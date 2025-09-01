Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From September 1 - 7

The weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign for the week of September 1-7, 2025. The first week of this month is dedicated to cleaning house, meaning we are removing what is negative or stale and inviting fresh, clean, wholesome energy into our lives. This week is setting the foundation for the entire month.

Try not to resist change; you may feel slightly stubborn when you need to begin something new. Instead, see its purpose. A bigger picture is developing, but you need to be patient to see it. We have three days this week that invite closure: the 1st, 6th and the 7th. The only day that's good for starting a new project is Friday, September 5. You may begin something, but it may not take root until next week, around the 9th. Run errands on the 2nd. If you need time for leisure, plan relaxing activities on the 3rd and 4th.

Advertisement

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, this week, you are working on listening to others, even when you feel like you have things you need to say. A transition period begins for you this week, on September 6, a Destruction day. Mentally prepare yourself for it, but don't push things that you sense aren't meant to change just yet.

Advertisement

On Monday, try to give people the space to share fully before you respond, as this will help you learn something important that might otherwise be missed. One thing you can do on Tuesday is write down your thoughts or use a voice memo on your phone so you don’t lose them. It's easier to listen without feeling pressured to speak right away if you have an outlet for your ideas.

Over the weekend, avoid interrupting, even if you believe your point is urgent, because patience will ultimately bring you more respect and clarity. You can wear the color blue to provide you with a sense of peace. You may have your best relationship with a Pig this week because they are friendly and helpful.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, this week, you are working on your dreams and turning them into a reality. You will be partnering with someone to work on a goal, around September 3, and this may involve a Pig animal sign.

On Wednesday, focus on being clear about your expectations so the partnership flows smoothly and stays balanced. One thing you can do is create a step-by-step plan that outlines what each person is responsible for, which will keep things moving forward.

On Saturday, avoid letting doubts creep in or second-guessing your partner’s abilities, because trust will be the key ingredient in making this collaboration a success. You can wear the color purple to connect with success. You will have your best relationship this week with a Horse because of how they enjoy life.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, this week, you are working on your spiritual energy and restoring it to balance. You will have an encounter with a guardian angel or feel like you are on the verge of self-exploration on Tuesday, a Full day. You'll be surprised by how being busy frees your mind and opens you up to hearing your inner voice.

On Wednesday, ground yourself by connecting with nature, even if it’s just a short walk outdoors, to strengthen that sense of clarity. One thing you can do on Sunday is keep a journal of any insights or coincidences that occur, like repeated numbers or coincidences. What you experience on Friday may be confirmed over the weekend, which will reveal a larger message later.

Advertisement

All week, your warning is to avoid overanalyzing the signs you receive from the universe because sometimes spiritual understanding comes through feeling, not overthinking. Wear pink to promote joy. Your best relationship this week will be with a Rooster because of their ability to lead during times of stress.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, this week, you are working on developing your inner power and recovering your strength. Trust in the divine timing of things, since you may feel like you can't do something, but soon realize you can with help from a friend or encouragement from others.

Remind yourself that patience is not weakness, but a way to allow the right opportunities to unfold naturally. One thing you can do is accept support with gratitude instead of trying to carry everything alone, as teamwork will multiply your strength.

Don’t compare your journey to someone else’s, because that only distracts you from the progress you need to make this week. You may lose sight of your uniqueness and think that your fate is merely a coincidence if you compare yourself to others. You can wear the color green to attract simplicity. Your best relationship this week may be with a Dog because of their loyalty.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, this week, you are working on changes you need in your life, particularly around compromises you don't want to make. You should dedicate some time this week to thinking, especially on Monday, September 1, since it's a Remove day. Be honest with yourself about what feels non-negotiable and what you’ve been tolerating out of convenience.

By Tuesday, some things will make better sense. You’ll find clarity on Wednesday, a Balance day, and it will give you freedom by Thursday. One thing you can do on Saturday is take a personal inventory of your life’s goals.

Advertisement

Write down the areas of life where you feel the need to change. Highlight what drains you most and what gives you a sense of purpose. You can use this to talk to a therapist or friend. For this week, except on Friday, the initiation day, avoid life-changing decisions made in haste. Be patient with yourself (and others) as best as you can. Wear silver to remind you of your inner strength. Your best relationship this week will be with a Goat, because of their open-mindedness.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, this week, you are working on a romance, and you may be finding a new project you love and want to see through to the end. Think about the journey more than the result. On Tuesday, focus on the purity of what you are trying to accomplish, especially by Sunday, September 7, a day of destruction. It will be easy for you to talk yourself into not trying a new idea because you will not want to let go of what you have.

However, this Wednesday, you sense the need to make a small sacrifice in light of what you will receive from a project, and it will encourage you on the path you need to take. Don’t be afraid to take risks in love, especially if that love involves your hobbies. The act of trying something new is what strengthens your heart and gives you courage to keep going.

Take one concrete step toward your new idea, such as calling a friend to discuss it or making a purchase. Show intent, and the universe will know that you’re serious. Avoid clinging too tightly to “what ifs” or overprotecting yourself, since fear of loss could block the gain waiting to meet you. Wear black to deter negative energy. Your best relationship will be with a Snake due to their wit and cunning nature, which will help you understand your own power and courage.

Advertisement

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, this week, you are working on old habits and retraining your mind so you can see truth from fiction. Hold back on any announcements or celebrations about something you're not sure will come to fruition, such as a job offer or a relationship with someone you've recently met. Wednesday, specifically, listen to your heart and be open to a new path. You may find it easier to do what's best for you and not try to compromise or people-please on September 3.

Take time to solidify the routines and habits that support your growth. Stop the ones that hold you back. Tuesday, you will see how awareness is your first step to change. One thing you can do this week is quietly commit to one small daily practice. You should work on strengthening your self-trust through activities like walking or even yoga.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, you may be tempted to get feedback from people you know you aren’t too fond of. Don’t look for external validation from others. Your intuition is guiding you, so be careful to listen to your heart instead. Wear red to remind you of your passionate nature. Your best relationship this week will be with another Pig due to your similiarites.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, this week, you are focusing on your love life and a relationship with someone special. You may be more direct and upfront about how you feel towards someone you like. You are so loyal, you might rush into a decision and try to make your relationship public too quickly.

A love announcement, date, or decision to become exclusive may happen on Friday, September 7. Give yourself time to decide if you are reluctant. It's OK to wait until next week for a big decision about love. Let honesty guide you, but also remember that love grows stronger when it feels natural rather than rushed.

One thing you can do is plan a simple moment to connect more deeply, such as a heartfelt conversation or a photo that symbolizes your time with people this week. Avoid making choices out of pressure or fear of missing out, since clarity will come when you honor your own timing. Wear the color brown to remind you to stay grounded. Your best relationship will be with a Rabbit because of their kindness.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, this week, you are working on balance and finding time for yourself and your friendships. You may wonder if declining invitations to parties or social outings is being compassionate or selfish. Since you’re such a social being, you might even wonder if you’re thinking clearly by taking time for yourself. You can find a balance between going out with friends and your me-time if you plan instead of being spontaneous.

This week's goal is to work on your needs, so permit yourself to say no if your heart isn't into what others want to do. Give yourself credit for honoring your limits, because true friends will value your honesty more than forced enthusiasm. The best days to stay home are over the weekend, due to their challenging energy, but you can spend time with one friend who understands how to make you laugh.

Advertisement

One thing you can do is choose one social activity that genuinely excites you, so your presence is meaningful and not draining. Avoid apologizing for prioritizing your well-being, since self-respect will strengthen your connections rather than weaken them. Wear the color yellow to remind you to stay open and optimistic. Your best relationship this week will be with a Horse due to their playful personality.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, this week, you have to learn to temper your playful nature. You’re working on learning when it's good to be patient, as well as when it isn't. This won’t be easy for you, but you’ll find a way to manage it by Sunday.

You will discover abundance this week, in various areas of your life, but most of all, you may find free time that you long for to rest and relax. Pay attention to what feels worth the wait and what drains your energy, because knowing the difference will guide your choices.

One thing you can do is dedicate part of your free time to something that restores you, whether that’s reading, walking, or simply doing nothing at all. Avoid filling your schedule just to stay busy, since rest itself is part of the abundance you’re meant to enjoy. Wear the color gold to remind you of your value when you have to do things you dislike, especially if you know they are for your good. Your best relationship this week will likely be with an Ox due to their determination and grit.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

This week, Goat, you are working on trust issues, and some of this will involve forgiving a parent. You'll have an overwhelming sense of peace and tranquility when you let go of a grudge, especially when you realize how it has more effect on your health and well-being than on the other person.

Advertisement

Mid-week, on Wednesday, when you’re busy, you may find it easier to understand human nature even if there are parts of it you're not fond of. Give yourself time to reflect on how holding on has weighed you down, because awareness will make releasing even lighter.

One thing you can do over the weekend, as you try to remove negative things from your life, is to extend a small gesture of kindness toward someone you’ve felt distant from, even if it’s just in thought. This Friday, be cautious about what you start, as it could lead to an argument.

Your primary goal for this week is to avoid reopening old wounds by rehashing past wrongs in your mind, as this only hinders the healing that is already unfolding. Wear white to help you remain peaceful and in harmony with yourself. Your best relationship this week is a Rabbit.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, this week, you are working on gratitude. You will want to let go of an expectation and realize that there are things you can't control. Practice noticing small blessings each day, as this will shift your mindset from what is missing to what is already present.

One thing you can do this week on both Wednesday and Thursday is keep a short list of three things you are thankful for each night before bed. Keep this list simple.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, when life feels tense, try not to blame yourself or others for what’s happening. Avoid holding onto resentment when outcomes don’t go as planned, because acceptance will bring you the peace you’re seeking. Wear something orange this week to increase your creative potential. You will have your best relationship with someone who is a Rat.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.