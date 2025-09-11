Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of September 15 - 21, 2025

During the week of September 15 to 21, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. As you begin the week, you must remember that you are still within the eclipse portal. This is the time between the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 and the solar eclipse in Virgo on Sunday, September 21. It has the power to change the trajectory of your life and signifies that change and choice will factor heavily into the days ahead. Luckily, Mercury shifts into Libra on Thursday, September 18, which will help you think through your choices and make the one that most benefits your romantic desires. You have the power to shift events in your favor this week, and the universe is on your side.

While the solar eclipse in Virgo on Sunday steals the energetic show, Venus also shifts into Virgo on Friday, September 19. The eclipse will intensify this transit, but you must make sure that you approach your relationship with openness, rather than judgment. Virgo often misses what is right in front of it because it’s looking for perfection over progress. Notice the small details and synchronicities at this time, and remember that sometimes the best moments are entirely unexpected. This week, be sure that you are ready to receive the love that’s destined for you.

1. Aries

As the first sign of the zodiac and a fire sign, you often underestimate the importance of compromise in a relationship, Aries. It can also be difficult to always follow through, even if you have the best intentions. Yet, as Mercury arrives in Libra on Thursday, September 18, you will suddenly experience a shift in your mindset. Libra is all about partnership and compromise, which means you will be thinking in terms of you and your partner rather than just yourself. This will help you to find a way to compromise and truly feel like you and your partner are heading towards a new beginning.

Mercury in Libra, beginning September 18 through October 6, is a time to focus on communication in your relationship. This is a time to talk about any lingering issues, broach topics of commitment, and solve any conflicts that arise. While this can benefit an existing relationship, if you’re single, it also serves as an opportunistic time in your romantic life. Mercury in Libra is great for enhancing compromise, but it can also lead to new encounters and unexpected text messages or calls. This can be a time of new developments and romantic interludes that help you see that working together is always the best way to achieve your romantic destiny.

2. Pisces

Hold space for the universe to work its magic, dear Pisces. The New Moon and solar eclipse in Virgo will peak on Sunday, September 21. Virgo rules matters related to love and dating, while the New Moon offers you a chance at a fresh start. The solar eclipse magnifies this energy, which means there will be some sort of surprise outcome or shift that forever impacts your romantic journey. This is also the second twin New Moon in Virgo, meaning whatever was beginning in your life around the first one on August 22, needed greater time to come to fruition. This is your call to wake up and seize your destiny, yet it's also a reminder that you can’t always plan for what is meant for you.

Eclipses are often feared because they bring about unexpected changes; however, they can also work to your advantage. While the New Moon in Virgo offers you a chance at a romantic new beginning, the solar eclipse means that there is something unexpected about this situation. Whether it’s a chance meeting with someone new, rekindling the flame with an old lover, or a sudden proposal, you can’t always plan for the love of your life. You’ve done a great deal of healing on your journey, and because of that, your energy is attracting love. Yet, you’ve also become quite comfortable in your current routine, so you must allow yourself to be open and receptive to what arises. This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

3. Scorpio

Begin a new journey of love, dearest Scorpio. There have been moments in the last few years when you questioned if you were meant for love. You contemplated whether or not you were meant to remain alone for the rest of your life, as doubts over the when and how permeated your hopes. The beautiful thing about love, though, is that it never arrives until it's truly meant to. You had to learn to be comfortable in your life as is by focusing on yourself and prioritizing your needs. By focusing on your personal growth, you’ve inadvertently been preparing for your forever love, and in the week ahead, you will finally encounter it.

This is a time to embrace your fate, including the love that is destined for you. The New Moon in Virgo brings the opportunity for a fresh start, yet you must be sure that you honor your path so that you can be in a divine place for this new encounter or moment in your relationship. Continue to honor your needs and listen to your intuition. No matter how illogical something might seem, pay attention to it. With the hand of fate governing your every step, nothing is irrelevant or coincidental. Instead, this is your chance to seize the life and love that have always been meant for you.

4. Taurus

Show your love, dear Taurus. Venus, the planet of love, romance, and beauty, will shift into Virgo on Friday, September 19, igniting a focus on your romantic relationship. Virgo is an earth sign known for its healing energy. It governs serious and committed love, yet it relies on plans in order to achieve success. While you must be mindful of its judgmental and perfectionist tendencies, this energy is precisely what can help you turn a relationship into your forever love. Venus in Virgo helps you to embrace what you have, but also make plans for the future. This transit bestows a powerful and loving force on your relationship that can help you finally understand how to live a life of bliss.

Venus in Virgo, beginning on Friday, September 19, through October 13, is a time of increased romance and commitment in your romantic life. This would be an excellent time for a proposal or wedding; however, if you’re currently single, this energy will still benefit you. This transit doesn’t just progress an existing relationship but also can bring someone of substance into your life. If you are dating with a purpose, then it’s Virgo energy you want, because it represents marriage, family, and commitment. Be sure that you let yourself take a chance on new love and truly show how you feel about someone, as this isn’t the time to hold back.

5. Gemini

Change is the portal to love, sweet Gemini. Uranus first entered your zodiac sign in July. This represents the beginning of a new seven-year cycle that will bring profound changes to your beliefs and the type of relationship that you are drawn to. Gemini is an air sign, though, so that means there is also a sense of expansion present. You are not meant to remain the same as you were and instead embrace change.

Uranus stationed retrograde in Gemini on September 6, initiating a period of greater intensity when you will be able to seize opportunities that you normally wouldn't. While Uranus is retrograde in Gemini, you are urged to listen to yourself, validate your feelings, and allow yourself to change your mind. After all, by embracing change, you can also move closer to your romantic destiny. Uranus in Gemini is pushing you to grow and trust yourself. This transit helps you to not just progress a romantic relationship but also to create a life that you genuinely love.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.