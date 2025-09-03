6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On September 4, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on September 4, 2025. Thursday is a Stable Day, carried by the Fire Rat (Bing Zi) pillar, during a Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

Stable Days bring kind of progress that doesn’t unravel the second you look away. The Fire Rat adds cleverness and spark, while the Monkey month brings restless ambition. Together, they create a current of luck for those who are ready to let something real settle in.

Advertisement

Today’s good fortune shows up in ways that make life feel easier, more supported, and more meaningful. These six signs in particular are about to notice the universe hand them something solid to work with.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your animal sign’s pillar day, which means the energy highlights you directly. People notice you in a way that feels undeniable. It could be that someone repeats your idea and gives you the credit this time or you suddenly find yourself at the center of a conversation you didn’t even try to join.

For once, you don’t have to fight to be heard, you just are. And that visibility is lucky because it sets you up for more. The good fortune here is recognition that actually translates into opportunity. Think of it as proof that the work you’ve been putting in is finally visible to the people who matter most. You have finally made it, Rat.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Fire Rat pillar charges you with boldness, and for you that looks like access. Something opens today. Maybe it's an invitation, maybe someone who’s been stalling says yes, or maybe you finally discover that a gate you thought was closed has actually been waiting for you.

Your abundance today is concrete. It shows up as a chance to move further into the life you’ve been imagining for yourself. You don’t have to convince anyone this time. The moment is just here, ready for you to take it.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is still your animal sign’s year, and Thursday the Fire Rat lights up your ability to handle resources well. You might notice something improve around money or even a simple stroke of luck that makes your position stronger than it was yesterday.

The good fortune for you today is relief that feels practical. Instead of spinning your wheels, you get something you can lean on. The numbers line up, paperwork falls into place, or a gift arrives that shows you’re supported. The universe is letting you know that you’re not running on empty anymore.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re in your own month, Monkey, and today’s Stable Day feels like you finally catch your balance. If things have been scattered, Thursday puts you back in control. Maybe you finish what’s been dragging, maybe you get a nod from someone you’ve been watching, or maybe you just realize you’re in the right place at the right time.

Your luck is momentum that feels grounded instead of frantic. You’re not just moving fast, you’re moving with purpose. That makes this one of those rare days where you can see your effort turning into something that lasts.

5. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Thursday brings powerful security. The Rat energy harmonizes with your Chinese zodiac sign, so something stabilizes in your world. It could be someone showing up consistently when you expected flakiness or even a financial win that eases the background stress you’ve been carrying.

Your good fortune is the peace of knowing you’re held. That stability lets you think about what you want next, not just how to make it through today. Abundance shows up in the form of relief, and it's oh-so-long overdue.

Advertisement

6. Tiger

Design: YourTango

The Fire Rat pillar jolts your energy forward and you feel it immediately. Something that’s been dragging suddenly speeds up. Maybe a stalled plan moves, maybe someone finally makes a decision that lets you act, or maybe you just wake up knowing it’s time.

Your luck on Thursday is acceleration. This isn’t frantic or overwhelming, it’s the sense that what you’ve been waiting for is finally in motion. The universe is clearing the road in front of you, and all you have to do is keep walking toward it. This is your time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.