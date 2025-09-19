3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance Starting On September 20

Starting on September 20, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial abundance. Wth Venus square Uranus as our daily transit, we are definitely up for surprises, and some of them might catch us off guard. That's not to say they're negative in any way, but we all know how it is when we get sudden news. Let's just keep in mind that the news is good.

Three zodiac signs in particular may sense that something unusual is taking place. On September 20, it'd be best to just go with it and see where it takes us. This transit is a bringer of abundance, and yes, we are talking about money, so set all those paranoias aside, folks. Unexpected fortune is about to unveil itself, and ready or not, here it comes.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Venus square Uranus jolts you into new awareness, Aries, and with it comes unexpected fortune. Let's just say that something, or rather, someone, is going to arrive, totally out of the blue, and their presence alone is going to be a very fortuitous thing for you.

On September 20, you will encounter a perfectly timed connection, and you may even chuckle over the way things play out. You've needed this kind of break, and it seems that this one person is there to hand it to you.

This transit favors spontaneity, and your fortune arrives through change and acceptance. The key is to stay open, meaning don't judge before you think it all through. Good things are lining up for you, Aries.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

This day's transit, Venus square Uranus, brings you great fortune in disguise. On September 20, an unexpected change in your daily routine sets you on a much more rewarding path. You didn't think it was possible, but the universe did. Hmmm.

What seems disruptive at first quickly reveals itself as beneficial. This is a transit that encourages flexibility and forces you to adapt to your surroundings.

The universe is showing you that not everything has to be controlled for it to turn out well, Virgo. Sometimes surprises are blessings in their purest form. By allowing life to unfold naturally, you discover opportunities that would never have appeared otherwise. So good!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You'll feel a rush of energy during Venus square Uranus, as it seems to open your mind to the possibility that you're not in control of everything, and that's OK. The unexpected can happen, and on this day, September 20, all of it leads to good fortune. Nice!

This is a day when the universe asks you to trust your instincts, even when things feel unusual or foreign. The fortune you receive will likely come from an area you least expected to improve. This is what sparks a chain of events that work in your favor.

Ironically, you feel liberated by the unknown. Knowing that you can't control what's coming allows you to accept. On this day, you'll find that this kind of surprise is exactly what you've needed. It's a day of pure, unadulterated WOW.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.