4 Zodiac Signs Level Up In A Powerful Way Between Now And September 19, 2025

Sometimes it feels like we put in the work without experiencing any real benefits, but four zodiac signs finally level up in a powerful way between now and September 19. According to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, after going through a lot in their lives, it's well past time for these zodiac signs "to be adored out loud, not in the shadows."

As Hathor explained in a video, Venus is now in "bold, dramatic" Leo, the zodiac sign that loves attention, "and it's totally leveling up your life in a destined karmic way because this is all happening during eclipse season."

"This is your redemption era," astrologer Joshua Pingley said of these zodiac signs, who each got the short end of the stick over the last few weeks.

From great career opportunities to unexpected partnerships, these four signs are finally starting to see the light as Venus in Leo brings luck to a specific area of each of their lives. Between now and the time Venus enters a new sign on September 19, 2025, these astrological signs can resolve any problems that have been holding them back so they can finally level up in the way they deserve.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you level up in a powerful way while Venus is in Leo from now until September 19, 2025. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, you'll be receiving a powerful offer during this time. If you're not sure what to look out for, remember that the best changes can be a little uncomfortable at first. Hathor warned that you might even find this offer a little "intimidating," because you're used to taking the lead.

"But then, as Venus moves forward into September, this is when you're gonna proclaim your new identity," Hathor said. "You're separating yourself from the rest and nobody can match your ambition."

This is going to feel especially great as nobody will be able to deny your creative potential and skill sets — which means this is not the time to sell yourself short.

"Whatever offer you want, double it, double it, because you will get it," said Hathor.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you're leveling up in a powerful way over the next few weeks, which is much welcome after a rather difficult year so far. Venus is your ruling planet, and since it was retrograde in March and April of this year, it may have felt like you've spent a lot of time since then simply cleaning up the mess. But Venus is direct again and finally "giving you the harmonious vibe and time for you to find peace at home," Hathor explained.

This is huge for you, Taurus, as you know better than anyone that home should be a sanctuary. It's hard to move forward in life when you feel like you can't even get a handle on things at home, so this is your chance to take the small steps that'll propel you forward in a big way. Whether that means doing the renovations you've been putting off or simply adding some festive new decor, "things are gonna feel a lot more extravagant at home," Hathor said.

"Once we hit mid-September," the astrologer added, "you're getting the public recognition that you deserve for your natural skills."

3. Leo

While life might feel tough now, Leo, you're leveling up in a powerful way while Venus is in your sign from now until September 19. Expect life to get better as you glow from the outside and inside.

From looking stunning to receiving generous offers from friends, you might feel unsure of what to make of things at first. However, embrace the many opportunities headed your way with the understanding that things can grow and become more intimate.

As Hathor said, mid-September is when everything comes to a head. The total lunar eclipse on September 7 occurs in your eighth house of financial partnerships and deep intimacy, so if you're looking for a deep connection, you don't need to wait much longer.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, while Venus in Leo might feel like a bit of a "power struggle" at first, Hathor said, you're leveling up in a powerful way between now and September 19, 2025. With Venus in Leo, expect to become a magnet as people can't help but be attracted to you. This undeniable magnetism is attracting some pretty powerful people into your life who are "offering something that can change your life," Hathor said.

Though Hathor warned some partnerships may "fall away" as we get through eclipse season, which typically brings endings to some things, "it's actually a blessing in disguise," she said. Remember that to make room in our lives for better things, it's best to leave those things that no longer serve you in the past anyway.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.