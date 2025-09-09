People Who Seem To Be Blessed By The Universe Are Doing These 4 Things During This Eclipse Season

Well, boys and girls, it's officially eclipse season, and if you know anything about astrology, you know what that means: endings, shake-ups, and maybe even a bit of chaos. Ancient peoples believed eclipses were omens, for both good and bad. Eclipses reveal sides of things that are normally obscured, and as we all know from life experience, that has two sides. Every door closing is another one opening. Every goodbye is also a hello. But eclipse season doesn't have to be scary, and the people who seem to be blessed by the universe this eclipse season are doing a few specific things to make the most of the powerful energy.

Advertisement

Polina Arutiunian, a spiritual advisor at Nebula, says this September is a particularly potent eclipse season, beginning on September 7, 2025. That's when a lunar eclipse in Pisces begins what's called an "eclipse corridor," stretching all the way to September 21, 2025, when a solar eclipse in Virgo will shake us up again. Usually, lunar eclipses show us things we need to let go while solar eclipses reveal new beginnings, and with these two in such close succession, this September is likely to be one of the most emotionally charged and potent in a while. And you're probably already feeling it: an eclipse's pull typically starts a week before the eclipse itself, and lingers for about a week after.

Advertisement

And astrologers say that nothing that happens during eclipse season is random. It's all about intuitive messages, life lessons, and karmic call-outs. It's also an opportunity to leverage them for your highest good. How? Arutiunian has four hints that will help you work WITH the wild upsets of eclipse season.

1. Being flexible

Eclipses have a way of upending all your best-laid plans. You'll find things getting canceled, rescheduled, or, often, getting accelerated right into your lap instead of staying where you wrote them on the calendar six months from now. It's the job offer overseas that comes out of nowhere and means that suddenly, your wedding date has to move up. That's eclipse season, baby.

Advertisement

Arutiunian says that the key to navigating this couldn't be simpler: Surrender and flow with it.

"Accept it and trust fate, see what it will offer in return," she says. "Call it character-building."

Sure, you're having to completely rejigger that wedding, but maybe that's what had to happen all along.

2. Accepting unexpected offers

Speaking of that job offer, do not second-guess it. Jump instead. It's often said you should never start anything new during an eclipse due to the unstable, often chaotic energy. But there's a difference between launching something and accepting something that has come your way.

Arutiunian says unexpected offers often drop in people's laps during eclipses as a sort of gift from the universe, often to test whether we REALLY want that thing we tried to manifest. Often, it's our tendency to turn away from this if it wasn't specifically part of our plan, but these are the universe's gifts to us. We just don't recognize them.

Advertisement

"Don’t overthink it," Arutiunian says. "This is fate making sure you finally learn the lesson you’ve been dodging for years."

Sure, that sounds daunting, but whatever's on the other side of it is probably going to be very, very worth it.

3. Leaning in to opportunities

Similarly, it's often the case during eclipse season that something we've been noodling on or chipping away at for ages suddenly explodes into fruition in front of our faces, often before we feel "ready" to run with it.

This, too, is part of the point of an eclipse, however. Sometimes it's simply the universe saying, "Enough procrastination. Let's go!" Because the truth is, those moments of "readiness" we so often wait for usually never arrive. You have to just jump into that new project, relationship, or idea and let it spark.

Advertisement

As Arutiunian puts it, "if an idea, relationship, or project you planted a long time ago suddenly blossoms during eclipse season, grab it with both hands." Just trust that the timing is right.

4. Letting things go

Eclipses are just as much about goodbyes as hellos, and you'll often find yourself in situations where those lessons you keep resisting or those habits you keep struggling to break suddenly get wrenched away from you all of a sudden. This, too, is a moment to lean in.

"If the eclipse pries someone or something out of your life, let it go," Arutiunian says. "Think of it as a forced upgrade."

It's all too easy to get way too comfortable with that miserable job or volatile relationship, and we all have chosen "the devil we know" at one time or another. Eclipses often come in and clean house for you in these situations.

Advertisement

"You were too comfortable, and comfort can be a trap. Now you get to grow new muscles, develop new strengths, and step into territory you never would have dared before," Arutiunian says.

That's not to say it will be easy. But "if during the eclipse, something breaks, it’s probably not meant to be fixed," Arutiunian says. And with the solar eclipse coming at the end of the month, you'll probably find it was space being cleared for something even better to come in.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.