What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 4, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 4, 2025. On Thursday, you will experience a mood shift when the Moon leaves determined Capricorn to enter the thoughtful and free-enterprising energy of the horoscope sign Aquarius. Aquarius is about your higher mind and how you help others.

The tarot card for each sign collectively is the Star, which invites you to share what you have with others. However, more important than objects, you need to share your wisdom and life lessons. Let's find out what this means for you starting this Thursday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Hanged Man

If you hold onto a seed, it won’t grow into anything greater than it is, Aries; you have to plant it in the ground for it to grow. The scary thing about that is, for some time, it simply looks like you’re empty-handed.

For you, this may be the beginning stages of a new pursuit or business. Initially, few people may show up. But with continued watering and nurturing, it produces a great result.

The Hanged Man wants you to realize that sometimes you have to release, or plant, something to gain something greater.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups

Not every choice is a good choice, Taurus. Your energy is precious, and some situations may have potential, but you know at your core that they don’t align.

Quitting can have a negative connotation, but it can be highly needed at times. Sometimes you will have to walk away from something that isn’t working to make room for what will. It may feel uncomfortable because you have to go against a pattern or realize that something isn’t what you thought it was. But remember: making room for the right things is worth all the difficulty.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

Give yourself the freedom to try, Gemini. You may have a new hobby you would like to pursue or a goal you want to achieve, but fear has created a barrier.

The Fool serves as your sign to lean into the discomfort. Although you may naturally want to avoid it, discomfort can be your best friend. How will you become all you are meant to be if you stay inside a small box?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: King of Cups

The King of Cups represents emotional intelligence, wisdom, and a harmonious balance of logic and intuition. It’s also a card with qualities of influence and mentorship. You may have someone in your life who models these qualities and from whom you greatly learn.

However, you also may be able to pour some of what you have learned through time back into the people around you. All around, don’t be afraid to acknowledge where you could grow. We all have areas we could improve, and there’s no shame in admitting that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

Are your relationships feeling strained, Leo? In your tarot reading, the Lovers reversed card signifies that communication may be off, and you’re feeling the disharmony. To resolve this, it is a good time to revisit the foundation.

One of you may need to align on what you want before the conflict can be resolved. If you both realize that connection is the most important thing, you can come together to rise above any issue. However, you could also recognize that you genuinely desire the relationship to end.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles embodies a grounded, nurturing, and abundant individual. It reflects the qualities that you can hold, too, Virgo!

However, something your tarot horoscope wants you to keep in mind on Thursday is to nurture those qualities, you must make choices that foster them. If you aren’t being nurturing with yourself, how can you expect to be with others?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands, reversed

The Ten of Wands, reversed, suggests that you are feeling overburdened right now, Libra. You may be juggling a lot, and it is causing unnecessary stress.

Consider what you really want to invest your time in right now. It’s okay to deeply invest your time in just a couple of things, rather than giving low-quality attention to too many. This card pulled in your daily tarot horoscope may also indicate that you are finally experiencing relief from financial trouble.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit

Give yourself the space to be still, Scorpio. You may be particularly craving some alone time right now. You could have had a hectic week, or you want some time to connect with your intuition and regain clarity.

You don’t have to wait for a free weekend or big time slot. In your day-to-day, find moments to ground yourself. It can be simple, like sipping your coffee quietly, rather than reaching for your phone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Swords

You are human, Sagittarius, not a machine. Culture can celebrate constant hustle, but there is nothing quite like stillness and rest.

Especially after chaos and emotional turmoil, the Four of Swords signals that you need to take a well-deserved break. Give yourself the freedom to take it and enjoy it fully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords means breakthrough is on the horizon; innovative thinking and creative ideas will lead to the advancement you need! The Ace of Swords represents a sword of intellect and discernment; the ability to cut through confusion and make clear decisions.

During this time, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Some rejuvenation of clarity may come from thinking about things from a new and different perspective.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords

Your logic is your superpower, Aquarius. You may encounter deception, but the Queen of Swords signifies thinking with clarity that allows you to see right through it.

This card highlights your ability to make balanced judgments, striking a balance between emotion and reason, rather than being led by what’s on the surface. Your intuition and intellect pair to give you discernment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Magician

You have more potential than you realize, Pisces. The Magician is trying to get you to truly see this for yourself. It’s time to take opportunities by the hand and let all of who you are be seen.

Part of this involves utilizing the resources around you, including the assets in your life and your natural talents. If you can connect with people, use it. If you are incredibly artistic, put it to use. Resist the temptation to compare your gifts with others, and start to fall in love with what you have been handed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.