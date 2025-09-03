Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 4 — Mars Squares Jupiter

Today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 4, 2025, reveals that Mars and Jupiter bring increasing change. This Thursday, Mars in Libra locks in with Jupiter in Cancer, and the tension is as delicious as it is destabilizing.

A square in astrology involves tension that can feel stressful, and it refuses to let you play it safe because the idea of keeping the peace runs straight into the hunger to protect what’s important to you. Your ambitions may be a little bigger than what’s practical, so get what you can get done today without overextending yourself. Let's find out what this means for each astrological sign on Thursday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, the cosmic stage is set for a collision between your promises to others and the fortress of your private world — one tugs at your sleeve, the other clutches at your heart.

There’s a temptation to keep the peace, but at what cost? To stay in this balancing act is to live in a house that rocks with every gust of wind. Build something steadier, even if it means some will call you selfish.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the most minor things could be the ones that tip the balance today. Yet, what begins as a disruption can help you uncover the truth.

Break the comfortable rhythm for the sake of honesty. Just know, the still pond also hides the little rocks at its bottom. The more you stir, the more you’ll see. Are you ready to look?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, pleasure and stability are squaring off in the center of your life today. You may be tempted to throw yourself toward romance or a dose of self-indulgence.

And, the thrill of the moment may blind you to the quiet toll it takes on your reserves, both emotional and material.

What’s dazzling may not always be enduring. Still, to live without wonder is to dry yourself out. Can you take the joy without savoring it to the last drop?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, the walls around you feel both too tight and strangely hollow, like a room you’ve outgrown but haven’t yet left. You might sense that you’re ready for something more expansive and less concerned with safety.

But that’s the thing, there’s a hidden person in you that wants to roam beyond your usual boundaries. The risk of staying is never knowing the truth of your own size.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, weigh the cost of each word like gold. Some truths, if spoken, could unravel entire arrangements.

There are moments when the world doesn’t deserve your secrets, and moments when the room must hear them, no matter the consequence.

You’ll know the difference (and what is worth it) by the way your heart beats when you imagine saying it aloud.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’re tempted to prove your worth by giving more of yourself than what is even expected of you.

Danger ensues when we think our value is measured by how much we can stretch to meet someone else’s expectations.

Move away from bartering your dignity for a sense of belonging. Refuse it. Even if it leaves you standing alone, at least you’ll be standing in your own name.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, every act of self-betrayal becomes a seed that grows into something you don’t recognize. Don’t plant one today.

Today offers you the chance to refuse that planting so you can let the soil of your spirit go bare rather than give it over to seeds that will choke the truth out of you.

Protect your inner garden with the fierceness you reserve for what you love most.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you stand at the edge of what you want and what you believe you deserve, staring into the gap between them.

Old doubts murmur from the shadows, urging you to aim smaller, to take less, to be grateful for what you’ve already been handed. But desire isn’t shameful, and it’s not a debt. The gap only exists because you’ve been taught to see it. Step across it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your need for real connection pulls you away from the noise. It’s not that the wider world has nothing to offer; it’s that too much of it dilutes your focus. You need bonds that move way beneath the surface.

Choosing the few over the many helps you to keep a standard of connection that will always feel timeless. Every ‘yes’ to the masses is a ‘no’ to the marrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you may feel like you’re being split in two. One half climbing toward your ambitions, the other answering the gravitational pull of someone close to you.

You can’t go running up the mountain while dragging the weight of unspoken needs will wear you down faster than you think. The only way forward is to address what’s heavy. To name it, even if naming it changes the shape of everything.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you can feel a change in your bones. The subtle tightening in your chest, the way your mind keeps wandering toward it when you’re meant to be focused on something else.

Think about whether the new thing is really that dangerous or if the old thing has already started to deaden you. A new frontier is calling you out of it. One will keep you as you are, the other will turn you into something you haven’t yet imagined.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you’re caught between the sweetness of merging completely with another and the thrill of losing yourself in your own joy. Both paths offer their own intoxication, but beware of giving up too much for either.

Love and art both taste richer when they’re fed by a self that’s still whole. How can you dive fully into love or creation without letting the current sweep away the sense of self that makes the experience meaningful in the first place?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.