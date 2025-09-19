Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week From September 22 - 28

The luckiest day of the week horoscope for each zodiac sign, from September 15 to 21, 2025, are here. As Libra season begins on Monday, September 22, you have an opportunity to change your thinking, which helps you make the changes you want in your life.

Libra brings an optimistic energy that allows you to see possibilities instead of restrictions. Believe that you can achieve anything, so that as Mars moves into Scorpio on the same day, you will be able to jump into action. This is a time for radical truth and to embrace transformation, knowing it is the path to your greatest life.

The energy of Libra season will factor heavily into the week, as the Sun trines retrograde Uranus in Gemini and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on September 23 and 24. These transits remind you that you don’t have to predict the outcome of a situation or know all the steps to take a chance on yourself.

Changing your mindset isn’t just about optimism, but also trusting the process, which will be easier once the Moon moves into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 27. The Moon in Sagittarius connects you with your higher self and the universe. During this period, you will find it easier to have faith in the process and trust that it’s only a matter of time before your life changes for the better. Now lets see which day luck arrives for each zodiac sign.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, September 27

Believe that anything is possible, beautiful Aries. On Saturday, September 27, the Moon will move into Sagittarius, igniting a bout of positive thinking and abundance. Sagittarius highlights luck surrounding new opportunities, adventures, and experiences. This energy can help you shift your mindset so that you can start to notice just how much the universe is conspiring in your favor.

While this transit will lead to positive action, don’t feel like you need to do anything specific to tap into this. Rather, the best thing that you can do for yourself is to focus on your thoughts and practice positive affirmations. Don’t worry about getting your hopes up or the possible what-ifs. Just continue to believe that everything is finally coming together for you.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, September 24

Make the choice that’s right for you, Taurus. The Libra Sun will trine retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, September 24, kickstarting a chance to revamp your career. The Libra Sun helps you focus on the positive changes that you can make, while retrograde Pluto brings change to your career. This energy can point to starting a business from home or looking into remote work.

While this transit will change your working conditions, it’s also about having a better life. Just because you set a previous goal for yourself doesn’t mean that you have to continue it. If working from home feels like it supports you in living the life you want, then that is all that matters. Just be mindful that with the Sun in Libra, you will need to be the one to seek out this change, as you realize how important it is to make the best choice for yourself.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, September 22

Devote yourself to cultivating peace, dearest Gemini. As a Gemini, you tend to prefer excitement and change over simply settling into peace. Yet, the practice of just being is crucial to how you feel about yourself and your life. Beginning on Monday, September 22, the Sun will move into Libra, helping you to focus on establishing peace within your life. Libra energy also represents long-term relationships, so romance may figure heavily into the changes that you want to make.

Being at peace with yourself and life doesn’t necessarily mean everything is perfect, but it does mean that you have gratitude for the process and can appreciate where you are in your life. By honoring your values and what matters most to you, you can finally feel like you’re enough, which is a key part of establishing peace.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, September 22

Explore what resonates with your soul, sweet Cancer. Mars is the planet of action and motivation. On Monday, September 22, Mars will move into Scorpio, igniting a desire for soul-deep happiness. This pursuit of happiness will become your central focus in the coming weeks, which means anything that contributes to or takes away from it will be as well.

Mars is an impulsive planet, so it’s important to pause and reflect on what actually brings you joy before making any rash decisions. In Scorpio, Mars seeks to have you embrace your authenticity and cultivate a life that brings happiness to you. While your romantic life and career may see positive boosts around this time, the true purpose is for you to genuinely be enriched by the choices that you make. If ever in doubt, ask yourself if a choice is getting you closer or further from true happiness, and suddenly the answer will become clear.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, September 27

You must set yourself free, Leo. Just because a certain lifestyle makes others happy doesn’t mean that it must do the same for you. You can explore life and discover what truly resonates with your soul. Try to let go of comparing yourself to others or feeling like you have to keep up with the status quo, especially as the Moon moves into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 27.

The Moon governs your feelings and emotional well-being, and in Sagittarius, it helps to free you from obligations and situations that drain your soul. This can help you make some important choices in the coming days about what you want to give your energy to. While you have the ability to create a life of authenticity and beauty, you must first free yourself from the belief that your life was ever meant to look like anyone else’s.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, September 23

Get ready to reap the rewards of your success, beautiful Virgo. On Tuesday, September 23, the Libra Sun will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing in financial wealth due to your career success. While retrograde Uranus in Gemini helps you to make significant changes to your career, the Libra Sun will finally bring in the financial rewards for your actions.

This energy is one that you’ve already been putting in the work to receive. While a better-paying job or higher salary has been the goal, you must be sure that you’re ready to receive it, especially as you may be put in the public eye or a place of recognition. You have sought a career that doesn’t just earn you money but truly serves a higher purpose in your life. By never giving up, you aren’t just entering a phase of greater wealth, but also greater meaning.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, September 22

It’s time to celebrate yourself, sweet Libra. Libra season begins on Monday, September 22, ushering in a time to celebrate yourself and all that you have accomplished in the last year. During this period, you will celebrate your birthday, along with your solar return. The solar return marks the Sun’s return to the same place it was in at the time of your birth.

Try to take advantage of this energy and plan something to celebrate yourself. Whether it’s a spa appointment or a weekend away, it’s important to not just rely on others to celebrate you, but to recognize that you deserve your own time and attention. During this process, reflect on what you’ve learned over the past year and set intentions for the new chapter ahead. Take what resonates and leave behind what doesn’t. This past year was largely about asserting your power and no longer sacrificing yourself for others, so let your intentions for your new year reflect that.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, September 23

Changing your perspective toward life is the first step to dramatic change, Scorpio. You are the zodiac sign of transformation, yet it’s something you don’t always feel comfortable with. When approached with an opportunity, you first tend to think of what could go wrong or what you will lose in the process. However, it’s important to change this perspective so that you can take advantage of the energy as the Libra Sun trines retrograde Uranus in Gemini on Tuesday, September 23.

The Libra Sun magnifies your intuition, unconscious thoughts, and healing, while Uranus in Gemini ignites a desire for change in your life. Allow yourself the privilege of changing your mind about an important plan or situation. Realize you don’t need to continue on this path if it no longer resonates with you, as this will allow you to embrace an unexpected opportunity that arrives in the days ahead.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, September 24

Don’t avoid what feels uncomfortable, Sagittarius. On Wednesday, September 24, the Libra Sun will trine retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, bringing up the need for an important conversation in your life, possibly with a lover, friend, or coworker. Pluto will require you to dig deep and have an honest conversation. This is a crucial step in your process of moving forward, as there is something or someone from your past that you haven’t been able to get over.

As much as you’d like to think everything is fine, including you, in your quietest moments, you have been haunted by what has remained unsaid. By embracing the opportunity for a conversation in the days ahead, you can finally get the clarity and closure you need from the past, as well as insight for how to actually fall in love with your life again.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, September 22

You can achieve anything that you dream of, Capricorn. It’s no surprise that your career is one of the most important aspects of your life. Though it doesn’t define who you are or your value, it still is a core part of your identity. As Libra season begins on Monday, September 22, you will move into an active and successful time in your professional life. Libra rules matters related to your career, while the Sun represents action, luck, and new opportunities.

In this moment, it may feel stressful balancing your career with your personal life, especially with Jupiter in Cancer impacting romance. However, this is the time that you spent all of last year preparing for, so that you can take full advantage of the opportunities that are presented to you. Believe in your ability to achieve anything you can dream of, including success in all areas of your life.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, September 22

You don’t have to stay somewhere you’ve already outgrown, Aquarius. Scorpio governs your career, and because of that, you tend to change jobs and career paths more frequently than most. Yet, this isn’t frivolous change. It's all because of your own internal process of growth.

As Mars moves into Scorpio on Monday, September 22, through November 4, you are moving into a busy and transformative time in your career. You could be called to switch professions or places of employment. You may suddenly decide to change your major or start a new endeavor in your free time. This aspect of change and growth is necessary for you to feel connected to your life. You don’t have to remain somewhere that you’ve already outgrown, especially as transformation is a key part of your success.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, September 27

You can handle anything, dearest Pisces. While you may be tired of always having to be so strong, that doesn’t mean that you must always tap into this energy. You can handle anything that comes your way with strength, but also with grace and gentleness.

The Moon will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 27, creating a wave of emotional awareness regarding your professional path. This energy can help you understand what is lacking in your current situation or figure out a way forward. You just need to be sure you’re not bypassing your feelings in the process. The Moon in Sagittarius requires that you feel a deep connection to the work that you do. During this time, you can take on a softer energy that still carries a sense of determination. Refuse to accept less than you deserve, including a job that doesn’t resonate with your soul.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.