4 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Some Peace Of Mind On September 20, 2025

On September 20, 2025, four zodiac signs finally feel some peace of mind. The Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo brings a gentle yet meaningful energy. It invites us to let go of what no longer serves us, while quietly preparing the ground for new beginnings.

On this day, four zodiac signs will get to see how relief seems to come through release. By allowing space for closure, we create openings for blessings to arrive, and the universe delivers blessings in abundance. Nothing happens suddenly or without warning, but what does take place is filled with grace and joy.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon energy steadies you, Taurus, reminding you that blessings often come in the form of simplicity. On September 20, you’ll find relief in finally letting go of what has been crushing down on you.

Advertisement

It's September 20, and you can't believe how time flies, yet everything seems to be happening at just the right pace. Whatever you've held on to now seems ready to be let go of. That's good, Taurus. Let it go.

Release what drains you, and you’ll see how quickly life begins to feel lighter and more rewarding. Understand that life is always an ebb and flow of magical energy, and it's up to you how you interpret and react to it.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Gemini, the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo delivers blessings through personal insight. We all know that you are intuitive and smart, but on September 20, your mind feels even sharper than usual.

You feel more focused, and therefore, you have a better sense of what needs to be purged from your life at this point. This is a time when letting go of unnecessary distractions creates room for inspiration.

You are fortunate in that you allow yourself many quiet moments for reflection, and on this day, one of those moments will bring the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for. During this transit, you unlock the ability to move forward with confidence and ease.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

It's time to release the past and all that comes with it, Scorpio. Yes, you have your memories, and they will always be there, but why let them interfere with all the progress you see for yourself? The Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo helps you to let the past stay where it is.

On September 20, the universe brings closure to something that has kept you at odds with yourself for far too long. It's time for positive change and active progress.

Advertisement

The blessing that comes to you on this day is renewal. It's as if there really is something to that old saying, "It's never too late to start again." That holds true for you on this day, Scorpio.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Sagittarius, the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo clears the way for blessings of optimism and hope. On this day, you get the sense that the universe is working with you, not against you, and honestly, it's a joyful experience.

On September 20, the little signs here and there remind you that better days are on the horizon. You aren't always one to feel self-doubt, but if you have been struggling with this lately, know that those feelings will evaporate during this Virgo transit.

Faith in the future will overcome you and help you to believe, once again, that everything in your world is as good as it can possibly be. Optimism is your calling card, and hey, it works for you.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.