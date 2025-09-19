4 Zodiac Signs Get A Much-Needed Fresh Start After The Virgo Eclipse On September 21

As we reach the end of eclipse season, it's easy to feel emotionally drained. But after the Virgo eclipse on September 21, 2025, four zodiac signs get a much-needed fresh start that breathes life into them once again.

While the lunar eclipse on September 7 brought certain things to an end in our lives, the partial solar eclipse on September 21 is a time of new beginnings. This is an especially powerful New Moon solar eclipse because it's the second Virgo New Moon in a row, which happens "very rarely," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video. She added that with one new moon at 0 degrees and the other at 29 degrees, this is "very rare and powerful and why it's changing everything for you," especially if you're one of these four zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you get a much-needed fresh start at home after the Virgo eclipse on September 21. According to Hathor, "this is a complete reset of your home and foundations." While the first Virgo New Moon on August 23 drew your attention to what needed to change in your home and family dynamics, while the September 21 New Moon gives you closure on a living situation. Since this New Moon is paired with a partial solar eclipse, after September 21, "your whole home life will be completely transformed," Hathor explained.

2. Virgo

Virgo, with two back-to-back New Moons and a solar eclipse in your sign, you're getting a very powerful fresh start on September 21 akin to a "complete identity reboot," Hathor said.

"By late September, the old you is gone and you've mastered the challenges that life has presented you," the astrologer explained.

From tearing down any blockages to stepping fully into your authentic self, you'll find yourself heading into an entirely new direction as you finally begin to feel like the new and improved version of yourself that you've been working tirelessly towards.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you get a much-needed fresh start in your career after the Virgo eclipse on September 21. You've definitely been putting in the hard work, and whether you've been waiting for a promotion or to hear back from that job you applied to, you can finally see it all coming to fruition.

"You are stepping into the limelight," Hathor said. "Stepping into a higher level of mastery in whatever it is that you are doing with your career."

So, whether that's getting a new career opportunity or stepping into a leadership position, just know that this New Moon solar eclipse will drastically change your life for the better.

4. Pisces

Pisces, after an intense lunar eclipse in your sign on September 7, you'll be happy to hear that the New Moon solar eclipse on September 21 marks the beginning of a much-needed fresh start for you, especially in your relationships. According to Hathor, "this is the start of a new relationship," whether this means a do-over in your current relationship or meeting someone completely new, "and it can really flourish into something more beautiful than you've ever seen in your lifetime."

The New Moon at the 29th degree also signifies the end of painful karmic lessons. This is the time for a major reset. As terrifying as it may sound, you might be breaking off toxic connections that have passed their expiration date to step into a fresh new brand start.

