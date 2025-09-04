3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From September 8 - 14, 2025

From September 8 to 14, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. It takes time to see an idea pay off in the financial rewards that you’re seeking. This may cause you to stick with what you believe is working rather than taking a risk towards something greater. Yet, you must embrace new ideas for wealth and business in the days ahead, as this is the way to achieve the long-term financial results that you desire.

Set aside space to reflect on the different ideas that you’ve had. Whether it involves investment opportunities, a side business, or a shift in your career, pick one to start working towards. The energy this week is ripe with exciting ideas, but you ultimately must be the one to seize them. Let yourself take a chance and be willing to try something different, as that may be the key to finally achieving the financial security you’ve been seeking.

1. Gemini

Use what you already know to grow your finances, Gemini. On Thursday, August 11, Jupiter in Cancer will align with the Virgo Sun, bringing in new ways to generate income and wealth. The Virgo Sun represents matters related to home and real estate, so if you’re considering selling your home, building, or investing in a rental property, now is the time to make that happen.

Jupiter in Cancer brings lucky energy with your finances, and as it connects with the Virgo Sun, it will use that power to help you secure your financial future. However, you still must choose to take action. With Jupiter in Cancer throughout the next year, what you invest in now will be responsible for financial payoffs in the future.

2. Leo

Take the initiative, Leo. Mercury Cazimi in Virgo will occur on Friday, September 12. Mercury Cazimi represents the moment that Mercury crosses into the path of the Sun and is illuminated with luck. During this time, be on the lookout for ideas and offers that arise in your life. Virgo represents your financial wealth, yet to embrace it, you must also utilize the themes of this zodiac sign. Be practical, focus on the details, and be sure that you ground any lofty ideas so that you can bring them to fruition.

Mercury Cazimi in Virgo is all about new beginnings, making this an excellent time for anything involving your finances. During this period, you will receive downloads of new ideas on how to make money. Just remember to make a plan and not get tied up in thinking that everything must be perfect before taking a chance. This is amazing energy to field job offers, raise your rates, or capitalize on a talent or craft that you possess. By doing so, you can rest assured that this new beginning will truly benefit your financial goals.

3. Scorpio

Expand your perception of success, Scorpio. On Saturday, September 13, asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius until November 15, gifting you with long-term financial success. Vesta is the asteroid that governs your internal fire and desires, and while in Sagittarius, it relates to wealth and abundance. The key theme for this energy is quality over quantity. You shouldn’t judge your financial security solely by the number in your bank account, but by all that you have and are able to enjoy within your life.

Asteroid Vesta in Sagittarius brings an opportunity to build your material and emotional wealth. This period is one to focus on the larger picture, and not just the bottom line. Your finances stand to improve during this time, but true abundance is found in how you live. During this period, you may also have to work alone on a project or dream, not because you don’t have support, but because this path is yours alone. Be sure that you seize this opportunity for success and allow yourself to build a truly abundant life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.