4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, September 4

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on September 4, 2025. Emotions play a powerful role in attracting significant abundance and luck, but they aren't the only factor in drawing what you need into your life. There's a distinctive connection between what's in the heart and soul and what you think about. However, you're not the only person who wants to win in life; many people do. The great thing is that most people want to see everyone win, and that is what Aquarius energy is all about — the collective — myths, dreams and the universal mind.

You experience the collective energy when the Moon enters Aquarius. Aquarius is about humanity and networks that partner for the greater good. Aquarius rules the higher mind, and it helps you to connect to the collective energy of everything that's around. When you tap into the collective, you move beyond emotion and even what is fact at the moment. It's in this space where miracles happen because humanity has willed it.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, today you'll attract significant abundance luck when the Moon enters your sign because it helps you to see things as they are meant to be. You are an innovative thinker with the ability to envision the potential in yourself and others.

So, when the Moon connects your emotional energy to the highest form of collective thought, you're able to tune in almost on a psychic level. Sudden flashes of insight will strike, bringing about an aha moment. You gain a strong sense of clarity that will help you to define your life's work or purpose. This experience is essential for gaining a better understanding of what to do next. It changes everything for you, Aquarius.

If you feel lost, that unsettling emotion will lessen. If you were unsure what you ought to do because some fact seemed concrete, you'll realize that miracles can happen, and you are supported by the universe at large. There's a deep sense of peace ready to sink into your soul to guide you in the direction you need to go.

You may not know what will happen tomorrow, but today you won't worry about it. You're about to attract significant abundance and luck, and that's all you need to know for now.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, every month the Moon enters Aquarius, and when it does, you get an additional two days where luck and abundance can enter your life. Starting on September 4, when the Moon begins to connect with Pluto, which is also in Aquarius, you gain a sense of what needs to change and what you don't want to do anymore. You are strong and willing enough to cut ties, and you feel confident that you can do it without fear of retaliation or risk.

The same planet that rules Aquarius, rules you — Saturn. Saturn removes things that don't make sense and hinder you from getting what you want. So, even though there's a bit of emotional testing happening today, you will sense that you are on a fated path. There will be a desire to do the right thing, even if you're unsure what it is in the moment; your conscience helps you to find it.

You will tap into your gut instincts and allow them to guide you. There's something strategic happening in the universe, and it opens your mind, allowing it to connect with your heart. It's in the space of your heart that you're able to communicate with the collective energy of the universe and world. You find comfort here, and that's when luck and abundance start to significantly increase in your life.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, something good is entering your life on September 4. It involves love, but not the superficial kind. The luck and abundance the universe generates for you today involve deep, abiding soul energy where self-love exudes. When the Moon enters Aquarius, you will feel something stirring in your soul that makes you want to do something greater than you've ever done before.

You'll want to share what you've learned about life and healing. From a space of strength and courage, you'll know that if you can do it, others can too. But you don't want to keep the secret to success to yourself. Instead, you want to help in any way you can. It can be as simple as a smile or holding a hand. You realize that when good is done to and for one person, it affects many. People are spiritually connected, and no human is an island.

With this higher level of conscientiousness and the help of an Aquarian Moon, you desire more for yourself, but not for selfish reasons. You know, when you're entrusted with good things, you are a giver. Giving is the epoch of self-actualization, which is why its result is joy. Generosity says you have perfect faith and have tapped into the boundless. You're just a conduit for good to work through. So, when you experience the kind of luck and abundance that is bottomless, and it all begins through self-love, helping you see that you need nothing. You are all.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the significant abundance and luck you attract into your life on September 4 can be considered career-related or social status-oriented, but it's much more than that. You hit a stride that provides you with a sense of courage to do things for others that you have done for yourself. You find it easier to say no to what doesn't work for you. You don't have to look for what you need in the world because it comes to you with ease.

Your life gets exponentially better when the Moon enters Aquarius, a fellow fixed zodiac sign. That steadfast energy provides you with structure and gives you a sense of control. That control is what allows you to connect your energy and become one with the universe in mind and spirit. In that place of oneness, you attract significant abundance and luck into your life.

You get the job. You get the offer. You have a way to make the deal go through. You find the network that is supportive of your goals. You look great, and you're glowing with all the success you've created in your life. You are the embodiment of what abundance looks like, and you serve as an inspiration to others. There are a few moments in time when life can feel this good. But, for you, Taurus, it is, it is, it is.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.