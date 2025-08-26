What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About August 27, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On August 27, 2025, each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the day begins with the Page of Cups, reversed. This card asks you to reflect on any feelings you may have repressed lately.

On Wednesday, think about how to open up emotionally in your relationships, life, and with yourself. This message isn't just coming from the tarot, but it also aligns with today's astrology forecast. With the Sun in Virgo, we are focused on our mental health and emotional well-being. So let's find out what area your zodiac sign needs to concentrate on the most, according to the tarot and a tarot card reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, August 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Strength

Aries, you don't have to do everything alone, but sometimes you may need to. The Strength tarot card is a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity.

You may experience a test from the universe that helps you to see what you are capable of accomplishing when necessary. If you undergo an unexpected trial on August 27, don't worry — it's for your highest good. Lean into it and watch how you rise to the top where you belong.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

Taurus, you are so talented and skilled, but too often you don't see those incredible things that you are in yourself. On August 27, it's time to take a moment to look in the mirror and admire your entire personality and traits.

What do you do so well that others compliment you on? How might you find your place in the world if you claim it and own it without fear?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit, reversed

Gemini, you are meant to be heard and not hide in the shadows of your life. The Hermit, reversed, is a spiritual awakening tarot card that invites you to be expressive about your thoughts and ideas, many of which you realize are good for others to hear as well.

You may feel shy expressing yourself at first, but consider how others have inspired you. You are soon meant to be the one who inspires others.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Death

Cancer, you are so sentimental that when you recall things that you have experienced, they are memories that touch your heart deeply. On August 27, the Death tarot is a reminder about how all things — good and bad — come to an end in life.

Nothing lasts forever, and that is because when you say goodbye to one life phase, another one opens. You may be welcoming a new person or path in a very short timeframe, perhaps even this week.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups, reversed

Leo, change is difficult, and if you've been in survival mode, it can be hard to see yourself in a new, healthier life because of what you knew as familiar.

You are courageous, though, and when you put your mind to doing something, you can do it. The Eight of Cups, reversed, serves as a reminder to remain true to yourself and to have faith in your ability to overcome life's challenges.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you prefer communication that flows smoothly from Point A to Point B, with a clear, direct path that results in minimal confusion and a high level of understanding.

But on August 27, something could happen that muffles what you're trying to say and how another person receives that information. Remember to speak directly, but also ask clarifying questions to ensure understanding. A little bit of patience can go a long way.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

Libra, one thing that you do well is express empathy. You have a very gentle nature about you, and when you sense someone is hurt, you step in and help when you can.

You may feel eager to do things today to make another person's life easier. It might not be easy to get a friend or loved one to open up when they have been hurt, but on August 27, your Queen of Cups says you can change a life, and that is what you'll do.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, when it comes to setting goals, it's rarely a superficial thing you do. Many small steps build you toward success. So, when planning your day or week, remember to break tasks down into small, manageable microtasks.

Starting on August 27, think strategically. Use ChatGPT to help you if you're unsure how to break down a big goal into smaller, manageable goals with timelines.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

Sagittarius, the universe is so big, and yet there are times when it really does seem more minor than you imagine. On August 27, you may form a type of spiritual connection that reveals how precious you are to the collective.

Your energy isn't for you alone, but to share with others. What you know is a story that you ought to share with the world. Consider talking about it with people you know could reach.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you allow yourself to become so busy with work that you may not have addressed pain from the past.

But with the Ten of Swords, reversed tarot card, on August 27, a moment may come when you realize that you actually don't have to do anything at all.

What used to hurt is no longer a source of pain. You are healed, and your heartache is no more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, don't worry. Karma has a funny way of doing things that need to be done without your help. You may see it in action on August 27, and it can surprise you with how accurate and helpful an experience it can be.

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is asking you to trust that when someone is meant to change, you don't have to try to force them to see the light.

Things are happening behind the scenes, and whoever you care for deeply, the universe cares for them twice as much and is working hard on their heart to heal it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man

Pisces, are you tired of waiting for someone to make a decision? You are patient and kind, and your life may feel like it's been put on hold for someone else right now. On August 27, it's time to make a decision: do you want to live your life or wait for permission to do so?

You don't want to become like the Hanged Man, who has grown accustomed to a situation they dislike. If you wish to change, then be the catalyst who moves things forward.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.