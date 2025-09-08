Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For September 8 - 14 — Relationships Get A Wake-Up Call This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for September 8 - 14, 2025, when each zodiac sign is still under the powerful influence of the lunar eclipse that occurred on September 7. Not only can eclipses frequently shake up relationships, but less than 24 hours before this eclipse, Uranus turned retrograde, which also creates significant shakeups that will continue to play out until the next New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21.

The best day for relationships this week is Friday, September 12, when the Sun and Mercury align with Jupiter. This is a positive transit, and if you have felt that the communication in your relationship hasn't been what it should be, this day can go a long way in terms of repairs and good feelings. Friday's energy is upbeat and hopeful, and can be used in a positive way. It’s also a good day for socializing or getting together with those you care about. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week:

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries

Aries, the Pisces eclipse may have uncovered some buried feelings relating to emotional baggage that may have been holding you back from experiencing life fully on an inner level.

This week, you will become more outwardly focused on relationships as opposed to an internal feeling that may have brought up past issues.

While Monday may bring some confusion, Tuesday looks like a great day to get together with friends or a love interest. By the week’s end, you should be feeling pretty positive.

Taurus

Taurus, if you are single, the week brings new possibilities for romantic encounters, especially by the weekend.

If you are partnered, you may feel that bonds are strengthened this week, and your emotional well-being is in a good place.

By Friday, the Sun in your fifth house of love (along with Mercury) will align with lucky Jupiter, and you should be feeling great if you are in a relationship — or you could meet someone new.

Gemini

Gemini, you'll experience some improvements in your love life this week if last week brought issues. Take some time this week to talk about and settle any minor disagreements.

By Friday, the moon enters your sign, and you should not only feel more like yourself but also enjoy the harmonious Sun-Mercury sextile to Jupiter that could bestow some good times, improved communication, and an opportunity to feel closer to your partner.

Cancer

Cancer, did the eclipse spark your interest in a romantic trip or someone who lives at a distance? If you haven’t planned a trip yet, you still may.

The Sun and Mercury’s transit through your third house should spark a lot of communication and shared feelings if you have a partner, especially with the positive energy we have coming up this weekend — not to mention lucky Jupiter is still in your sign, bringing abundance to every area of your life.

Leo

Leo, Venus in your first house and your zodiac sign and is still boosting your magnetism to others, whether you are single or partnered.

The moon in Aries at the start of the week is a good time for getting together with others. Plan some interesting date nights if you have a partner — this is a week your relationship can soar to a higher level.

Use the weekend for deep and honest conversations to strengthen your bonds.

Virgo

Happy Birthday, Virgo! If the eclipse brought some choppy waters, then this week is a good time to straighten things out and strengthen or reestablish positive bonds.

You've been going through some self-reflection when it comes to choosing the right partner for you. Remember that your partner will have to be human, and humans are seldom perfect — although it is important to have someone who is ‘perfect enough’ for you.

Let your hair down over the weekend — it's a great weekend for love.

Libra

Libra, if you have a partner, your focus will lie here as we start the week.

The moon conjunct Neptune on Monday could bring feelings of confusion, and its opposition to Mars on Tuesday could bring up some unresolved feelings or even anger.

If this occurs, it will pass quickly, and by the weekend, you will have a chance to have an honest conversation. Forget the week and have some good times!

Scorpio

Scorpio, the eclipse was focused on your fifth house of love, and the energy is still very strong. If you are single, there is a good chance you could meet someone new this week. If you are in a relationship, there is an opportunity this week to deepen your feelings and bond.

By Wednesday, you will be focused on spending time with a love interest or partner, and the weekend should bring great times and perhaps even a trip or conversation about one.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the first several days of the week should be a good time for getting together with a love interest. But on Tuesday, make sure you don’t lose patience or let something upset the apple cart.

By the end of the week, focus on honest and open communication and lead with your heart. It’s also a great time for new adventures and opportunities you can share with someone close by the end of this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, if you are in a relationship, the beginning of the week brings a focus on domestic life. By Tuesday, you may have to watch your temper and practice patience.

With Jupiter transiting your seventh house of partners, the outlook is good concerning relationships, and it could be a very cozy weekend.

Aquarius

Aquarius, fun-loving and romantic Venus in Leo is still transiting your house of partners for a little longer, so make the most of it. If you are single, this can draw others to you, and if partnered, it can only help spice up the relationship.

The Pisces eclipse has had you thinking about what it is that you really value — love or something else? Look for the weekend to be quite exciting if you have a love interest — a connection may go to a higher level at this time.

Pisces

Pisces, the Pisces/Virgo eclipses this month will put a focus on you and your partnerships and how things are working out.

With Jupiter in your fifth house, the outlook actually looks quite good for love and romance. If single, you should be able to meet someone new anytime.

The weekend looks fantastic with a lot of conversation and interaction if you have a partner or potential partner, and Sunday is the perfect day for seeing someone special!

