Life Gets A Whole Lot Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 4, 2025

After September 4, 2025, life gets a whole lot easier for three zodiac signs. When the Moon enters Pisces, a real feeling of relief washes over us. It's not so much that we dodged a bullet as it is a sincere feeling that we no longer have to worry about something.

Life gets easier for us, and on September 4, we'll see proof that we no longer have to deal with the unruly past. For these signs in particular, this transit signals a welcome turning point. The heaviness of recent times is replaced with a manageable rhythm, and in truth, life just doesn't feel so hard. It feels possible and promising. We have good things to look forward to. Nice!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The stress you've been carrying around lately is starting to get to you, Cancer, and you seriously need a break from it. You wake up stressed, spend your day stressed, and then go to bed stressed, and that is just not going to work. On September 4, you get news that changes your entire personality, or rather, the way you perceive everything around you. It's because of the Pisces Moon that things are no longer depressing. You're getting that break you needed.

Advertisement

Peace of mind takes over, and you no longer feel the need to go back and remind yourself of why you were so stressed out. The past is the past, and you are alive and well in the present. It's time to celebrate.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Pisces Moon has you and a friend or romantic partner coming to terms with each other on this day, September 4. If you were at odds, Libra, then you won't be by the day's end.

You get to see how all of the complications you created with this person seem suddenly meaningless and altogether too much. You both created a drama that needs to end, because there's no point in continuing on when the love is still there, as it is. So, the Pisces Moon reminds you that drama has its place, but not in your relationship. Once you get this, life becomes a whole lot easier, and your friendship can grow stronger and last longer.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, the Moon in Pisces brings you a quiet sense of release. On September 4, you’ll notice that pressure begins to ease, especially in areas of your life where you’ve been pushing too hard. The universe is asking you to let go and trust.

September 4 is one of those days when you know that everything will be alright, and that's all you've needed. You finally get some reassurance that has you feeling like being calm and at ease really is possible. You may want to accomplish many things, Aquarius, and you will in time. Don't beat yourself up for not getting it all done right now, this second. Let life and the cosmos show you that it's OK to take your time. Let life get easier for you. Don't fight it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.