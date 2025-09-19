Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, September 20 — A Volatile Day For Relationships

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, as Venus in Virgo squares retrograde Uranus in Gemini, the love horoscope for each zodiac sign warns that it’s crucial to stay aware of your decisions so that you don’t let a passing feeling destroy all that you have built in your romantic life. Venus in Virgo is practical, logical, and all about acts of service when it comes to love. While this is a positive energy boost for your relationship, it can also lead to increased judgment and a search for the perfect partner.

A square brings you to a point of no return. Whether this involves making a decision you’ll regret or finally having the courage to pursue what you want, it indicates a phase of action. While Venus in Virgo is on the search for the perfect love, retrograde Uranus in Gemini is awakening you to the options that surround you. This energy is unpredictable and possibly volatile, as it could completely upend all you’ve been working to build. Be mindful of your actions; don’t hide from the truth, and be ready for change.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t avoid what you’re meant to deal with, dearest Aries. Today‘s energy will bring a piece of information via conversation or unexpected news.

This new information will feel like it threatens you at a core level, as well as how to move forward with your relationship. However, there is hope here.

Try not to avoid dealing with something surprising or challenging today, as you may actually get through this moment. What arises today is intended to help improve your relationship, but only if you address it directly.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will either grow together, or apart from Taurus. When you’re in a relationship, the only choice that exists is whether you will grow together with your partner or further apart. Today’s energy of Venus and retrograde Uranus signifies a crossroad in your relationship.

This highlights a difference of values between you and your partner and may have you walking away with your head held high.

Never limit your own growth just because your partner is unwilling to learn what it means to become better.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can do this, sweet Gemini. Uranus first shifted into your zodiac sign of Gemini earlier in the summer before stationing retrograde on September 6. This transit of Uranus in Gemini represents a new seven-year cycle that will change your life in profound ways.

Today’s square between Venus and Uranus affects your home, family, and relationships. There are changes that you must make in this area of your life to feel like it's in alignment with who you’ve become. Resist the changes, and the challenges will only continue.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Have grace for yourself, Cancer. Try to give yourself some time alone today or plan something to enjoy. Uranus in your house of the subconscious will bring to light a new epiphany or awareness about your wounds and healing.

You may want to bring it up to your partner initially, but you may not feel like you have the words. Your newfound awareness may also leave you feeling uncertain about improving your relationship or feeling worthy of love.

This is a moment of growth, but it’s one you must work through on your own before sharing it with the person you love.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s a changing of the guards today, sweet Leo. The energy of Venus and Uranus today brings about a dramatic shift in who you choose to surround you.

The basis of this change is that you don’t feel like your partner values or sees you for who you are. While this has been building for some time, you must be sure you’re still going about any endings with integrity.

You will encounter new people in your life and have unexpected meetings, so be sure to handle them in a way that doesn't create any challenging karma for yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love yourself, dear Virgo. Venus in Virgo is amping up your power of attraction and helping you to draw in everything that you desire effortlessly. However, retrograde Uranus in Gemini makes you question yourself.

This can lead you to seek external validation for the choices that you make or have you relying too heavily on a partner that doesn’t have your best interests at heart.

Be sure to embody a state of self-love today, and ensure that any choices you make about your future are entirely yours.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Remind yourself that you are safe, Libra. Retrograde Uranus in Gemini is bringing monumental changes into your life. This could involve a relocation, meeting someone new or a completely different life path.

Yet, Venus in Virgo is gently confirming these changes through your intuition. Pay attention to the signs around you and your feelings within.

If your intuition tells you that something is off with the person you're with, trust your instincts, as continuing may affect more than just your romantic status.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever, Scorpio. It can be challenging to let relationships come to their own end, especially when you’ve become dependent on a person or a dream for your future.

It is essential to remember that many relationships aren’t meant to last forever, but rather serve a higher purpose in your own life.

Be sure you’re not clinging onto anything from the past today or allowing someone to leave your life, especially if they have significant Gemini or Aries placements.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful what you choose, Sagittarius. As a zodiac sign that seeks meaning and depth, you often end up falling for those you work with because of the shared mission.

However, workplace romances can bring their own challenges and often don’t end how you think they will. Be especially cautious of any flirting or budding romances within your workplace, as it may deter the success you’ve been building for yourself.

Working closely with someone can create a false sense of intimacy, as it doesn’t necessarily mean it should translate into an actual relationship.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Permit yourself to do what is best for yourself, Capricorn. You’re not being cold or unfeeling by focusing on what you must do for yourself in this moment. Instead, that is where you must start to show up with greater presence for the one that you love.

Consider whether you need a break from your current circumstances to focus on your well-being. Pretending that you’re fine will only serve to attract greater challenges. This is your chance to focus on yourself and what you need to feel your best.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of your expectations, Aquarius. The universe is setting you up with some interesting energy today.

On the one hand, retrograde Uranus in Gemini is bringing about expansive changes to your romantic life. Venus in Virgo may have you being overly controlling or judgmental.

Expectations are different than needs. Focus on what you genuinely need from a healthy partner and relationship, but let go of expectations for how it will occur.

This can help you surrender to the process of growth in your relationship and not miss out on one of the great loves of your life.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Adapt to your new surroundings, sweet Pisces. You are going through a dramatic shift in where you call home and who you live with while Uranus continues to move through Gemini.

As Venus in Virgo squares retrograde Uranus in Gemini today, there is a significant development in your romantic life.

You may feel blocked or restricted from moving ahead, but this energy won’t last. Continue to choose love and be open to adapting to the changing circumstances within your home.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.