.

Be open to change, take initiative where you are called to, but also sit back and let the universe surprise you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.