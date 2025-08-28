3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success In September 2025

Fortune and abundance await three Chinese zodiac signs who attract financial success in September 2025! September is the perfect time to assess the achievements of the previous months of 2025 and identify where you may need to make changes to bring your visions to life in the best possible way. Friendships are highlighted in September, encouraging us to build connections that are not self-serving but reciprocal, characterized by good energy. Growing together has a net positive impact on the planet and on communities.

Advertisement

September 2025 is the month of the Wood Monkey, "which will create tension," according to Feng Shui expert Helen Keating. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables is a great way to ground yourself and your success in the present moment when times get tough. Additionally, food superstitions say that what you eat becomes a part of you. So be mindful of how you feel about what you consume, as it will either directly or indirectly impact your future successes and financial gains. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success in September 2025.

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, you will have an excellent month of finances in September! It will all start slowly, but then grow exponentially into abundance. All thanks to dedicated efforts and trust in your inner spirit.

This blessing and boon will occur in your house of personal possessions. You may receive expensive gifts, a car on your birthday, increased revenue because of certain long-term business purchases, rent from a house and property, or even an income tax refund. Now's also the time to make strategic investments for your financial future.

If you have felt blocked financially in August, it may have been because of negative energy directed your way. Wearing an evil eye pendant or bracelet can be highly beneficial when it comes to clearing negative energy out of your life. So, you can walk away from situations that immediately give you bad vibes. Don't second-guess your instincts. Your power color for this month is salmon pink.

Advertisement

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you are in for a big treat in September! Look forward to good days with family and friends, and luxurious living as money and abundance come your way. Food will bring you good luck related to money. So if you are in a profession that deals with food or related industries, things are looking up for you. It's a good window to run promotions and giveaways.

Culturally, food and luck work well together. If you are not in such industries, try to eat foods that strengthen your Chinese zodiac animal element (according to your birth year). For example, sours and green, leafy veggies are beneficial for those with wood elementals, while water elementals do well with cooling foods like fruits and cucumbers.

Advertisement

If you have felt blocked financially last month, the above message related to food and your zodiac can help you improve. But so can working with a shaman to help you eliminate bad numbers from your life. Your power color for the month is green.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, now's the time to roll up your sleeves, push back your hair, and become determined because September will bring you many financial blessings. You'll have a window of opportunity to grow in any direction you desire.

Your friends will have a dramatic impact on your monetary gains this month, especially if you are in business with them or are part of a network that helps each other to grow, like a group on Facebook or LinkedIn. Friendly colleagues will also come through for you, or you may hear about job opportunities that you may have missed.

Trust yourself and network. Relationships are powerful motivators that can significantly benefit your financial success. Your power color for this month is lemon yellow.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.