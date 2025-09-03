3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On September 4, 2025

Starting on September 4, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era during the Pisces Moon. This is a time of heightened intuition and emotional renewal. Things are changing rapidly, and we're catching up. During the Pisces Moon, we forgive, release, and move on.

Struggles seem less overwhelming, and this inspires action. We can accomplish what we want. We don't have to break down any doors, and we don't have to convince others that what we're up to is good. It just is. Opportunities arise for three zodiac signs, and this marks the start of a more fortunate era. On September 4, the tides are turning, and the universe seems intent on delivering peace, progress, and hope.

1. Gemini

During the Pisces Moon, your mind quiets enough for you to hear yourself think. This is how you're able to tap into what's really going on with you, Gemini. On September 4, you may sense that something is lightening up. It's just a feeling, but it's one you want to go with.

You’ll notice that communication flows very easily on this day, and this could be something that furthers your cause. This lunar transit is soft and kind, and all things that take place on this day come with a gentle touch.

Nobody's rushing you, Gemini, and yet, things are getting done. In fact, it's this gentle touch that feels both new and encouraging. You can work with this. This fortunate shift begins when you realize you don’t need to force the outcome into being. By simply allowing events to unfold, everything works out perfectly.

2. Leo

It feels as if a heavy weight has been lifted from your shoulders, Leo, which is what happens to many people during the Pisces Moon. On September 4, you feel ready to take on something new and promising.

This is the start of a fortunate new cycle for you, where the efforts you put in are almost instantly rewarded. Instant karma and good fortune are not a bad lineup at all.

Because you've made all the moves to create a healthy mind and body, you now feel ready to give your expertise a whirl. This means that you can create meaning in what you do. You are no longer blocked, emotionally or mentally. Rather, you feel open to change and the idea of a newly crafted future.

3. Capricorn

The best part about this day, September 4, is the all-pervasive feeling of calm that accompanies you throughout the day. The Pisces Moon is known to soothe anger and frustration, and you'll find that during this transit, you're at peace with the world.

You may see that during this transit, you receive unexpected good news or help that really comes in handy, even if you didn't ask for it. All of this reminds you that you are not alone, and that feels good.

More than anything else, you get the idea that even if you have to struggle for a while, it's somehow worth it. The scales will eventually balance out, and the fortunate times will arrive right on time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.