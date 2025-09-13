Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, September 14

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 14, 2025, based on the Sun and Mercury in Virgo. The collective tarot card for every zodiac sign is the Knight of Swords, reversed. The Knight is an action-oriented character who is eager to pursue a goal. Swords is about thinking clearly, but when reversed, you may feel less confident and a little bit cloudy in your thinking.

Today, try not to rush into anything unless you're sure, especially if you sense that uncertainty is there for a specific reason. Now, let's see what else is in store for your astrological sign this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, September 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands, reversed

Aries, what do you need others to know? There are lots of ways to express yourself, and you may not want to approach each audience in the same way. Instead, it's good to be creative.

Today's tarot card, the Ace of Wands, reversed, encourages you to think outside of the box. When you think about how human nature works, people tend to recognize and give attention to what's unusual.

What can you do that adds value to your message? What might be considered attention-getting?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

Taurus, you are often considered stubborn, and you can be slightly stuck in your ways. However, Sunday's tarot card is asking you to stop and reflect on what you do and why.

Pausing and reflecting can help you to see the entire picture, not only your point of view. How did other people seem to feel? What were your feelings after you interacted with them? Use your observations to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and the situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords

Gemini, you tend to analyze everything, so for heartache to affect your heart, it's a significant matter. Today's tarot, the Three of Swords, is about hurt caused by a person you trusted, and you still feel that pain and sorrow to this day.

It's never easy to understand what could cause someone you love to do something that would harm you. You may feel like you can never allow someone to be that close to you again. Right now, it may be too soon for you to feel healed, but with time, it's possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

Cancer, you are a sensitive and kind individual, and so when you set a goal, it's not just for you; it's more for every person in your life that you have helped.

The Three of Wands serves as a reminder to continually pursue your dreams, including any long-term goals you have held close to your heart. They are there for you for a reason; believe in them, and more importantly, believe in yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Death, reversed

Leo, you are not an inflexible person. You believe that change is necessary, and you are often the person who makes it possible.

Today's daily tarot, the Death, reversed, is a reminder of what you need to do more of in your life. You will see the areas of life where you have lived unaware.

You will choose activities that help you connect with your life tangibly, such as writing in a journal or meditating. You can be fully present and let yourself be in the moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, have you been prioritizing others over yourself? You tend to care a bit more than you show, and yet, you often change your schedule or make time for people because you want to be the friend others can depend on.

On September 14, your tarot card, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to explore why you make these types of decisions.

Is it a desire to be liked or a need to feel accepted by others through people-pleasing? You may be surprised when you explore your motives and discover what you find.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Empress, reversed

Libra, you know that when it comes to money, you can't spend more than you make. So, when the Empress, reversed, is your daily tarot card, it reminds you why it's important to avoid financial problems if you can prevent them.

Don't let minor issues escalate into bigger problems. When you see something starting to happen that you know could lead to trouble, stop and turn the situation around.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, how motivated do you feel lately? With so many things vying for your attention, you may struggle to decide where to allocate your time and attention.

A loss of focus can be indicated when you have the Page of Pentacles, reversed tarot card. Find the purpose in what you're doing. Try to keep your interest by paying attention to what you do like. Look for what relates most to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, what do you hope to accomplish today? It can be challenging to do what you know you need to do if you feel like your efforts won't be well-received or make any difference.

Yet, the best way to get over feeling stuck is to keep trying to do what you know you have to do. This is why you have to keep a schedule and have a game plan. It will help you to overcome moments when you feel like you don't know what to do next or if you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess, reversed

Capricorn, you're tenacious, but even greatness has its limitations. There are times when life becomes so busy that you may need to connect with your inner voice and truly hear it, but when you listen, you sense nothing.

Today's tarot, The High Priestess, reversed, is about blocked intuition and how to overcome the silencing of your inner voice.

You may need to do small things to help open your spirit so it speaks loud enough for you to hear it. Meditation,

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Strength, reversed

Aquarius, you may feel like you need to regain your courage and strength, and feeling as though you recently experienced a loss of inner strength may leave you wondering how to get back to your best self. It can take time, but it's not impossible to do.

You have to decide you're willing to try. The Strength, reversed tarot card, is a reminder to give yourself some grace. Today you may not feel like you're where you are meant to be, but with determination and time, you'll get there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, you do well when you are faced with tough times and struggle because you know how to be flexible and open to what the world can teach you.

So, according to the Five of Pentacles, should you experience financial struggle, remember that things happen at times to teach you something important.

You may have one test before you get to the next level in your life, and you'll pass it with flying colors.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.