Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 8 - 14, 2025

During the week of September 8 to 14, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. It's never too late for a new beginning, but you can't give up on yourself and your dreams. As Jupiter in Cancer aligns with the Virgo Sun on Thursday, September 11, you must believe in your ability to move forward in life. It doesn’t matter what has happened or how slow matters have progressed. You are still able to seize a new beginning and cultivate a life filled with luck and abundance.

It will be essential to remember this as Mercury Cazimi in Virgo occurs on Friday, September 12, intensifying the themes of new beginnings and helping you take flight into your dreams. Mercury Cazimi occurs as the planet of communication aligns with the Sun, bringing luck and a new cycle into your life. Mercury governs communication, while the Sun represents action, so be sure to find the balance of both this week.

Over the weekend, on Saturday, September 13, asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius, bringing in expansion and new opportunities. Vesta will remain in Sagittarius through November 15, making this a powerful time to explore your truth and what it means to live your best life. Asteroid Vesta represents authenticity, and while in Sagittarius, it denotes exploration, adventure, and new beginnings. Yet, Sagittarius isn’t solely after a fun time, but a deeper meaning. Use this transit to explore what resonates with your soul, honor your purpose in this lifetime, and recognize that it’s never too late for a new beginning.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You must believe that you can accomplish anything you set your heart on, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you have a great deal of strengths that help you curate the life of your dreams. However, you also tend to need logical proof or a foundation before taking a chance. If you can’t see a logical reason that a dream is possible, then you often bypass it. However, as Mercury Cazimi in Virgo occurs on Friday, September 12, you must believe in yourself and your ability to accomplish anything that you desire.

Mercury Cazimi is a magical and lucky alignment between the planet of communication and the Sun, which also benefits your life. As Mercury is beginning a brand-new cycle, so are you. Mercury represents plans, communication, and how you think about your life, including your ability to believe in yourself. As Mercury aligns with the Sun, it represents taking action on your dreams, seizing a new offer, or finally making plans to take that trip you’ve always wanted. Utilize the energy of Virgo, make the plans, and tend to the details, but don’t let yourself get hung up on perfection before finally taking a leap of faith.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to see the world in a new light, beautiful Aries. Beginning on Saturday, September 13, through November 15, asteroid Vesta will shift into Sagittarius. Vesta represents your internal sense of authenticity and what makes you uniquely you. In Sagittarius, it calls for a quest for meaning, in which you will be encouraged to delve into matters of philosophy, religion, or education to begin to see the world in a new light. This energy can help you release beliefs that have been holding you back and come to understand who you are as a soul, which is the first step to living the life you’ve dreamed of.

With Sagittarius known as the eternal wanderer, this could be an incredible time to take off on a retreat, sabbatical, or trip that calls to your soul. Everything carries a meaning with this energy, whether you’re diving into your own sense of spirituality or finally learning who you are apart from the family you were raised in. This is your chance to define what your life will look like and embrace the divine luck that has always surrounded you.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Embrace the divine connections that surround you, dear Scorpio. As a water sign, it’s no surprise that you often feel like a loner or prefer your own company over socializing. However, you must leave your hermit phase behind and venture into a new era of connections within your life. This includes friends, family, romantic encounters, and those who are part of your social network. These connections aren’t just random, nor are they simply for fun. Rather, they possess great meaning and benefit your overall life path. Don’t underestimate the importance of putting yourself out there. Be willing to meet new people and reconnect with those who have already made their presence known in your life.

On Thursday, September 11, Jupiter in Cancer will align harmoniously with the Virgo Sun. Jupiter is impacting your luck, so you can be sure that whatever area of your life it touches will expand. With the energy of Jupiter and the Sun, you are being pulled out of your comfort zone or your era of quiet. Rouse the energy needed to go out with friends, send invitations for lunch, or reach out to a professional contact for help. The people you know will help you get to where you want to be, but you must embrace them.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.