Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 15 - 21

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for September 15 - 21, 2025, is here with a message and advice for the week. This is the last week of the Sun in Virgo, so you may feel a bit more intentional about health and wellness matters. The Moon will travel from Cancer, the sign of its rulership, to Libra. The three major astrological events happening this week involve Mercury entering Libra and Venus entering Virgo. A solar eclipse will take place on Sunday, September 21. Our emotions tend to lean toward family, romance, self-care, and relationships.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

The first piece of advice from the collective tarot card for everyone comes from the Five of Pentacles. Five predicts conflict. Pentacles relate to the material world. We can anticipate intense discussions over the economy, jobs, healthcare, and perhaps precious metals.

Advertisement

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn may experience the most significant life changes. There may be some heightened value in diamonds. For earth signs, it's possible to have improvements in manifestation rituals to get positive results. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from Septmber 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Three of Wands, reversed

Aries, you may like to do things on a whim at times, and rushing into projects could even work for you more often than it doesn't. However, this week's tarot card, the Three of Wands, reversed, is a warning to you that failure to plan is planning to fail.

You could miss a detail or forget something important that needs to be done. It's not a wise decision to rush ahead without a clear strategy in place.

So your advice for the week is to think ahead. Be cautious when acting impulsively, as this is a higher-than-average-risk activity.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Death

Taurus, close one door, and another one opens. This week's tarot card for you, Death, is about endings and swift starts.

You may be coming to the end of a beautiful chapter in your life, and starting something new will be both bittersweet and something you will reluctantly embrace. It's not easy to say goodbye to what you used to do, because it has become a part of your identity.

However, this week's advice for your zodiac sign, Taurus, is to open your heart to new things. Let the light of fresh starts shine in.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Emperor

Gemini, you can be a leader; the real question is, do you want to be one? You may ponder the responsibilities associated with leadership and think that it's really not for you. You prefer to have less stress in your life. You choose to be hands-on and let others take charge.

Today's advice for you from The Emperor is to reconsider. You may not want to take on this new role for various reasons, but it might ultimately be beneficial for you. An appointment can be a significant commitment; consider it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, are you all in or out when it comes to the things you've committed to doing this week? There can be a bit of procrastination on the horizon for you, and it could be the early signs of burnout.

You may find that you're doing a bit less than usual because you need some rest and a break from pushing yourself too hard.

The advice from the Page of Pentacles, reversed, is to avoid burnout by striving for greater balance in your activities. For everything you do for others, do one thing also for yourself.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Leo, you have to be patient. You may want something done right now, but there can be significant delays ahead.

A delay doesn't mean never; it means not now, although you will feel frustrated at times and slightly discouraged.

The message and advice from the Eight of Wands, reversed tarot card is to reflect when it seems things aren't going the way you hoped that they would. In quiet reflection, you may discover why and how to make improvements.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The High Priestess, reversed

Virgo, this week, it may take a little more effort to hear your inner voice and to know what is going on in your heart. The High Priestess, reversed, represents emotional disconnection and internal silence. There can be a variety of reasons why this happens. You may have too much going on or be thinking about work that requires your focus.

The advice for the week is to pay attention to signs from the universe, particularly repeated numbers or words and phrases that stand out and seem to be consistent. When your inner voice is hard to hear, the universe may try other ways to capture your attention.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Strength, reversed

Libra, you are always there for others, but it's OK to admit you don't feel strong when you are tired or feeling a little less social. When you give so openly and freely, it can leave you feeling the need to decompress.

This week's message from the Strength, reversed tarot card, is to consider your personal and physical well-being. Needing a little bit of space is a healthy part of the human experience. Ask for it.

To help people honor and respect you, be the first to do so for yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ace of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, being an expert, has its perks, but there are downsides to every extreme. Once you have expertise in one area of your life, such as business or a hobby, you may lack knowledge in other areas.

Don't sweat it, though, Scorpio. Just know you may not have the right amount of information to discuss a particular topic as profoundly as you ordinarily would like to.

Your advice for the week from the Ace of Swords, reversed tarot card? Do your research. Utilize the available resources to stay informed about what you may be missing. Be humble and open to constructive feedback or guidance. Let others help you learn as you go.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

Sagittarius, you are so bold and so courageous. When you jump into something, you don't start with a single toe in the water. No, you go all the way in.

There are times to let your passionate side take over. Then, there are other moments when you need to slow down and act cautiously.

That's the overarching message for you this week from the Nine of Wands tarot card. Go gently into what you do. Life may be a race, but you don't always have to rush through the run.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, what are you worrying over lately? You may not even know what's bothering you until your head hits the pillow at night.

But this week, several issues may plague your quiet thoughts and cause you to feel anxiety or worry. The question is, can you control the problem or are the issues threatening to control you?

The advice of the week from your Nine of Swords tarot card is to handle what you can and release the rest to the powers that be. So many times, what you fear works itself out. Trust that this is one of those times where worry will be a waste of your time.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles

Aquarius, things are looking up for you this week, especially monetarily. You may be given an opportunity that holds quite a bit of promise in your career or perhaps on a hobby you can make money doing.

The advice from this week's tarot card, Ace of Pentacles, is to keep your options open. You may think that the first offer you receive is the only one you'll get.

There may be many more headed your way all week. Be discerning about what you say yes to, and ensure it's not just about the money, but that it aligns with your overall goals.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, it's always best to plan ahead. You are one of those free-spirited beings who love to connect with the energy of the moment and let things flow. This works so beautifully for you most of the time, but there can be moments when you need a little more structure and a concrete plan to follow.

The message for you from the Two of Wands, your weekly tarot, is to mingle a bit of both styles into your life. Go with the flow, but know where you are headed. Aim for what you desire, even if it's uncertain, and consider what you plan to do if things don't work out.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.