Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 15 — Venus Aligns With Mars

In today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 15, 2025, Venus in Leo sextiles Mars in Libra. Whenever you bring together the planet of love with the planet of desire, it's like the universe holding up a mirror and asking not only what stirs you, but how you'll step into that feeling.

No matter what your astrological sign, your passions are bubbling up to the surface for you to see. What do you hope for that can no longer be contained? Now is the time to decide what needs to be done with emotional intention.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 15, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, expect your calendar to overflow today. You’ll be pulled in multiple directions, needing to turn down invitations and social events while keeping commitments that matter.

The trick is to carve out your own sacred pockets of time, a private escape to recharge and reconnect with yourself.

Don’t sacrifice nourishment or rest for busyness. Allow yourself to fill your own emotional cup first, even if it means leaving some plates only half-full.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the scales of your life may have tipped heavily toward work recently, leaving personal care and well-being on the back burner.

Monday, September 15 is the perfect day to invest in your health bank, whether that’s sipping nourishing smoothies, taking a rest day, or tending to routines that soothe your body and mind.

Small acts of self-care ripple outwards, giving you the stamina to pursue your ambitions without burning out.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, if the minutiae of daily life have ensnared you, a spark inside you may ignite a desire for freedom and playful abandon.

Sometimes, the rules we follow and the traditions we cling to need bending (or even breaking) to reclaim a sense of joy and creativity.

On Monday, experiment with approaches that feel daring, liberating, and distinctly your own.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you may feel the urge to retreat into the sanctuary of your home on Monday, so you can cocoon yourself from external pressures.

Invite friends into your home to join you and allow conversations to drift into memories, nostalgia, and unexpected reflections on the past. These gatherings may offer connection, laughter, and a gentle reminder of how far you’ve come.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, today presents an opportunity to smooth over relationship knots that have been fraying the edges of your connections. Cultivate an environment where open and conscious communication flourishes.

By addressing tensions with intention and courage, you can set the stage for deeper understanding, tenderness, and shared growth.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Laying your cards on the table doesn’t have to mean issuing ultimatums, Virgo.

Monday brings significant decisions that may shape the trajectory of your relationships and what areas you invest your resources.

You hold the power to influence growth, foster understanding, and sculpt dynamics in a way that serves both you and those you care for.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, after a period of quietly tending to your ambitions and private intentions, the spotlight finally finds you on Monday. How will you wield this attention, Libra?

It’s your chance to step into the world on your own terms. Claim recognition and shape the narrative others see. Harness this visibility with intention, ensuring it reflects your authenticity and the fruits of your unseen efforts.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, hidden admirers may step forward on Monday, and any quietly simmering connections could evolve into something more tangible.

Unspoken tension, long-held attraction, and subtle signals may finally crystallize into recognition or action.

The magnetic energy surrounding relationships and desire is potent on September 15. Resist the urge to ignore it, and lean into what emerges with honesty and curiosity.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, if there’s something you’ve been holding back, you have an opening to speak to your truth on Monday. Whether it’s personal or professional, find the courage to take the mic (figuratively or literally) and articulate your thoughts.

Tread carefully, though. Temper your words with tact, timing, and awareness of their impact. Speaking up can clear the air and open doors, but only if done consciously.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, your ambition and drive are visible. Yet without a clear intention and a grounded strategy, chasing what looks good on paper may lead you astray.

On Monday, define your coordinates and align your actions with genuine priorities. Approach your tasks deliberately. Make sure you're climbing toward what truly matters, not just what looks impressive from the outside.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, security is essential, but your soul craves more than stability. It needs fulfillment, excitement, and daring imagination. When was the last time you allowed yourself to indulge in audacious dreams?

Today asks you to reach beyond the ordinary. Envision possibilities that feel expansive and transformative and act in ways that honor both your intellect and your uncontainable spirit.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, if you’ve been waiting for a flash of clarity, it’s on its way. On Monday, you’ll have your mind untangling questions about your next career move, how you can make money more collaboratively, and what you hope to achieve before you move into the next season.

The astrological energy on September 15 encourages reflection and planning, providing you with the space to set priorities, align with your purpose, and pursue your ambitions with both focus and intuition.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.