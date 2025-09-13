If You Notice These 4 Things Happening To You, You Probably Have Eclipse Season Sickness

While eclipses are known for their potent astrological transformations, according to astrologer Haley Comet, the days and weeks surrounding lunar and solar eclipses can also cause physical symptoms to manifest. Comet calls this 'eclipse season-itis.'

As Comet wrote in the caption of a TIkTok video, "eclipse season is one of the most charged, activated times of the year," so it's not surprising if you feel "wonky, emotional, and restless" in the days and weeks surrounding an eclipse. "Because there's major upgrades and activations to a soul level, oftentimes our bodies are trying to keep up with all that's occurring," Comet explained.

Advertisement

If you notice these four things happening to you, you probably have eclipse season sickness:

1. Changes in your energy level

Junessa Rendon from corelens | Canva

The first symptom you might experience during eclipse season is a change in your energy levels. Comet explained, “Some people are going to feel this as feeling very restless (all over the place).” These changes might make it hard for you to stay focused and could even disrupt your sleep schedule, which might be why you feel so "drained" and "exhausted," Comet explained.

Advertisement

On the other end of the spectrum, Comet said eclipse season-itis may manifest as nervous, anxious energy. This extends beyond physical exhaustion, Comet said, adding that eclipse season-itis is soul-tiring and emotionally exhausting.

If you're feeling any of these symptoms, Comet suggested prioritizing self-care based on your Moon sign.

2. Your emotions are all over the place

Speaking of emotions, don't be surprised if they're all over the place during eclipse season.

“You could be swinging in between extremes of intense joy to intense sorrow,” explained Comet. Yet, this isn’t shocking as “the emotional dial in eclipses are turned up,” meaning you experience every emotion more intensely than usual.

Advertisement

"You could just notice your emotions are oscillating wildly,” Comet continued, but it's important not to act on them immediately. "Before you react, try to check in with yourself and then respond to the situation," Comet advised. "View it from a more calm-headed perspective."

3. Appetite changes

Eliza Alves from capturenow | Canva

Eclipse season sickness might make you feel "famished,” said Comet, "like you cannot put enough food in your body." On the other hand, “You could also be feeling like your appetite has literally evaporated.”

Advertisement

But don’t panic — this type of symptom is common during eclipse season, especially if you're also feeling intense emotions. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with you. It’s just a natural process your body goes through to help you prepare for the next season in your life.

4. You feel rushed

If you suddenly feel like it's "now or never," according to Comet, eclipse season sickness may be to blame.

"A lot of people around this time are either contemplating or making some really big life shifts," Comet explained, but cautioned against taking action just yet. "If you are meant to radically change your life during eclipse season, you will know."

The best thing to do in this situation is simply take it easy, Comet advised.

Advertisement

"Rest, please do not force," Comet said.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.