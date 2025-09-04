The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Get A Do-Over The Week Of September 8 - 14, 2025

During the week of September 8 to 14, 2025, five zodiac signs get a do-over in their relationships. It all begins on Thursday, September 11, when the Virgo Sun aligns with Jupiter in Cancer.

The Virgo Sun brings healing energy to your relationship, while Jupiter in Cancer deepens your emotional connection. This will help you see your partner in a new light, as well as imagine and plan a future together. Focus on how you communicate with your partner as Mercury Cazimi occurs on Friday, September 12, in Virgo. Mercury Cazimi represents a new cycle or beginning, and in Virgo, it strengthens the power of the Sun as it aligns with Jupiter. Be willing to set aside past grievances, communicate your feelings, and go all in on a love that feels like it’s your forever.

Beginning on Saturday, September 13, through November 15, asteroid Vesta will be in Sagittarius. Vesta governs your internal fire and home. While in Sagittarius, it will bring a lighter energy to your relationship. You will begin to focus on what feels good, instead of concentrating only on what doesn’t. This energy can help you to bring new life into your relationship and start to see that love is an adventure. By focusing on your plans and dreams together, you will also recognize just how incredible your relationship truly is.

Then, as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra on Sunday, September 14, you will enter into a magical era of your romantic life. Venus and Mars are the celestial lovers, and together they bring desire and romance. Yet, they also inspire you to take action, and so as the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini rises on Sunday, September 14, you will finally choose the love that resonates with your soul. The days ahead have it all: new beginnings, luck, and romance. You just need to be willing to go all in to experience it.

1. Pisces

Seize the possibility of a new beginning, dear Pisces. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been happily in love or are still searching for the one. Either way, a new beginning is in store for you starting on Friday, September 12, as Mercury Cazimi occurs in Virgo. Mercury Cazimi represents the point when the planet of communication travels into the heart of the Sun, initiating a new cycle, and bringing luck to your romantic life. This is a time to focus on embracing a new beginning in matters related to love.

Mercury Cazimi in Virgo also elevates the way you communicate with your partner, Pisces. This means focusing on how you can advocate for yourself, make the first move, or share your feelings more deeply to foster a greater connection. Yet, Mercury Cazimi can also bring in unexpected communication, so you may meet someone new or hear from someone you have feelings for during this phase.

You must create space in your life for love and to change your mindset so that you are open to receiving. You will have the power to create the relationship you dream of through the words that you speak, so this is not a time to hold back or play it safe.

2. Gemini

Your relationship should help to make you better, Gemini. That doesn’t mean it’s done through ease, though. You will need to be challenged in order to see where you can grow and heal, and become the person you are meant to be. The right partner won’t just agree with you, nor will they let certain behaviors slide or refuse to hold you accountable if you hurt their feelings. It’s essential to remember this as Vesta enters Sagittarius on Saturday, September 13, because you truly have a chance to improve your relationship and step into a better version of yourself.

Asteroid Vesta in Sagittarius, beginning Saturday, September 13, through November 15, is a time for you to focus on becoming your best self through your romantic choices. While you may be working through themes of healing, you also need to focus on the version of yourself that your relationship brings out.

Becoming better isn’t just about what you need to heal or change, but discovering your most authentic self. During this period, you will crave a relationship that carries deep meaning and has the potential to keep growing. Don’t sell yourself short on what you can have, and instead recognize that the better you become, the better your relationship does as well.

3. Sagittarius

A decision must be made, sweet Sagittarius. You can’t see a decision as something that takes away your freedom. Rather, you should view it as something that brings greater expansion into your life. Oftentimes, you struggle to make a decision in your romantic life because you only focus on what you will lose out on if you do. Yet, not making a choice actually wastes your energy and causes unnecessary conflict. Reflect on all that you learned while Jupiter was in Gemini during 2024, because as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Gemini on Sunday, September 14, you will need to make a choice.

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini is a time of completion when you must decide who you are going to move forward with, how you will do it, and even the type of commitment you are after. By holding off on making a decision, you are playing with your heart and that of your partner.

Trust yourself and realize that just because there may be many options around you, it doesn’t mean they all hold the same value. Only you know what genuinely resonates with your heart, so you must trust yourself during this process. You stand on the brink of everything you’ve ever wanted, so long as you make the choice to seize it.

4. Aquarius

Embrace luck in love, dear Aquarius. You aren’t always used to being lucky in love, but in the days ahead, that is precisely what you will experience. On Sunday, September 14, Venus in Leo will align with Mars in Libra, bringing a lucky new beginning into your romantic life. Libra carries a significant meaning in your life, not only being the bearer of luck, but also of new beginnings and adventure. You have to believe in it, though, and understand that to be lucky in love doesn’t mean everything is easy. Still, you know it will be worth it.

Venus and Mars are the celestial lovers, so as they unite on Sunday, September 14, you must create time to connect with the person that you love. If you are still single, this is a wonderful time for a first date or to meet someone new.

While Venus and Mars always bring about positive developments in your romantic life, this energy helps you to be lucky in the new beginnings that you initiate during this phase. Whether it’s a new relationship or a new phase in your current connection, you are lucky in love. This means that you are ready to say goodbye to the what-ifs and welcome in your forever.

5. Capricorn

Make sure to focus on what truly matters, Capricorn. On Thursday, September 11, the Virgo Sun will align with Jupiter in Cancer, supercharging your romantic life and beginning a new era of love. Virgo brings new beginnings, luck, and abundance, so as it aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, you are set to experience a beautiful week in your relationship. At this time, you must be mindful of any perfectionist tendencies or a need to be in control, as these are all shadow sides of Virgo. Instead, recognize that you can trust the love you have in your life and understand that sometimes you must also take a chance on it.

On Thursday, September 11, the Sun in Virgo will align with Jupiter in Cancer, bestowing luck and abundance to your romantic life. Jupiter in Cancer brings themes of expansion, which could look like a return to dating, progressing an existing relationship, or expanding a family. Cancer energy also helps you reflect and invest in the emotional connection with your partner, so this new beginning may be internal rather than external.

Honor the type of relationship that you desire and be willing to try a new approach to create it. While Virgo represents luck and abundance, it also has deep ties to healing and spirituality, so be open to engaging with these themes in the days ahead, as it will help you to truly see just how lucky in love you are.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.