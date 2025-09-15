Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For September 15 - 21, 2025 — The Eclipse Changes Everything

Weekly love horoscopes are here for September 15 - 21, 2025, revealing how the week leading up to the eclipse influences each zodiac sign's love life. The week starts on a good note, with September 15 favoring socializing and conversation. It’s a great day to get together with a love interest, and sparks may fly. Things get a little more serious on Wednesday when Mercury opposes Saturn. This can be slightly pessimistic energy indicative of serious conversation — try to steer away from criticism or focusing on the negative. Thursday is not the best day for any type of serious conversation, as lies, confusion, and misinformation will be more prevalent. Mercury’s trine to Pluto and Uranus, however, will help keep us grounded at least to some extent. Mercury also enters Libra on Thursday, and our thoughts turn toward relationships and keeping things peaceful and balanced. Friday will be an excellent time for deep thought and conversation, and a good time for getting to the bottom of any issue that cropped up during the week with relative ease.

Finally, the solar eclipse on September 21 falls at 20 degrees of Virgo. This eclipse opposes Saturn, the planet of delays, obstacles, and in some cases endings. This eclipse will especially affect the charts of Pisces, Virgo, Taurus, and Scorpio in terms of love, and if relationships are tottering on the edge, the potential exists for them to end. Moon-Saturn transits like this are tiring and draining and can be difficult to deal with. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week:

Weekly love horoscopes for September 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries

Aries, the Virgo eclipse this week can bring up past issues or make you feel negative toward someone you associate with, so it is important to be aware of this.

The best day of the week is Monday. Connect with someone special, socialize, and let your hair down, so to speak.

When Mercury enters Libra on the 19th, it is a mixed bag in your relationship sector with its opposition to Neptune, which can cause confusion or lack of clarity. Make an effort to be clear in all communications at this time.

Taurus

Taurus, the Virgo solar eclipse this week falls in your fifth house of love and entertainment. While this is normally a very pleasant moon, the opposition to Saturn changes the picture.

The potential exists for a relationship to go off the rails this week or end altogether. If you are in an established partnership without major issues, it will survive — but there could be a conflict.

Don’t let your emotions dictate your speech this week, especially on Tuesday.

Gemini

Gemini, September 15 could bring some passionate energy and conversation to the forefront. But as we approach the eclipse, the potential for conflict increases.

September 17 could bring harsher or more confused communication, so choose your words carefully. The new moon solar eclipse may have you thinking about boundaries and just how real your current love interest really is.

Cancer

Cancer, Monday’s sextile between Venus and Mars can bring exciting communication or romance to the forefront, especially if you are single. But by Wednesday, you may rethink this. Or if partnered, a conflict could arise.

The solar eclipse may cut back on communication or bring negative communication into your relationship. Let this period pass before making any firm decisions or conclusions about love.

Leo

Leo, make the most of Monday’s beautiful relationship between Venus and Mars because the spotlight will be on you.

You should feel good about any relationship you are involved in at the start of the week, but by Wednesday, things could take on a more serious (if not confused) tone.

The solar eclipse in Virgo will bring about questions concerning intimacy or your own self-image. If you find either suffering, now is the time to make changes.

Virgo

Virgo, Wednesday could bring out some confusing conversation or ideas with a love interest with Mercury’s opposition to Neptune.

The solar eclipse on the 21st falls along the area of your life that involves committed relationships and partners. You may have to decide if you really want to continue with a love interest or partner.

If you are in a stable partnership, this will not bring about an ending, but it could bring up a serious conversation or things may seem overly serious for the time being.

Libra

Libra, Monday’s Mars-Venus sextile is a great time for conversation and socializing. If you are single, you could meet someone new this week.

If you are partnered, the solar eclipse on Sunday could test your patience this week. Communication may seem blocked, but Mercury’s entrance into your sign on the 18th will make it easier to communicate moving forward. Just be aware that serious conversations on Thursday could lean toward being a little negative.

After this, however, things improve. Venus entering your 12th house will have you thinking a great deal about love and relationships, even if you don’t express it all.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus’s entrance into Virgo this week will affect your 11th house of friends. You can expect more socializing from the 19th and moving forward.

That said, the Virgo eclipse on the 21st falls in your 11th house of friends and opposes Saturn in your fifth house of love. If single, you could let a love interest go or feel it isn’t going where you want things to.

If partnered, this eclipse will not lead to a breakup if your relationship is basically sound, but it could bring up an unresolved issue.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Monday’s sextile from Mars to Venus can be an exciting day that could potentially involve someone who is at a distance. By Wednesday, the moon's entrance into Leo should energize you if you are looking for love.

Venus entering Virgo should ground you in terms of love, but the eclipse on the 21st could test your patience. It’s possible there is a relationship that has outlived its time and you are ready to let go of.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus’s entrance into Virgo on the 19th should give you a boost in terms of love because Virgo is a very compatible sign. You may even plan a trip with a love interest over the next three weeks or so.

The solar eclipse affects your communication and view of the world. You could find yourself disagreeing with someone on world events, or communication may seem blocked for a few days — so be patient.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Monday's Venus-Mars transit falls in your seventh house of partners, making this a great day to go out (if you are single) or spend quality time with a partner.

As Venus enters Virgo this week, expect to feel like going deeper where love is concerned. Showing you care through helpful interactions is best at this time.

The eclipse could affect your self-esteem, but if the energy seems overly negative, know that this will pass soon.

Pisces

Pisces, the Virgo eclipse takes center stage this week. You will likely feel the energy all week, especially the closer we get to the 21st.

Saturn has returned to your first house for five more months, and the eclipse opposes Saturn, setting off your first and seventh houses of partners. If you are in a negative relationship, it could come to an end. If you are in a stable partnership, however, you have little to fear.

Venus enters your sign on the 19th, which can only help. And Jupiter, the planet of gain, is in your fifth house of love, so the overall outlook is still positive.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.