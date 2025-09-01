Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For September 1 - 7 — A Week Of Significant Change

Weekly love horoscopes for September 1 - 7, 2025 reveal a week full of changes for each zodiac sign. Saturn re-enters the sign of Pisces on September 1, where it will remain until mid-February 2026. This puts a focus on things that lie in your subconscious mind, endings, and preparing to move on to new beginnings once Saturn re-enters Aries. On September 2, Mercury enters Virgo until September 18, a major energetic switch from Mercury in Leo. Mercury in Virgo is geared toward facilitating ideas, analyzing information, and presenting facts in a straightforward manner. The downside to Mercury in Virgo is that at times it can be so discerning that one can become lost in details, overly critical, or picky. We are more concerned with how things can work with Mercury in this sign, including relationships, and are more practical and down to earth than when Mercury is in Leo.

This week, the first of two fall eclipses occurs in Pisces on September 7. This is a total lunar eclipse linked to endings, seclusion, and spirituality. Things that are hidden will likely come to light during this time, and since Pisces is extremely sensitive, we'll feel our emotions deeply. While Pisces can be a romantic sign, some relationships may change significantly or even end if they are tottering on the edge. If you are relying too much on what rose-colored glasses are telling you, this will change between now and the Virgo eclipse on September 21.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, Venus is transiting your 5th house of love for several more weeks. This should generate more excitement in terms of your love and social life.

Saturn’s retrograde into your 12th house this week may create a focus on self-analysis and a look at what inner feelings may be holding you back from a completely fulfilling relationship. Mercury’s entrance into Virgo on Tuesday may make you feel more discerning and aware of what you really want.

The eclipse on September 7 falls in your 12th house. This may put you in touch with your deepest feelings and what you really need to feel complete.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, Venus in Leo will shift your thoughts toward pleasure and fun this week. Mercury’s entrance into Virgo, or your 5th house of fun, will shift your thoughts toward romance (or finding romance if you are single).

The September 7 eclipse falls in your 11th house, which rules friends, socializing, and your place in the world. It is likely you will be spending time with others, making this favorable for meeting friends and potential love interests if you are single.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, Uranus’s retrograde in your sign may cause you to re-evaluate some relationships this week. Mars transiting through Libra in your 5th house will make you feel as though you are ready to take action in your love life and potentially move things to another level.

Luckily, Venus’s transit through Leo will be fun and action-oriented. Communication with others may be very important this week.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, this is a great week to get out and socialize, especially if you are single. Jupiter in your sign will not only boost your confidence but also draw others to you.

Venus in Leo will inspire you toward fun places, times, and people as well as boost your inner confidence and feelings of worth.

The first several days of the week may be spent with a partner, and Saturn’s retrograde back into Pisces may have you thinking of past times and even reconnecting with those from your past.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, Venus continues its transit through your 1st house this week, making you feel extra attractive and drawing others to you. This is a good time for self-reflection in terms of what is and isn’t working in your relationship.

By the latter part of the week, you are ready to spend time with a partner if you have one. Just don’t let anything get blown out of proportion over the weekend, because it does look as though the potential exists to get caught up in the way something makes you feel or money issues.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces on Monday, bringing up questions about balance, boundaries, and whether your current connections truly support you. This week shines a light on any one-sided dynamics so you can start making adjustments.

Mercury moves into your sign on Tuesday, giving you the communication skills to talk about what matters most. Use your words wisely.

The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 falls in your relationship axis, bringing an emotional turning point that helps you see clearly what’s worth holding onto and what’s time to release.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, Venus is dancing through your 11th house of hopes, friends, and wishes this week, making it a great week for getting together with those you are closest to.

Mercury in Virgo will begin a period of self-reflection and introspection. Start prioritizing self-care and perhaps even showing care toward those you are close to in some very practical ways.

Toward the end of the work week, you are ready to get together with someone special or spend time socializing and meet someone new.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Saturn moves back into your 5th house of love on Monday, creating the potential to reunite with someone from the past and reflect upon how your relationships are working (or not working).

Don't spend too much time getting caught up in your feelings, because Venus is still in Leo, which means this is a great time for fun and romance that makes you feel alive.

The Pisces eclipse falls in your 5th house of love and fun, so make the most of it over the weekend!

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this may be a week of focusing on home or your basic foundation, especially if you have a partner. Retrograde Saturn can be associated with putting down roots, or perhaps this is starting to cross your mind.

Venus in Leo beckons you to take a trip with someone special, even if it is only for the weekend.

This week, a relationship may take a surprising turn for the better if you allow it to.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this should be an encouraging week for love with Jupiter in your 7th house and Mercury entering Virgo.

Saturn has returned to supportive Pisces, which will encourage communication and deeper bonds with others. This can bring new emotional insights after an intense period that may have created upheaval.

Saturn in Pisces will allow you to get in touch with your feelings and those of others, and Venus in your 8th house of intimacy will allow you to feel good about a relationship if you currently have one or help in terms of meeting new people.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Venus is transiting your 7th house of partners this week, which can add excitement to an existing relationship or help in terms of drawing others to you if you are single.

Saturn’s retrograde back into your 2nd house may have you reflecting on feelings of personal self-worth. The Pisces eclipse on September 7 will help get you in touch with your own feelings and what you really desire.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Jupiter transiting your 5th house and the solar eclipse in your 1st house will put you in the spotlight this week. This week, you're thinking about what it is you really want in terms of partners.

The pair of eclipses this month falls on your 1st/7th house axis of relationships, creating a focus on your relationships all month and whether or not a relationship is suiting your needs.

Mercury in Virgo transits through your 7th house starting on Tuesday, creating opportunities for important communication and acts of service toward and from those you care about the most.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.