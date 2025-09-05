Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For September 8 - 14 — Your New Chapter Starts Now

Weekly horoscopes are here for September 8 - 14, 2025, revealing a clean slate for each zodiac sign to start anew. The Cardinal energy at the beginning of the week, courtesy of the Aries Moon, is a good source of energy that will provide us with a lot of focus, drive, and ambition. After enduring the lethargic energy of the lunar eclipse, the Aries energy helps us to move, and the Taurus Moon on the 10th will add support, helping us find our direction.

While we are encouraged to move as fast as possible at the start of the week, taking things slowly could also prove to be beneficial. The Taurus Moon acts as a midweek reset before the communicative Gemini Moon enters the picture on the 12th, building toward a weekend when conversations will be impossible to ignore. Anything that’s been left unsaid will come up around Saturday. Try not to overthink or get stuck in analysis paralysis. This is a week to just get it all out there, and don’t underestimate the power of simply listening — no need to complicate it.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the week begins with the Moon in your sign, igniting your spark. You'll feel pushed to find your direction, especially if you felt blocked and not ready to progress since Saturn, the planet of discipline, entered your sign in May.

Thankfully, eclipse season is here to get everyone back on track, and the Moon in your sign allows you to discover your passion and courage because your confidence levels are through the roof.

The Taurus Moon brings alignment reassurance and support on Wednesday. Once again, you’re able to trust your dreams. Make sure not to start anything new. Instead, focus on improvement, which is a critical lesson of Virgo season.

Finally, when the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, it could rekindle the story you have with a passion project. Once again, the process and editing become essential. Make sure not to start anything from scratch until after eclipse season at the end of the month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, at the start of the week, the Moon in Aries grants you generosity, power, and loyalty. You are pushing the boundaries, and it can make you feel much more connected with yourself and the work that you do.

When the Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, it's a reminder that you need to resolve any difficulties that you’re battling. With the Sun in Virgo adding support, anything is possible. Hone your strength and do not let insecurities get in the way. Virgo season can feel stressful, especially with Saturn back in this area of your chart. Nevertheless, you understand the story you're writing, and now you’re given the opportunity to bring it to a conclusion in the next five months.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, you could be more focused on the logical aspect of things. But you may be urged to connect with your emotions over the weekend, which could bring unexpected surprises that get you on the path to healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, channeling your creative energy comes with the Moon in Aries at the start of the week. This energy adds a lot of impulsiveness and restlessness, but this can help you develop some wonderful ideas moving forward. The Aries energy helps you to plan and consider the lessons after last week's lunar eclipse in Pisces.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Taurus shifts your focus toward rebuilding and releasing any bitter memories from the past. With Saturn back in this part of your chart, you are developing your armor.

The Moon in your sign on Friday is a reflection of your success, and Uranus in your sign adds abundant energy that can serve as motivation for you over the next several months. Eclipse season has shown you the possibilities and your potential.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, during this eclipse season, you are experiencing great changes. Jupiter is still in your sign, helping you release habits that have held you back. Unleashing your potential was a theme of this past lunar eclipse, and this week helps you see this firsthand.

Socializing will be a prominent part of your week. You will be much more focused on the friendships that you have and are learning how to treasure them a lot more.

Once the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, you may experience some shifts, but this can also have you contemplating how to navigate big changes, especially with Uranus retrograde in this sign bringing ongoing surprises. However, you are equipped to navigate these changes and you have the knowledge needed to be victorious.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the energy this week brings a lot of romantic focus to the table. As you are centered on partnerships, romance, and successes, Monday's Moon in Aries reminds you of the power of love, unity, and respect for those you care about the most. A supportive new relationship could be on the way, or this is a time for you to simply reflect on your current relationship.

Wednesday's Moon in Taurus shows you how you are in a transition phase, accepting and fighting for your dreams. But the Moon in Gemini towards the end of the week can bring some stormy changes with Uranus in this sign heightening feelings and intensity, especially after the eclipse. Nevertheless, this is your chapter. You’re ready to write your story and go in a direction that continues to strengthen you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Aries energy early in the week is a time for you to reflect on your emotions. Anything you’ve been holding back might be released during this time as the Moon allows you to connect with your intuition.

By Wednesday, the Taurus Moon can feel much more calming, bringing a prosperous moment filled with luck and rewarding energy. You know that regardless of the challenges during this eclipse season, you will be victorious.

When the Moon is in Gemini, it can be a moment to face obstacles. You may feel your vision is not being respected by others or even yourself. You may realize that you are the only one holding yourself back. Learn to root for yourself and praise yourself. After all, with Saturn back in Pisces, you will learn how to shift your perspective and see the magic you hold within.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Aries starts the week, showing that love can take on a new meaning. You’re able to repair bonds and deepen your existing relationships. Any challenges you have with your partner can now be shifted into successful ventures. It also applies to friendships. Saturn is now back in Pisces, helping you to reconcile and bring healing to the relationships you have or the ones you may have neglected.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Taurus shows you how you have changed and become more knowledgeable. If you’re not satisfied, you still can make the changes you desire while Saturn spends it's last few months in Pisces, starting fresh and with more confidence.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Friday, you’ll be prepared to take action and move forward. This is an enthusiastic energy that adds more optimism as you look forward to the new beginnings you can create once we move away from eclipse season at the end of the month.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Aries energy early on in the week can be both positive and negative for you. It shows the hard work that you’ve done and the praise that you may have received, but it can also bring to light some of the challenges that are still present. Nevertheless, this is a moment for you to move forward and look at the ongoing support you continue to receive from others who motivate you to win.

Wednesday's Taurus Moon makes you more charismatic, and others will gravitate towards you. You’re feeling more imaginative, confident, and prepared to show others your warmer and kinder side. You are entering a new era with more maturity and willingness to understand others with more care, and this will be very evident over the weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Aries Moon at the beginning of the week could have you feeling very impulsive, especially after the eclipse lunation. Because the lunar eclipse may have felt stagnant, you may desire to charge forward without looking ahead. Be mindful of how fast you go and be prepared to slow down.

Thankfully, the Moon in Taurus on Wednesday brings to light the messages of focus and patience. The other qualities that make you very special and loved by others are also highlighted. This can be a time where your ambition continues to progress and you’re willing to make the sacrifices needed to get ahead. However, the Taurus Moon also allows you to provide support to others because you’re showing them the type of leader that you can be.

This energy will continue into the weekend, as the Gemini Moon helps you work well within partnerships and develop the self-discipline to continue to power forward during the eclipse season.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Aries energy starting the week off, you could experience a little bit of an idealistic energy surrounding you. This will continue throughout the week, especially after this Pisces eclipse energy, which has you believing in something new. Try to be grounded with your ideas. Don’t rush ahead, and be very mindful of the decisions you make during this time.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Taurus emphasizes thinking things through. Thoroughly research plans and look for guidance only from the people you trust. The Taurus energy allows you to concentrate, focus on your goals, and be considerate of your energy levels.

When the week closes, the Gemini energy is going to be a very potent anchoring moment for you. You’re able to consider your plans to make changes and see the direction that you truly want to move forward now that the impact of that last lunar eclipse has slowly subsided.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you’re feeling very positive and energized at the start of the week with the Moon in Aries making you a lot more focused on the connections that you make. Friendships will be the theme of the start of the week, but this will impact you in a positive way.

Once the Moon is in Taurus on Wednesday, you may be inspired to focus on your goals and invest in your future successes. The Moon in Taurus will be giving you an advantage since it helps you to have the discipline needed to go ahead with long-term plans. Eclipse season is showing you how to lay the foundations needed in order to make things happen. However, wait to take the initiative and start the plans when the Sun enters Libra on September 21.

The weekend is a very good time for you to experience some joy and happiness. Get back on track with meeting new people and utilize this period to slow down or work on your blueprint as you consider the direction you want to move forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you just experienced the lunar eclipse in your sign, and now with this Aries energy starting the week, you’re here to discover the balancing you need over the next several weeks. Disciplined Saturn back in your sign and the lunar eclipse are transforming you, and this week helps you see what you have accomplished over the last two years and what other things you want to achieve while this nodal transit is still occurring. During this Virgo season, you are prepared to release blockages and move forward with a more focused mindset as you discover your inner strength.

Wednesday's Taurus Moon can add an element of romance to your week as you see how partnerships continue to metamorphose you. Eclipse season will highlight your romantic energy, showing you what matters to you in these relationships.

Meanwhile, the Gemini energy over the weekend can feel celebratory, but you’re also shown the harsh reality of the story you want to make and the steps you need to take in order to get there.

