Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For September 22 - 28 — A Major Vibe Shift Has Arrived

Weekly horoscopes are here for September 22 - 28, 2025, with each zodiac sign experiencing a major vibe shift as we begin a new astrological season. Libra season begins on the 22nd, the same day Mars enters Scorpio, giving us direction and helping us focus on detail. The Libra Moon early in the week adds a spark of hope. Once the Moon enters Scorpio on the 24th, we turn our focus to work, but the Sagittarius Moon on the 26th will shift our priority back to having fun.

The dynamic for the week will be on controlling our temper so we can work well with others. The eclipse season energy is fading, but the focus on building partnerships will continue to echo over the next several weeks with multiple planets in Libra showing us the value of love and friendships in our personal lives and partnerships in the professional and academic sectors. Overall, this week's energy is showing us how to work towards the ideas we have in our minds and et them flourish. This is a period of hard work, but also seeking support if we need it.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, stepping into your power becomes easier this week now that Mars is in the sign of Scorpio, starting your week strong on Monday. You are learning that with a little resilience, you can accomplish a lot, and Mars in Scorpio will help you get your head in the game. It'll be quite surprising to see what you can accomplish with a lot of hard work and, most importantly, a game plan.

With Libra season beginning at the same time the Moon is in the same sign, you're reminded that diplomacy is essential if you want to have others respect you.

When the Moon enters Scorpio on Wednesday, it will meet with Mars, activating your ambition and desire to get ahead. Closing the week is the Moon in Sagittarius, which will not only ground you but boost your courage and optimism as the fire element helps you think big for the rest of the week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, prepare for potential drama in your relationships as Mars enters Scorpio beginning on Monday. However, the Sun is entering Libra on the same day, which can be helpful in bringing calm, peace, and productivity when you need it. You'll be able to have pleasant collaborations with others as long as you prioritize creating a positive balance.

The Moon will enter Scorpio on Wednesday, meeting with Mars, making it easier to work with your business partners, colleagues, or classmates. It can also be a pertinent time to work things through with your partner or work as a team on a pending home project or other task.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Friday, it's time for you to take charge. You'll feel more comfortable leading as this energy will serve to boost your confidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, big things are on the table for you this week with Mars entering Scorpio and the Sun entering Libra on the 22nd. This can be a romantic and predictive period for the collective, but as an air sign, you will enjoy the romantic energy that will be surrounding you for the next several weeks.

With Mars in its home sign, your day-to-day will transform, making you more attentive and focused on your needs. Self-care is a big part of this week for you, and taking care of yourself also adds warmth, comfort, and romance to your romantic sector.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius on Friday, prepare to feel more bubbly and present within your relationships. Connecting with others becomes easier and relaxing. You'll start prioritizing relationships over the weekend, which helps improve the connections you have with those around you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as a water sign, the Mars in Scorpio transit starting on Monday has a great impact on your sign. Don't worry — the energy will be positive. Family matters become important over the next several weeks. Focus on home. Have important discussions with family and the courage to work things out when needed.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio adds passion to your romantic sector. If you're feeling creative, explore new ideas. This is also a good time for single people to meet interesting people.

On Friday, the Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to bring up your expectations when it comes to your professional ambitions. Allow yourself to plan big things now that the eclipse energy has mitigated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mars will be entering one of the most private areas of your chart as it brings powerful changes starting on Monday. Mars and Pluto will connect, activating your home and relationship sectors. Be mindful of your words and be willing to ask for forgiveness if your temper gets the best of you.

However, you receive the support from the Sun in Libra, allowing you to build stronger friendships and connections moving forward. Libra season will help you feel more appreciative of friends and those wonderful people surrounding you.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio reminds you that success could be achieved a lot faster with the help of others. You can accomplish great things with the support you get from others this week.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, this will spark creative energy, boost your confidence, and help you plan for the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may feel like you’re thinking a lot more clearly now, starting at the beginning of the week with Mars entering Scorpio and connecting you with your imaginative side. You will trust your words more and can concoct some amazing plans.

Libra season will feel like magic for you now that eclipse season has abated. When both the Moon and the Sun are in Libra at the same time at the start of the week, it's a powerful moment for you to view yourself differently. Step into the spotlight during this period and do not hide your talents.

The Moon in Scorpio on Wednesday and Thursday makes these days a time to show yourself love and appreciation as the energy can help you feel more self-assured.

Over the weekend, the Sagittarius Moon is a perfect time for hanging out with friends or beginning a new connection with a project you may have had in mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you feel a lot of self-love from the potent energy this week with Mars entering Scorpio and the Sun entering your sign on the 22nd. Prepare for the next four weeks, as this can be a time for you to begin a strong new relationship with yourself.

While Saturn was in Aries from May 24 to September 1, it may have fueled some issues within your relationship. Now is a time for you to repair things, especially if Saturn might have made you feel less empowered.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, it will be a perfect opportunity to get more aligned with what you want to build in the next several months. The amazing ideas you come up with could surprise you, as Libra season brings brilliant ideas, especially with Mercury also in your sign.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a very important week for you with Mars entering your sign. This is the start of a period dedicated to learning how to control your impulsive nature and channel your energy into practical things.

It’s time for you to do a lot of hard work and take on more responsibilities, but you also need to learn to balance. That’s what Libra season is all about, which starts this week. The Moon in Libra at the start of the week reminds you to be mindful of your energy.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, it is going to help nourish and heal you. Even with Mars making a conjunction to the Moon, you can see how this will benefit your relationships since it brings more transparency and the potential for deeper discussions with your friends or partner.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Friday, this is a time of planning and being more methodical. You’re going to feel a lot more liberated, especially after this intense eclipse season, to make progress the future that you’ve been desiring.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your diplomacy will be a lot more impactful this week with the Sun’s entry in the sign of Libra.

The Libra Moon early in the week can help you kickstart new plans and ideas, as the focus now will be on clearing up the damage that the eclipse may have brought to your professional sector. Be open to reconciliation and communicating more effectively with others.

Mars enters Scorpio on Monday, making things slightly more challenging for you over the next several weeks. Control your anger and think before you speak, since Mars will be in the most private area of your chart where it cannot express itself confidently.

The Moon in Sagittarius on Friday will bring calm and equilibrium to your weekend, helping you not to bottle up your emotions and be more willing to discuss with others. Channel this energy through creative ventures since Mercury is giving you the boost to help you get back in the game.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this is a week filled with gratitude as the Sun enters Libra, meeting up with the Moon in the same sign early on, lending you a helping hand after the eclipse.

Mars will be in Scorpio as well, where it will be exploring this new terrain. Nevertheless, you will benefit from this energy, especially when Mars meets up with the Moon in Scorpio on Wednesday, making you more aware of the relationships you want to preserve moving forward. For the next several weeks, Mars and Jupiter will make you more cognizant of the people who have supported and continue to inspire you. The transit also uplifts you and gives you the courage to believe in yourself.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Friday, your focus may shift to self-care and reflection. The Moon's energy here will provide you with new ideas that bring to light those stories you want to write, also helping your career since it can boost your research skills.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, as an air sign, Libra season will feel romantic and exciting. This will be similar to a thrilling fresh start now that the Sun is in a more exciting position in your chart.

Mars enters Scorpio on the same day, creating tension and potential friction within your partnerships. However, the Libra Moon at the start of the week brings you closer to colleagues or classmates. In the academic sector, you are able to achieve plenty of success because your words will be much more powerful at this time with Mercury also in this part of your chart. Mercury in Libra could help you brainstorm new ideas, which could be beneficial in the academic or professional sector.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio helps you take on the role of leader as you find it easy to instruct others and give them direction as Mars directs you.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius starting on Friday, it brings a relaxing and playful energy, allowing you to have fun. Go to the party, join the club at work, or hang out with friends for a movie date.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Libra season ushers in a potent new beginning as you are able to apply the lessons learned during the eclipse cycle. Mars is in Scorpio at the start of the week, sparking your desire to travel and explore. If you’re traveling, take your time to review paperwork before heading out. Planning ahead will save you time and could prevent headaches.

This period is also showing you that you can start to learn something new that brings you happiness. But Mars and Pluto also show you that hard work is needed for ongoing success and to get a project to thrive.

This is a week to take action, prepare, and be practical about moving forward. The Cardinal energy can help you get your head out of the clouds and put in the work. When Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, it will center on your professional sector, making this a time for patience, diligence, and optimism.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.