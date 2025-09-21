4 Zodiac Signs Start Loving Life Again After September 22, 2025

Mars enters the sign of Scorpio on September 22, 2025, bringing a different energy that helps four zodiac signs start loving life again. The transit will initiate a period of hard work, strengthening our perspectives and courage to face anything. Mars will function at its fullest potential in the sign of Scorpio, energizing the following signs.

During this time, Saturn and Jupiter will also be aspecting Mars, which makes this a powerful time for initiating new ventures since we will have the inspiration and determination. Mars in Scorpio wants us to fight, command, and be courageous. Success will be on our minds during this upcoming Libra season. The eclipse provided us with the tools, and now Mars will help us to take action without feeling blocked.

1. Aries

Aries, get ready for a lot of intense energy as your ruler, Mars, is now at home in Scorpio. This is the start of a passionate and action-oriented time that awakens your confidence and makes you start loving life again.

If you’re in a relationship, Mars in Scorpio will help you connect on a deeper level with your partner. Those who are single will attract new people because you will radiate confidence and your charm will feel contagious. While Mars in Libra brought challenges to your relationship sector, you can now reach a compromise and channel your energy on working through conflict since Jupiter in Cancer makes this a time where you exercise more compassion. You will be less combative and more ambitious. Because Mars will be in a part of your chart that focuses on transformation and healing trauma, you will see how it’s easier to face these areas with a lot of confidence and inner power.

Mars in Scorpio gives you the advantage since it curbs your impulsiveness and shows you how to play the game so that you can claim your victory in the professional or academic sector. The perfectionist energy from the Virgo transit continues, and you can also see how your diligence and work ethic open doors as you get your sense of control and power back.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, Mars, your ruler, is extremely happy in your sign, giving you an advantage for the next several weeks that helps you start loving life again. Of course, this is a period of discipline and being more alert, since Mars on your ascendant might have you pushing ahead without considering the consequences. But now that you’ve learned a lot of lessons from the eclipse energy, you will see that this period can be a time for progress and slow advancement, especially once Mars meets up with Saturn, slowing things down and allowing you to focus on restructuring and making edits to your plans.

Mars will be opposing your relationship sector, which can bring potential partners if you’re single. For those in relationships, this can be a period of evolution and learning how to be more diplomatic. But Mars can add a spark and mutual understanding to your romantic sector if you and your partner work together.

In your day-to-day life, Mars in your sign could help you to be more focused on your planner. Work on scheduling your plans, prioritizing your to-do list, and being willing to work well with others.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you are ready to start a new chapter, and Mars entering Scorpio is tha catalyst that makes you start loving life again. This energy encourages you to travel, learn new things, and expand your social network. Mars will be receiving support from Jupiter, allowing you to meet like-minded people who help inspire you.

This intense Mars energy will also receive support from Saturn in your sign, which will inspire you to continue to build and grow. After the eclipse, you may have felt lost or without a sense of direction, but Mars in Scorpio helps you rebuild and pick up the pieces. If the eclipse didn’t rock your world, the transit could help you strengthen your existing foundation and keep fighting through as Saturn continues to bring challenges and surprises.

You may feel the urge to embark on an adventure that connects with learning more. This will be a fruitful time for those who are in jobs that involve doing a lot of research. However, this could be a transit that inspires you to go back to school or learn something new. Mars could help you learn a new skill or sharpen your existing talents.

4. Cancer

Cancer, since Jupiter is already in your sign bringing you luck, Mars in Scorpio will enhance some of the messages Jupiter is trying to teach you, making you start loving life again after an intense eclipse season.

Mars will be impacting your relationship and career sector, bringing more growth and opportunities to these areas. But since Saturn will also aspect this planet, this could be a slow and frustrating period, especially if you are rushing to get something done. While you have Jupiter showing you the value of work and patience, Saturn will test you and bring obstacles. Nevertheless, you will be able to accomplish whatever you set your mind to, as long as you are methodical. Mars is in a part of your chart that will also awaken your imaginative side. For creatives, this will be a very potent period for existing projects. Jupiter could help you bring your ideas to life, and Saturn will provide the editing process.

But that doesn't mean you can't have fun with this energy, since it's a time when all water signs find it easy to meet new people and have thrilling social lives. You are able to enjoy spending time with friends and bonding with them by doing fun things together.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.